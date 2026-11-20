GJC Alerts BIS Over Reports of Suspected Gold Adulteration in India

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said it has alerted the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) over reports of suspected gold adulteration and urged jewellers to tighten quality checks on gold bought from manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers.

In a press release, the industry body cited media reports alleging that materials described as rhenium and iridium-based alloys were being used to add weight without a corresponding increase in the amount of gold. The council said BIS was monitoring the issue. The release did not identify any confirmed cases or provide test results.

“We want to assure the entire jewellery industry and all gold buyers that there is absolutely no reason to panic. The Bureau of Indian Standards is treating the matter with utmost seriousness,” GJC Chairman Rajesh Rokde said in the release. The council urged buyers to check hallmark details through the BIS Care app, insist on GST-paid invoices and buy from trusted jewellers. It also asked jewellers to strengthen their internal quality checks and comply with BIS hallmarking rules.

“Consumers, on their part, should purchase jewellery only from reputable jewellers, obtain proper invoices and verify hallmark credentials before making a purchase,” GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta said. GJC asked jewellers and consumers to report suspected adulteration, fraud or other malpractice to the council or directly to BIS. Rokde said the council would take up proven cases with the relevant authorities and called for action against anyone found manufacturing, supplying or using such materials for fraudulent purposes. The council represents the interests of more than six lakh gems and jewellery businesses across India, including manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, according to the release.