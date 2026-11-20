MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Soldier Modernization Systems Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global soldier modernization systems market was valued at USD 14.8 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 16 billion in 2026. With defense organizations accelerating infantry modernization, the market is projected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 7% during 2026-2036. The report examines weapons, optics, protection, communications, power technologies, national modernization programs, procurement standards, export controls, pricing, suppliers, and emerging growth opportunities.

Defense Spending and Integrated Programs Drive Market Growth

Rising military expenditure is a primary driver of demand. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military spending reached USD 2.88 trillion in 2025, increasing 2.9% in real terms. European expenditure rose 14% to USD 864 billion as governments expanded land forces, replaced equipment transferred to Ukraine, and strengthened operational readiness. NATO allies also committed in June 2025 to spending 5% of GDP on defense by 2035, while the European Union's SAFE facility provides access to up to EUR 150 billion in loans.

Procurement is shifting from standalone equipment purchases toward integrated soldier and platoon systems combining firearms, digital fire control, optics, radios, displays, armor, navigation, computing, and power management. Germany is among the largest buyers, supported by Rheinmetall's IdZ-ES framework contract with the Bundeswehr. The agreement has a ceiling of EUR 3.1 billion through 2030, while an April 2026 call-off valued at approximately EUR 1.04 billion covers 237 additional platoon systems for 8,600 soldiers.

In the U.S., the FY2026 request for the Next Generation Squad Weapon program includes 16,154 M7 rifles, 2,636 M250 automatic rifles, and 19,524 M157 fire control units. Demand is also increasing for systems that connect dismounted personnel with vehicles, drones, and command posts. Operational lessons from Ukraine have reinforced requirements for night operations, drone detection, electronic resilience, and protection against artillery and drone attacks.

Technology Opportunities and Procurement Challenges

Lightweight augmented reality and mission command displays represent a major opportunity. The phase two display for the Soldier Borne Mission Command program weighs approximately 110 grams, while Anduril has established capacity for thousands of units and partnered with Meta and Oakley's Standard Issue brand. Other high-growth areas include squad-level counter-drone equipment, smart fire control sights, fused thermal and image intensification systems, lighter modular armor, advanced helmets, and centralized power management.

Localization requirements are also influencing contract awards. India's Ministry of Defence signed a Rs 659.47 crore contract in October 2025 for night sights containing more than 51% indigenous content. Commercial technologies, health monitoring, and early-stage exoskeleton development are creating additional opportunities for defense suppliers.

Market expansion is constrained by equipment weight, integration complexity, long procurement cycles, electronic signatures, cyber risks, and competition for funding from vehicles, aircraft, air defense, and munitions. The U.S. Army restructured the Integrated Visual Augmentation System into the Soldier Borne Mission Command program following concerns involving weight, form factor, and user effects. Germany's April 2026 IdZ-ES call-off is scheduled for delivery from November 2027 through December 2029, illustrating the lengthy testing and fielding cycles associated with integrated platforms.

Segment and Regional Highlights

Vision and target acquisition systems account for the largest system share in 2026, supported by major night vision and observation device programs. These include the December 2025 OCCAR contract revision worth approximately EUR 1 billion for 100,000 additional goggles from the THEON/HENSOLDT consortium, as well as ENVG-B, BiNOD, and IdZ-ES optronics procurement.

C4I and situational awareness systems are forecast to record the highest CAGR as armed forces expand soldier connectivity, mission command, computing, and drone integration. Hardware remains the largest offering category, while software is expected to grow fastest due to increasing adoption of augmented reality, AI, mission command applications, and network management tools.

Standalone equipment upgrades lead the market by program type in 2026, although integrated soldier system programs are expected to expand more rapidly. Army & land forces represent the largest end-user segment, while special operations forces are projected to post the fastest growth because of their early adoption of advanced vision, communications, and mission command capabilities.

North America holds the largest regional share in 2026. U.S. military expenditure reached USD 954 billion in 2025, supporting NGSW weapons, ENVG-B goggles, BiNOD devices, NG-IHPS helmets, and Soldier Borne Mission Command development. More than USD 350 million in prototyping awards went to Anduril, Rivet, and Elbit Systems of America in September 2025.

Europe is projected to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036, driven by Germany's IdZ-ES program, NATO spending commitments, the SAFE instrument, and expanding night vision procurement. Asia-Pacific maintains a significant share through investments in India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The Middle East & Africa benefits from Gulf localization initiatives and established Israeli and Turkish suppliers, while Latin American demand is concentrated on border security, communications, protection, and internal security requirements.

Competitive Landscape

The soldier modernization systems market remains fragmented, combining major defense contractors with specialized suppliers of weapons, optics, communications, protection, and power systems. Competition centers on performance, weight, power efficiency, interoperability, production capacity, local industrial participation, and price. Long-term framework agreements with recurring call-offs remain an important procurement route.

Companies assessed in the report include Rheinmetall AG, Thales S.A., Elbit Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Anduril Industries, Inc., Rivet Industries, Inc., Safran S.A., SIG SAUER, Inc., Avon Technologies plc, INVISIO AB, THEON International Plc, Vortex Optics, ASELSAN A.S., Bharat Electronics Limited, and Ultralife Corporation.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses defense spending, integrated procurement, soldier digitization, and weapon replacement trends.

Evaluates growth by system, offering, program type, end user, and geography.

Examines weight, power, integration, interoperability, procurement, and user acceptance challenges.

Tracks developments in heads-up displays, fused night vision, digital fire control, counter-drone sights, power management, and exoskeletons.

Benchmarks leading contractors and specialist suppliers by market position, portfolio, strategy, and competitive strength. Supports investment, partnership, product development, market entry, and program capture decisions.

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