NVDA INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Urges NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact Firm Ahead Of January 8, 2027 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a prominent national trial law firm specializing in securities fraud and shareholder rights, has updated its ongoing NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) investigation following breaking reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a civil probe into the chipmaker amid the departure of former CEO Jensen Huang.The firm urges investors who purchased or acquired NVIDIA securities during the expanded Class Period of Dec. 19, 2024 through Nov. 12, 2026, and suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now
- Expanded Class Period: Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 8, 2027 Visit: Contact Email: ... Direct Firm Phone: 844-916-0895
New $NVDA Development: SEC Civil Probe Examines NVIDIA Investor Disclosures
On Nov. 17, 2026, The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is probing NVIDIA amid the departure of longtime CEO Jensen Huang. According to the report, the regulator's civil investigation is examining whether NVIDIA violated federal investor disclosure laws.
The SEC probe compounds mounting regulatory and congressional scrutiny surrounding NVIDIA's operations in Asia, its changes to international sales disclosures-including the removal of a geographic breakdown for sales to Singapore-and its relationship with Singapore-based data company Megaspeed and former executive Alice Huang. Following Jensen Huang's resignation on Nov. 11, 2026, and amid overlapping Department of Justice and Commerce Department inquiries into suspected chip diversion to China, NVIDIA shares have fallen sharply, eroding billions in shareholder value."The SEC's reported civil probe into whether NVIDIA violated investor disclosure laws goes directly to the heart of our ongoing NVDA securities litigation," said Reed Kathrein
Overview of the Pending NVIDIA Securities Class Action Lawsuit
Prior to the SEC probe report, a federal securities class action against NVIDIA Corporation (Kistenmacher v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., Case No. 3:26-cv-13448) was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The NVDA lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5.
The NVIDIA class action alleges that throughout the expanded Class Period (Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026), NVIDIA and certain top executives misled the investing public by:
- Issuing materially false and misleading assurances regarding NVIDIA's business dealings and export control compliance, including an October 9, 2025 statement claiming“no evidence of diversion” of its chips through Megaspeed; Characterizing transactions and ties with Megaspeed as ordinary and routine while concealing potential diversion and regulatory risks; and Failing to disclose severe corporate governance and national security risks tied to leadership conduct, which materialized when NVIDIA's Board initiated an independent investigation and accepted Jensen Huang's resignation.
What Nvidia Investors Can Do
If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock during the Class Period (Dec. 19, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2026), you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 8, 2027 deadline.
- Submit your losses now Direct Contact: Contact Reed Kathrein, Partner, leading the securities practice group, by calling (844) 916-0895 or emailing ...
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding NVIDIA should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.
Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
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