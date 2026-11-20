MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cold Spray Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global cold spray market was valued at USD 1.02 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.12 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 2.75 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 9.4% during 2026-2036. The report evaluates process technologies, market segmentation, supply chains, standards, export controls, pricing, defense sustainment programs, competitive positioning, and emerging growth opportunities.

Cold spray, also known as cold gas dynamic spray or cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM), is gaining commercial traction because its solid state deposition process limits oxidation, phase changes, and heat-affected zones. The market encompasses stationary, portable, and containerized systems, along with nozzles, heaters, feeders, metal and composite powders, repair services, coatings, and additive manufacturing solutions.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Aerospace and defense repair remains the leading driver of the cold spray market. Aircraft structures, gearboxes, missile systems, radar parts, and military vehicle components frequently use aluminum and magnesium alloys that are vulnerable to corrosion and difficult to repair through conventional welding. Cold spray enables operators to restore high-value components, reduce replacement costs, and shorten maintenance schedules.

Letterkenny Army Depot demonstrated the financial potential of this technology after launching its cold spray program in August 2024. By May 2026, the depot had restored 13 parts and generated USD 6 million in direct savings from an initial investment of USD 82 thousand. A single HIMARS cabin floor repair saved USD 750 thousand and prevented 18 months of downtime, according to the U.S. Army. The program supports PATRIOT, HIMARS, and THAAD systems and is expected to contribute to future repair operations in the Indo-Pacific.

Rising military expenditure is also increasing demand for defense sustainment and expeditionary manufacturing. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military spending reached USD 2.88 trillion in 2025. The U.S. Air Force adopted cold spray at Barksdale Air Force Base in January 2026 to support B-52H bomber inspection schedules, while the U.S. Department of Defense funded seven SPEE3D systems for Ukraine.

Additional growth is coming from corrosion-resistant and conductive coatings used in energy, marine, automotive, electronics, and industrial applications. Cold spray additive manufacturing also offers deposition rates of up to 45 kilograms per hour, supporting rapid production of large near-net-shape metal parts.

Market adoption is constrained by high equipment prices, helium and nitrogen costs, powder quality requirements, and shortages of trained operators. Qualification remains a challenge in regulated sectors because fatigue, adhesion, and long-term performance data are still developing. Deposit consistency across field sites also depends on effective process control and qualified operating procedures.

Key Market Opportunities

Point-of-need production represents a significant opportunity for the global cold spray market. Containerized systems can support military units, vessels, mining operations, and remote energy sites where replacement parts may take weeks or months to arrive. During RIMPAC 2026, a SPEE3D containerized unit produced eight mission-critical parts aboard a moving vessel, marking its first deployment at sea.

Further opportunities include large-part manufacturing with copper, aluminum alloys, and titanium, as well as copper-on-aluminum coatings for electric vehicles and power electronics. Copper coatings for used nuclear fuel container prototypes in Canada demonstrate the technology's potential in specialized energy applications. Portable systems supplied with training, qualified repair procedures, and digital repair libraries are expected to become increasingly important.

Segment Analysis



Offering: Services are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 as aerospace, defense, and industrial customers rely on specialist providers and qualified depots. Equipment is projected to record the highest CAGR as organizations establish in-house repair and production capabilities.

Technology: High-pressure cold spray is expected to lead the market because it supports dense deposits using aluminum, titanium, nickel, and steel. Low-pressure cold spray is forecast to grow fastest due to its lower cost, portability, and suitability for field repairs and coatings.

System type: Stationary systems are expected to retain the largest share, supported by robotic cells in depots, factories, and service centers. Containerized & expeditionary systems are projected to expand at the highest CAGR.

Process gas: Nitrogen is expected to lead in 2026 because it offers a practical balance between cost and performance. Air is projected to grow fastest as compressed-air systems gain adoption in portable and low-pressure applications.

Material: Aluminum & aluminum alloys are expected to account for the largest share, reflecting their use in aerospace and military restoration. Titanium & titanium alloys are forecast to post the highest CAGR across aerospace, defense, and medical applications.

Application: Repair & restoration is expected to remain the largest application, while additive manufacturing is projected to grow fastest. Coatings will continue to generate demand for corrosion protection, wear resistance, and electrical conductivity. End user: Aerospace is expected to lead the market in 2026, supported by commercial and military aviation MRO. Defense is projected to register the highest CAGR as depot programs and expeditionary manufacturing deployments increase.

Regional Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest cold spray market share in 2026. Growth is supported by U.S. military programs, aerospace MRO capacity, research infrastructure, and domestic suppliers. U.S. military spending reached USD 954 billion in 2025, while Canada increased defense spending by 23% and continues to support market development through companies such as CenterLine (SST).

Europe maintains a significant position through aerospace, automotive, defense, and industrial demand. Germany and the U.K. are expected to lead regional adoption, supported by higher military spending and growing interest in battlefield repair. Impact Innovations in Germany and Dycomet in the Netherlands strengthen the regional supplier base.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Australia has emerged as a major cold spray additive manufacturing hub through SPEE3D, Titomic, and Effusiontech. Japan, China, South Korea, and India are also expanding research and industrial adoption across aerospace, electronics, automotive, and defense applications. The Middle East & Africa offers growth opportunities in oil and gas, power generation, corrosion protection, and military maintenance, while Brazil and Mexico lead demand in Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The cold spray market remains fragmented across equipment manufacturers, additive manufacturing companies, powder suppliers, surface technology groups, and repair service providers. Competition centers on deposit quality, production speed, material compatibility, portable system design, qualification support, and operator training. Suppliers are investing in field-ready platforms, higher-pressure systems, approved repair procedures, and defense partnerships.

Companies profiled in the report include Impact Innovations GmbH, Plasma Giken Co., Ltd., VRC Metal Systems, LLC, CenterLine (Windsor) Limited (SST), OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (Oerlikon Metco), SPEE3D Pty Ltd, Titomic Limited, Effusiontech Pty Ltd, Linde plc (Linde Advanced Material Technologies), and Dycomet Europe B.V.

Report Value



Provides global cold spray market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses defense sustainment, aerospace MRO, additive manufacturing, and corrosion protection demand.

Evaluates adoption barriers related to equipment, gases, qualification, process control, and workforce availability.

Identifies high-growth technologies, materials, applications, end users, and regions.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by systems, materials, partnerships, qualification support, and competitive position. Supports product development, investment, partnership, and market entry decisions.

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