MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Camera Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial camera market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 5.4 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 11.2 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during 2026-2036. The report evaluates image sensor and imaging technologies, interface standards, machine vision and robotics demand, image sensor supply, regulations, pricing, supplier positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Industrial automation, machine vision adoption, robotics investment, and increasingly stringent quality requirements are driving market expansion. According to the International Federation of Robotics, factories installed more than 600,000 new industrial robots worldwide in 2025, an increase of 11% from the previous year. The global operating stock reached 5 million units, while China accounted for 59% of new installations.

Machine vision demand is also showing signs of recovery. VDMA Machine Vision reported that European machine vision industry sales declined by approximately 2% in 2025 but are expected to increase by around 3% in 2026 following three years of contraction. German image processing component manufacturers ended June 2026 with order intake up 25% and revenue up 9% year over year.

Market Dynamics

Manufacturing and logistics automation remains a primary growth driver for the industrial camera market. Labor shortages, rising wages, quality control requirements, and demand for consistent production are accelerating investment in automated inspection, handling, assembly, identification, and robot guidance. Electronics, semiconductor, automotive, EV battery, pharmaceutical, food, beverage, and packaging manufacturers are increasing their use of machine vision for dimensional inspection, surface analysis, contamination detection, assembly verification, and traceability.

Robotics applications, including bin picking, palletizing, navigation, and precision assembly, are creating additional demand for 2D and 3D cameras. AI and deep learning are also strengthening adoption by improving defect detection and enabling machine vision systems to accommodate product variation. These capabilities increase demand for reliable, high-resolution image acquisition and on-camera processing.

Market growth remains exposed to cyclical industrial capital spending, pricing pressure, and image sensor supply constraints. VDMA reported that European suppliers' home-region machine vision sales declined by 6% in 2025 amid weak investment and geopolitical uncertainty. Competition from Chinese manufacturers is placing additional pressure on established suppliers, while dependence on a limited number of image sensor sources increases procurement risk. Basler reported that a 2026 earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto region halted a Sony sensor plant, with significant production limitations expected through mid-August.

Integration complexity and shortages of qualified machine vision engineers can also slow adoption, particularly among small and mid-sized manufacturers. High-resolution, high-speed systems require advanced interfaces, processing capacity, lighting, optics, and software, increasing total deployment costs.

Growth Opportunities and Technology Trends

3D imaging represents a major opportunity as robotics and logistics systems require depth data for picking, palletizing, parcel dimensioning, and 3D inspection. Demand is also increasing for short-wave infrared (SWIR), thermal infrared, multispectral & hyperspectral, and specialty imaging technologies across semiconductor inspection, food safety, recycling, pharmaceutical production, battery monitoring, and industrial process control.

Embedded vision, MIPI cameras, and edge AI processors are extending machine vision into compact and lower-cost systems. Semiconductor fabs, battery factories, electronics plants, logistics facilities, agriculture applications, medical devices, and smart equipment are expected to support further adoption. Key technology trends include 10GigE, 25GigE, CoaXPress 2.0, on-camera AI processing, event-based sensors, sensor dual sourcing, and broader implementation of GenICam and related interface standards.

Industrial Camera Market Segmentation



Camera type: Area scan cameras are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because of their extensive use in inspection, measurement, identification, and robot guidance. 3D cameras, including laser triangulation, stereo vision, structured light, and time-of-flight models, are projected to record the highest CAGR. Line scan cameras will remain important for wafers, displays, battery electrodes, webs, and printed materials.

Spectrum: Visible cameras are expected to lead the market in 2026. Multispectral & hyperspectral cameras are projected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by material sorting, recycling, food safety, and pharmaceutical inspection. SWIR cameras are also positioned for strong growth in semiconductor and food applications.

Interface: GigE Vision is expected to retain the largest share due to its long cable reach, compatibility with standard networking hardware, and suitability for a wide range of applications. MIPI & embedded interfaces are forecast to grow fastest as cameras become more deeply integrated into robots, machines, edge AI platforms, and smart devices.

Resolution: The 2 MP to 5 MP segment is expected to lead in 2026. Cameras above 12 MP are projected to achieve the highest CAGR, supported by semiconductor, electronics, and display inspection requirements. End-use industry: Electronics & semiconductor is expected to account for the largest share in 2026. Logistics & warehousing is forecast to grow fastest due to e-commerce, automated sorting, barcode reading, dimensioning, and robot picking. Automotive & EV batteries will remain another significant application segment.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global industrial camera market in 2026 and maintain its leadership through 2036. Growth is supported by concentrated electronics, semiconductor, battery, display, and automotive production across China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. China remains the largest country market and leads global robot installations while supporting manufacturers such as Hikrobot, Huaray, and Daheng Imaging. India and Southeast Asia are expected to record strong gains as electronics and vehicle production expands.

North America is projected to achieve the fastest regional growth through 2036. Semiconductor fabs, battery plants, AI data center hardware, reshored manufacturing, and e-commerce logistics are increasing industrial camera demand in the U.S. VDMA data showed that European suppliers' machine vision sales in North America increased by 9% in 2025.

Europe is expected to recover at a moderate pace, led by Germany and supported by automotive, packaging, food, and pharmaceutical inspection demand across Italy, France, the U.K., and Spain. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent smaller but developing markets, supported by automotive manufacturing in Mexico and Brazil, food processing, logistics investment, and Gulf industrial projects.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial camera market is moderately fragmented. Specialist manufacturers include Basler, JAI, Teledyne DALSA, Baumer, IDS, and Allied Vision, while Cognex, Keyence, Omron, SICK, and Zebra provide broader vision systems and smart sensor portfolios. Chinese suppliers such as Hikrobot, Huaray, and Daheng Imaging continue to expand internationally, while Sony remains a central image sensor supplier.

Competition is based on image quality, speed, resolution, reliability, software compatibility, interface support, product breadth, pricing, and delivery performance. Suppliers are investing in 3D, SWIR, hyperspectral, embedded, and AI-enabled cameras, alongside faster connectivity and strategic partnerships. Basler reported a 59% increase in order intake during the first half of 2026.

Companies profiled in the report include Basler AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Hangzhou Hikrobot Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Huaray Technology Co., Ltd., OMRON Corporation, JAI A/S, TKH Group N.V. (Allied Vision, SVS-Vistek), IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH, Baumer Holding AG, SICK AG, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and China Daheng Group (Daheng Imaging).

Report Benefits



Provides global industrial camera market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses automation, robotics, AI-based vision, quality inspection, and logistics demand.

Evaluates investment cycles, pricing pressure, integration challenges, and sensor supply risk.

Identifies growth opportunities by camera type, spectrum, interface, resolution, end-use industry, region, and country.

Tracks 3D, SWIR, hyperspectral, embedded, event-based, and high-speed imaging developments.

Benchmarks leading suppliers, product strategies, technology portfolios, partnerships, and competitive positioning. Supports product development, sourcing, investment, partnership, and market entry decisions.

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