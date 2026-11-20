MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global chronic kidney disease market was valued at USD 20.65 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 21.90 billion in 2026. Supported by growing disease prevalence, improved diagnosis, broader treatment eligibility, and continued pharmaceutical innovation, the market is projected to reach USD 44.72 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2026-2036.

The report evaluates chronic kidney disease medicines, therapies for related metabolic complications, and diagnostic and monitoring solutions. Kidney-protective treatment classes include SGLT2 inhibitors, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, GLP-1 receptor agonists, renin-angiotensin blockers, endothelin receptor antagonists, complement inhibitors, glomerular immunomodulators, and vasopressin antagonists. The analysis also covers treatments for anemia, mineral and bone disorder, hyperkalemia, metabolic acidosis, and pruritus, alongside eGFR, cystatin C, urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio, biopsy, and imaging. Dialysis, transplantation, and acute kidney injury therapies are excluded.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers and Challenges

Rising prevalence remains the primary market driver. Most patients are in earlier disease stages, creating significant demand for therapies that can slow progression and delay costly kidney failure. The economic burden is substantial: U.S. Medicare spending on chronic kidney disease short of kidney failure reached nearly USD 77 billion among beneficiaries aged 66 and older in 2021, while kidney failure added USD 52.3 billion. The condition caused approximately 1.48 million deaths worldwide in 2023.

Clinical evidence and updated treatment guidelines are expanding the eligible population. A 2021 meta-analysis found that SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk of disease progression by 37%, while KDIGO 2024 guidance provided strong support for their use in diabetic and non-diabetic disease. Recent approvals and label expansions for Fabhalta, Filspari, and Kerendia have also strengthened treatment options in glomerular and cardio-renal-metabolic disease.

Market growth is constrained by patent expirations, generic competition, pricing reforms, low testing rates, and limited treatment access. Medicare maximum fair prices for Farxiga and Jardiance took effect in 2026 at approximately two-thirds below their 2023 list prices. Chinese volume-based procurement has also affected branded medicine revenue. Additional barriers include trial failures, limited cystatin C adoption, generic erosion in anemia and mineral metabolism therapies, and high out-of-pocket costs in emerging markets.

A major opportunity remains the large untreated population. An Australian primary care analysis found that only 14.4% of eligible adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease received an SGLT2 inhibitor. Non-diabetic disease offers another important growth area, supported by new clinical evidence, payment-linked quality measures, home albuminuria testing, and emerging cell therapies such as ProKidney's rilparencel.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Treatment type: Disease-modifying & kidney-protective therapies are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 due to the commercial scale, guideline support, and long-term use of SGLT2 inhibitors, non-steroidal MRAs, and GLP-1 receptor agonists. Diagnosis & monitoring is forecast to record the highest CAGR as annual eGFR and UACR testing expands.

Molecule type: Small molecules are expected to lead the market in 2026. Biologics are projected to grow fastest, supported by APRIL and BAFF pathway agents for IgA nephropathy, including sibeprenlimab, atacicept, and povetacicept. Cell therapies remain at an earlier development stage.

Disease stage: Stage 3a and stage 3b are expected to represent the largest combined share. Stage 1 and stage 2 disease should post the highest CAGR as albuminuria screening identifies high-risk patients with preserved kidney function.

Route of administration: Oral therapies are expected to remain dominant because most major kidney-protective drugs and complication-management products are administered orally. Subcutaneous therapies should grow fastest, driven by GLP-1 receptor agonists and new glomerular biologics.

Distribution channel: Retail pharmacies are forecast to lead in 2026, reflecting sustained community prescribing of oral medicines. Specialty pharmacies are expected to expand rapidly as orphan drugs require benefit verification, controlled distribution, and patient support. End user: Specialty and ambulatory clinics are expected to hold the largest share. Primary care and community health settings should record the fastest growth as screening and first-line prescribing increasingly move into routine care.

Regional Chronic Kidney Disease Market Analysis

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by higher medicine prices, broad formulary coverage, and the concentration of glomerular disease launches in the U.S. Approximately 37 million U.S. adults have stage 1 to 4 disease, although Medicare negotiations are increasing pressure on major branded products.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR due to its large patient population, low diagnosis rates, and expanding reimbursement. Policy initiatives in India, additions to China's National Reimbursement Drug List, and significant underdiagnosis in Japan support long-term demand. Europe retains a substantial share through structured reimbursement and health technology assessment. Growth in Latin America is limited by uneven public access, while the Middle East & Africa combines high prevalence with weak financial protection in several markets.

Competitive Landscape

The chronic kidney disease market is moderately fragmented. Global cardio-renal-metabolic companies compete with nephrology specialists, glomerular disease developers, renal anemia suppliers, diagnostics businesses, and generic manufacturers. Competition centers on clinical outcomes, guideline recommendations, label breadth, reimbursement, exclusivity, pricing, and patient support.

Recent developments include Biogen's acquisition of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Travere's licensing of civorebrutinib from Everest Medicines, Asahi Kasei's integration of Calliditas, the sale of FibroGen China to AstraZeneca, and Novartis' regulatory filings for atrasentan. Companies assessed include AstraZeneca, Bayer, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Vera Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Travere Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, Ardelyx, GSK, Roche, Kyowa Kirin, Astellas Pharma, and CSL.

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, diagnostics providers, investors, and healthcare stakeholders with market forecasts, segment comparisons, pipeline analysis, competitive benchmarking, pricing insights, and regional opportunity assessment. It also examines how generic entry, Medicare negotiated prices, regulatory approvals, testing adoption, licensing transactions, and evolving clinical guidelines will shape chronic kidney disease market growth through 2036.

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