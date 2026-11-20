MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market was valued at USD 3.96 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 5.01 billion in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 52.8 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 26.5% during 2026-2036. Market volume is forecast to increase from 2,378 kilotonnes in 2026 to 19,411 kilotonnes by 2036 at a CAGR of 23.4%.

The report assesses certified production pathways, pricing, sustainability criteria, policy frameworks, value chains, offtake agreements, book-and-claim systems, leading producers, and future investment opportunities. It covers SAF approved under ASTM D7566 and ASTM D1655, including HEFA-SPK, co-processed fuel, alcohol-to-jet, Fischer-Tropsch fuel, and synthetic e-SAF.

Global SAF production reached an estimated 1.9 million tonnes in 2025, according to IATA, compared with 1.0 million tonnes in 2024. Despite this growth, SAF represented only 0.6% of global jet fuel consumption. EASA reported that 1.1 million tonnes supplied at EU airports accounted for 2.8% of fuel uplift in 2025, exceeding the 2% legal requirement. EASA placed the reference value of aviation biofuels at EUR 1,925 per tonne and synthetic fuel production costs at EUR 7,520 per tonne, compared with EUR 640 per tonne for fossil kerosene.

Market Drivers and Constraints

Binding blending mandates are the primary growth driver. ReFuelEU Aviation raises the minimum SAF share at EU airports from 2% in 2025 to 6% in 2030 and 20% in 2035. The U.K. scheme establishes requirements of 2% in 2025, 10% in 2030, and 22% in 2040. Airline and logistics decarbonization commitments are also strengthening demand. Air France-KLM used 244,000 tonnes of SAF in 2025, while DHL Group is targeting more than 30% SAF blending across its air network by 2030.

Government incentives are accelerating refinery conversions and new capacity. The U.S. Section 45Z credit, extended through 2029, supports domestic investment, while Eni began operating its Gela SAF unit in January 2025. Synthetic fuel sub-mandates in Europe, including targets of 1.2% in 2030, 5% in 2035, and 10% in 2040, are creating a distinct high-value e-SAF market.

High production costs remain the leading restraint. Biofuel-based SAF was priced at approximately three times the cost of fossil kerosene in 2025, while synthetic fuel cost more than eleven times as much. IATA estimated that airlines paid a combined SAF premium of USD 2.9 billion during the year. Feedstock constraints also limit HEFA expansion. Used cooking oil represented 80% of EU SAF feedstock in 2025, with 85% of feedstock imported, mainly from Asia. This reliance increases traceability, fraud, and double-counting risks.

Technology and Segment Outlook

Bio-based fuel is expected to account for nearly all SAF supply in 2026, supported by the commercial maturity of HEFA-SPK and its compatibility with converted refinery hydrotreaters. Synthetic fuel is forecast to record the highest CAGR as power-to-liquid mandates, premium pricing, and planned European projects stimulate development. Agricultural and forestry residues are expected to be among the fastest-growing bio-based feedstocks.

HEFA-SPK is projected to retain the largest technology share in 2026. Power-to-liquid is expected to achieve the strongest long-term growth, supported by e-SAF requirements and projects such as INERATEC's ERA ONE facility in Frankfurt. Alcohol-to-jet is positioned as the fastest-growing bio-based route following the start of commercial operations at LanzaJet's Freedom Pines plant in November 2025. Co-processing remains an attractive lower-cost option for refiners, although blending caps restrict potential volumes.

Blends below 30 percent are expected to dominate in 2026 because current mandates and limited supply favor lower blending levels. Above 50 percent blends are projected to grow fastest as mandate shares rise and certification work advances for fully drop-in SAF.

Commercial aviation will remain the largest application segment, reflecting its share of global jet fuel consumption and direct exposure to European mandates. Cargo aviation is forecast to register the highest CAGR due to logistics decarbonization targets, customer demand for lower-emission freight, and wider use of book-and-claim certificates. Airlines will remain the leading end users, while airport operators are expected to expand investment in storage, blending infrastructure, and SAF incentive programs.

Regional Market Opportunities

Europe is expected to lead the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2026, supported by EU and U.K. mandates, renewable refinery capacity, and established producers such as Neste, Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol, and OMV. Major production centers include the Netherlands, Finland, France, Italy, and Spain.

North America ranks as the second-largest regional market. U.S. renewable jet fuel registered under the Renewable Fuel Standard increased from approximately 39 million gallons in 2024 to 240 million gallons in 2025. Canadian demand is supported by the Clean Fuel Regulations.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR. Japan is advancing toward its 2030 SAF target, Singapore introduced a SAF levy from April 2026, and South Korea plans a mandate beginning in 2027. India and China are also expected to contribute through policy targets, export-oriented capacity, and growing international aviation demand. Brazil leads Latin American opportunities under its Fuel of the Future law, while the UAE and South Africa are emerging as important Middle East & Africa demand and production centers.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains highly consolidated. Neste led global supply in 2025 with sales of 867 thousand tonnes, more than twice its 2024 volume. Other major suppliers include Valero through Diamond Green Diesel, Phillips 66, Calumet, Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol, and OMV. LanzaJet and Gevo are scaling alcohol-to-jet capacity, while INERATEC, Twelve, and HIF Global are developing early commercial e-SAF projects.

Competition centers on feedstock access, production capacity, carbon intensity, pathway diversity, pricing, and long-term offtake agreements. Producers are investing in refinery conversions, feedstock pre-treatment, advanced technologies, and joint ventures to strengthen supply security and reduce project risk.

The report supports producers, airlines, investors, airport operators, fuel suppliers, and policymakers by providing market forecasts, policy analysis, segment comparisons, regional opportunity assessments, company benchmarking, and insight into the technologies and commercial agreements shaping sustainable aviation fuel growth through 2036.

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