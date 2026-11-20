MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Reach Trucks Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global reach trucks market was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 3.10 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 6.15 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Growth is supported by warehouse expansion, e-commerce fulfillment, high-density racking, lithium-ion adoption, cold chain investment, and increasing demand for operator assistance and automation technologies.

The report assesses industrial truck orders and shipments, average selling prices, value chains, total cost of ownership, mast and battery technologies, warehouse racking trends, sustainability requirements, regulations, investment activity, and competition. It covers moving mast, pantograph and double-deep, straddle, multi-directional, and articulated reach trucks powered by lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, or hydrogen fuel cells. Manual, operator-assisted, semi-automated, and fully automated equipment sold through new equipment, rental, leasing, used, and refurbished channels is included.

Market Performance and Demand Outlook

According to the World Industrial Truck Statistics program of the European Federation of Materials Handling, electric warehouse rider trucks recorded 136,678 orders and 155,871 shipments worldwide in 2025. Orders declined 8.5% from 2024, reflecting weaker warehouse construction, delayed capital spending, higher interest rates, and tariff pressures. Hyster-Yale expects the first quarter of 2026 to represent the bottom of the current cycle as order intake begins to improve. KION Group reported an 8.6% increase in new truck orders to 266,000 units in 2025, indicating emerging recovery across parts of the market.

Warehouse and distribution capacity remains the principal demand driver. E-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment require broader inventories, faster replenishment, and additional storage positions, while rising land costs encourage taller racking, narrower aisles, and double-deep storage. Cold storage investment is also increasing demand for freezer-rated trucks equipped with heated cabins, sealed electrics, cold-rated fluids, and corrosion protection.

Lithium-ion technology is raising average equipment values and accelerating fleet renewal. Opportunity charging can reduce dependence on battery rooms, spare batteries, and battery-changing equipment, particularly in multi-shift facilities. Operator assistance, telematics, fork cameras, automatic height selection, sway control, and semi-automated navigation are also becoming important purchasing criteria because they support productivity, safety, and reduced rack damage.

Market constraints include cyclical warehouse investment, financing costs, tariffs, operator shortages, charging infrastructure requirements, lithium-ion fire safety regulations, and competition from automated storage and retrieval systems and mobile robots. Hyster-Yale reported approximately USD 40 million in gross tariff costs during the final quarter of 2025. Suppliers must also meet demanding service, uptime, residual capacity, and total cost of ownership requirements in a market with limited product differentiation.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Lithium-ion retrofits provide an important revenue opportunity across the installed lead-acid fleet. Navigation-guided automated reach trucks also allow warehouses to automate repetitive putaway activities within existing buildings without a complete facility redesign. Additional opportunities are emerging through rental, leasing, fleet management contracts, and warehouse modernization across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.

By product type, moving mast reach trucks are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because of their widespread use in single-deep racking. Pantograph & double-deep reach trucks are projected to grow fastest as operators seek higher storage density on expensive industrial land.

The 1.5-2.0 tonne load capacity segment leads the market, reflecting standard pallet loads in general warehousing and retail replenishment. Equipment above 2.5 tonnes is forecast to record the fastest growth, supported by beverage, paper, chemicals, metals, building materials, and double-pallet applications.

Reach trucks with lift heights of 6-9 meters account for the largest share because this range matches many existing distribution and manufacturing facilities. The above 12 meters category is expected to expand fastest as high-bay warehouses invest in stronger hydraulics, advanced mast control, fork cameras, and automatic positioning systems.

Lead-acid batteries retain the largest power source share in 2026 due to their installed base and lower purchase cost. Lithium-ion batteries are projected to grow fastest because of stable voltage, opportunity charging, reduced maintenance requirements, and improved cold-storage performance. Hydrogen fuel cells remain concentrated in a limited number of large multi-shift operations.

Manual & operator-controlled trucks continue to lead by automation level, but semi-automated reach trucks are forecast to achieve the highest growth. Navigation-guided models can operate alongside manual equipment, automate repetitive workflows, and reduce pressure from skilled operator shortages.

Regional Reach Trucks Market Analysis

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share by value in 2026. The region benefits from extensive narrow-aisle warehousing, high equipment specifications, advanced lithium-ion adoption, strong service coverage, and the presence of major manufacturers. Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries represent key European markets.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR and already leads in unit demand. Growth is being driven by the transition from floor stacking and conventional shelving to racked storage, narrow-aisle equipment, and higher-value specifications. China combines a large domestic market with manufacturers including Anhui Heli, Hangcha, EP Equipment, and Noblelift. Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia also offer growth opportunities linked to 3PL expansion, manufacturing investment, and organized retail.

North America holds the second-largest share, supported by high equipment prices and intensive fleet utilization. Brazil and Mexico lead demand in Latin America, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa are prominent markets in the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The global reach trucks market is consolidated among manufacturers with extensive dealer and service networks. Leading participants include Toyota Industries, KION Group, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Crown Equipment, Hyster-Yale, Hyundai Material Handling, Clark Material Handling, Komatsu, Anhui Heli, Hangcha Group, EP Equipment, Noblelift, Godrej & Boyce, Combilift, Manitou, Doosan Industrial Vehicle, and Cesab Material Handling.

Competition centers on service response, uptime, lift height, residual capacity, energy systems, automation capabilities, acquisition cost, total cost of ownership, and resale value. Chinese manufacturers are expanding internationally through dealer development and broader lithium-ion product portfolios. Established suppliers are integrating manual equipment with warehouse automation, telematics, fleet management, and service offerings. KION renamed its Supply Chain Solutions segment Intelligent Automation Solutions from 2026, reflecting this strategic convergence.

Report Benefits



Provides global reach trucks market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses order recovery, pricing trends, specifications, and long-term value growth.

Evaluates lithium-ion conversion, charging infrastructure, and fire safety considerations.

Identifies growth opportunities by product type, capacity, lift height, power source, automation level, operating environment, end-use industry, sales channel, and geography.

Tracks operator assistance, telematics, semi-automated systems, and fully automated reach truck adoption.

Benchmarks major manufacturers and component suppliers based on portfolios, strategies, and competitive positioning. Supports product planning, pricing, investment, rental, dealer network, and market entry decisions.

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