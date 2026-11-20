MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Continuous Ketone Monitoring (CKM) Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global continuous ketone monitoring market was valued at USD 18.5 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 118.0 million in 2026. It is projected to expand to USD 5.48 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 46.8% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines the clinical landscape of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), sensing technology, regulation, reimbursement, pricing, product pipelines, competition, and the industry value chain.

The market includes wearable sensors that continuously measure ketones, particularly beta-hydroxybutyrate in interstitial fluid, as well as associated readers, applications, alarms, and data platforms. Products covered include dual glucose-ketone sensors, standalone ketone sensors, and software and data services. Principal users include people with type 1 diabetes, insulin-treated type 2 diabetes, patients taking sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, pregnant women with diabetes, and hospitalized patients. Conventional blood ketone meters and urine ketone strips are excluded.

Market Growth and Regulatory Progress

Commercialization accelerated after Abbott received CE marking in May 2026 for Libre Duo and Libre Duo 10 Day. Both systems measure glucose and ketones every minute, with Libre Duo approved for adults for up to 15 days and Libre Duo 10 Day cleared from age 2. On 25 August 2026, the FDA authorized Libre Duo 10 Day through the De Novo pathway following six clinical studies involving more than 600 participants. The product became the first U.S. wearable authorized for continuous ketone monitoring and the first to meet the integrated continuous glucose and ketone monitoring (iCGK) standard.

Market demand is being supported by the rising incidence of DKA, increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring, and broader use of SGLT2 inhibitors across diabetes, heart failure, and kidney disease. SGLT2 inhibitor-associated euglycemic DKA has increased the need for ketone monitoring beyond glucose measurements. Regulatory milestones, the iCGK standard, and international clinical consensus guidance published in December 2025 have also established clearer pathways for manufacturers, clinicians, and payers.

Adoption remains constrained by limited product availability, reimbursement uncertainty, sensor performance requirements, and the need for confirmatory blood testing in some circumstances. Abbott's Libre Duo 10 Day remains the only U.S.-authorized system, limiting access for users of other glucose monitoring platforms. Manufacturers must also demonstrate alarm reliability, dual-analyte accuracy, scalable production, interoperability, and measurable reductions in DKA admissions and healthcare costs.

Key Market Opportunities

Integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems represents a major opportunity. Continuous ketone data could enable earlier identification of insulin delivery failures, including infusion set blockages. Abbott and MiniMed are developing an exclusive integration expected in 2027. Additional opportunities include hospital, perioperative, and emergency monitoring, particularly for patients using SGLT2 inhibitors. Pregnancy, latent autoimmune diabetes, and medically supervised ketogenic diets may support further market expansion.

Prominent trends include multi-analyte biowearables, connected clinical platforms, remote monitoring, clinical decision support, and integration with insulin pumps and electronic health records. Continuous risk monitoring could also support wider investigation of SGLT2 inhibitor use in type 1 diabetes.

Segment Outlook

Dual glucose-ketone sensors are expected to account for the largest product share in 2026, supported by Abbott's authorized systems in Europe and the U.S. Software and data platforms are forecast to record the highest CAGR as ketone information becomes integrated into caregiver applications, clinical systems, electronic health records, and insulin delivery technologies.

Standalone systems are expected to lead the integration segment in 2026 because initial products operate independently through connected applications. AID-integrated systems are projected to grow faster as sensor and pump partnerships progress. Sensors with longer wear periods may reduce daily costs and replacement frequency, although they require sustained accuracy and drift control for both analytes.

People with type 1 diabetes are expected to represent the largest patient segment in 2026 due to DKA risk, established use of continuous glucose monitoring, and reliance on insulin pumps. SGLT2 inhibitor users are projected to record the highest growth rate. Adults will retain the larger age-group share, while pediatric adoption is expected to rise rapidly following authorization of Libre Duo 10 Day for children from age 2.

Home care settings are expected to dominate the end-user market, supported by self-management and connected caregiver monitoring. Hospitals and clinics should record the highest CAGR as continuous ketone monitoring expands into surgery, acute illness, emergency care, and DKA management. Retail pharmacies are expected to remain the leading distribution channel, while online and direct-to-consumer sales grow through subscription services and app-linked ordering.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest continuous ketone monitoring market share in 2026. Growth is supported by strong adoption of continuous glucose monitoring and AID, a substantial type 1 diabetes population, FDA authorization, and widespread SGLT2 inhibitor use. Europe also represents a significant market following CE marking in May 2026 and the phased introduction of Abbott's systems.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036, driven by its large diabetes population, increasing sensor adoption, and established manufacturers in China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Australia. Latin America is led by Brazil and Mexico, while the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow from a smaller base, supported by high diabetes prevalence and investment in Gulf healthcare systems.

Competitive Landscape

Abbott was the first company to secure continuous ketone monitoring authorizations in both the U.S. and Europe and remained the only authorized supplier in those markets as of September 2026. Competition is expected to focus on dual-analyte accuracy, wear duration, alarm performance, connectivity, pricing, reimbursement, and clinical outcomes. Strategic priorities include product development, clinical validation, iCGK submissions, and partnerships between sensor manufacturers and insulin pump companies.

Companies assessed include Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Roche Diabetes Care, Senseonics Holdings, MiniMed, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Ypsomed, SiBionics Technology, Sinocare, Medtrum Technologies, i-SENS, PercuSense, and Biolinq.

Report Benefits



Provides global continuous ketone monitoring market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates regulatory approvals, reimbursement conditions, clinical evidence, pricing, and technology pipelines.

Identifies growth opportunities by product, integration, wear duration, patient population, age group, end user, distribution channel, and geography.

Assesses AID integration, hospital monitoring, multi-analyte biowearables, and connected data platforms.

Benchmarks leading companies, emerging developers, product strategies, and commercial partnerships. Supports product planning, market access, investment, clinical evidence, and partnership decisions.

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