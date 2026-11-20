MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Night Vision Devices Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global night vision devices market was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 9.1 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 19.6 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2026-2036. The report evaluates market size, technology adoption, defense procurement, pricing, export controls, supply constraints, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising defense expenditure, soldier modernization programs, and operational lessons from Ukraine are accelerating demand for night vision goggles, thermal imaging systems, weapon sights, clip-on devices, and digitally networked solutions. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military expenditure reached USD 2.88 trillion in 2025, including USD 864 billion in Europe and USD 681 billion across Asia and Oceania.

Military procurement is shifting from specialist-unit deployment toward equipping complete formations. In December 2025, an OCCAR contract revision valued at approximately EUR 1 billion added 100,000 goggles for the German Bundeswehr and 4,000 for Belgium. Other major initiatives include Spain's procurement of 17,000 monoculars with 4G tubes, India's acquisition of image intensifier sights for SIG 716 rifles, and U.S. Army deployment of ENVG-B and BiNOD systems.

NATO's June 2025 agreement to target defense spending of 5% of GDP by 2035 and the European Union's SAFE program, which provides up to EUR 150 billion in defense procurement loans, are expected to support multi-year demand. Requirements for longer detection ranges, wider fields of view, drone detection, data overlays, and connectivity with weapon sights and unmanned platforms are also increasing the value of each system.

Challenges and Opportunities

Advanced binocular and fused night vision devices remain expensive because they require high-grade image intensifier tubes, thermal sensors, displays, electronics, and precision optics. These costs can limit adoption among smaller armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and commercial users. Supply is further constrained by the concentration of image intensifier tube and high-end thermal sensor manufacturing among a limited number of companies.

Export controls under ITAR, the EAR, and the Wassenaar Arrangement affect international sales, licensing, and product availability. However, these restrictions create opportunities for ITAR-free suppliers, localized manufacturing, and technology transfer partnerships. Exosens, for example, announced a EUR 37 million investment program intended to increase tube production by 40% by 2027 across its European and American facilities.

Fused and networked night vision represents a major growth opportunity. These systems combine multiple sensor inputs and support map overlays, target information, drone feeds, and weapon sight connectivity. Declining costs for uncooled thermal imaging and digital night vision are also expanding adoption in border security, law enforcement, search and rescue, hunting, wildlife observation, and commercial surveillance.

Technology and Product Segmentation

The report segments the night vision devices market by image intensification, thermal imaging, digital night vision, and fused night vision. Image intensification is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, supported by high-volume military orders for goggles, monoculars, and weapon sights. Gen 2+ and 4G devices benefit from European programs requiring ITAR-free tubes, while Gen 3 remains widely used by the U.S. military. Uncooled systems lead the thermal imaging segment because of their lower cost and broader commercial availability.

Fused night vision is projected to record the highest CAGR as armed forces seek integrated thermal and image intensification capabilities. Deliveries of the U.S. Army's ENVG-B have exceeded 20,000 units, demonstrating growing demand for connected soldier systems.

By device type, night vision goggles are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Large programs such as OCCAR, ENVG-B, and BiNOD support procurement volumes, while binocular and fused goggles command higher unit values. Clip-on devices are forecast to grow at the fastest rate because they add thermal capability to existing goggles and sights without requiring full system replacement. Weapon sights and scopes will continue to benefit from military rifle programs and commercial hunting demand.

End Users and Regional Outlook

Military & defense is expected to remain the leading end-user segment, driven by modernization programs, higher defense budgets, and broader equipment distribution across land forces. Special operations forces are leading adopters of panoramic and fused systems. Commercial & civil applications are forecast to expand rapidly as digital and uncooled thermal products become more affordable and accessible.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global night vision devices market in 2026 and retain its leadership through 2036. Growth is supported by U.S. military procurement, law enforcement and border security demand, a large hunting market, and the presence of L3Harris, Elbit America, Teledyne FLIR, and Leonardo DRS. U.S. military spending reached USD 954 billion in 2025, while Canadian expenditure increased 23% to USD 37.5 billion.

Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Germany increased military spending by 24% to USD 114 billion in 2025, while Poland allocated 4.5% of GDP to defense. Procurement in Germany, Belgium, and Spain, combined with NATO targets and the SAFE instrument, is strengthening demand. The region also benefits from an established supplier base that includes Exosens, THEON, HENSOLDT, Thales, Safran, and Harder Digital.

Asia-Pacific is supported by modernization in Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and China. India continues to emphasize local content, while China has a substantial domestic night vision and thermal imaging industry. Demand in the Middle East & Africa is led by defense and border security investment in Gulf states, Israel, and Turkiye. Latin American procurement is primarily associated with border control, surveillance, and counter-narcotics operations.

Competitive Landscape

The night vision devices market is moderately consolidated. Competition centers on image quality, detection range, tube and sensor performance, weight, power consumption, reliability, production capacity, export status, local industrial participation, and pricing. Multi-year procurement frameworks remain critical to supplier positioning.

Strategic activity includes THEON's agreed acquisition of Kappa Optronics, its agreed minority investment in Exosens, the extension of a tube supply agreement through 2030, and the HENSOLDT THEON NightVision joint company in Wetzlar. Leading companies are investing in fused goggles, thermal clip-ons, higher-resolution tubes, digital overlays, vertical integration, and lighter, lower-power products.

Companies profiled in the report include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Exosens S.A., THEON International Plc, HENSOLDT AG, Thales S.A., Safran S.A., Leonardo DRS, Inc., ASELSAN A.S., Bharat Electronics Limited, MKU Limited, Harder Digital GmbH, Pulsar, and Hangzhou Microimage Software Co., Ltd.

Report Benefits



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses defense spending, soldier modernization, procurement programs, and lessons from Ukraine.

Evaluates image intensifier tube capacity, thermal sensor supply, pricing, and export controls.

Identifies high-growth technologies, device categories, end users, regions, and countries.

Tracks fused and networked goggles, thermal clip-ons, digital night vision, and tube developments.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by technology, contracts, capacity, export status, and strategic activity. Supports product development, investment, partnership, capacity planning, and market entry decisions.

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