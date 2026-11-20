MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Fervo Energy Company (“Fervo”) (NASDAQ: FRVO). The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's May 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”), contained false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) Fervo's pilot plant was experiencing inconsistent production temperatures and premature thermal decline; (2) Fervo's Enhanced Geothermal Systems operations were experiencing significant injected water loss at a level above the rate the Company's commercial plans required; (3) Fervo's drilling costs were not declining as represented, including as misleadingly represented given previously published data; (4) Fervo lacked sufficient transmission capacity to deliver power to its California customers as planned, including the transmission path underlying the Company's approximately 290 MW of rights which was scheduled for retirement before Cape Station Phase II's targeted 2028 COD; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Fervo shares pursuant and/or traceable to the May 2026 IPO, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 19, 2027.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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