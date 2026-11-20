MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Inhalers Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global smart inhalers market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2036, up from USD 1.9 billion in 2026, according to the report. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is being driven by the rising global prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic respiratory conditions. Persistent inhaler medication non-adherence, combined with the rapid integration of digital health technologies into chronic disease management, is also supporting demand for connected respiratory devices.

Inhaler medication non-adherence affects an estimated 50% to 60% of patients with asthma and COPD worldwide. Smart inhaler systems provide objective, timestamped inhaler-use data, enabling healthcare professionals to evaluate adherence patterns, identify technique issues, and implement targeted interventions. The expansion of remote patient monitoring and telehealth programs, particularly in developed markets with established reimbursement coverage, is further accelerating adoption.

Smart Inhalers Market Segmentation

The report segments the smart inhalers market by product type, technology, indication, drug type, distribution channel, end user, and geography. Product categories include connected metered-dose inhalers (cMDI), connected dry powder inhalers (cDPI), connected soft mist inhalers (cSMI), connected nebulizers, and smart spacers. Technologies assessed include Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Near Field Communication (NFC), Wi-Fi, and cellular connectivity.

Clinical indications covered include asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and other respiratory conditions. The report also evaluates SABA, LABA, ICS, fixed-dose combinations, and triple therapy, alongside hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online distribution channels. End users include hospitals, tertiary care centers, ambulatory clinics, outpatient facilities, home healthcare settings, research institutions, and clinical trial environments.

Connected Metered-Dose Inhalers Lead the Market

Connected metered-dose inhalers are expected to account for the largest share of the smart inhalers market in 2026. Their leading position reflects the widespread use of pressurized metered-dose inhalers and the availability of add-on sensor attachments that can provide connectivity without changing existing drug formulations.

Connected dry powder inhalers are projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly incorporating connectivity into new-generation DPI platforms, while the environmental sustainability profile of dry powder systems is supporting adoption compared with propellant-containing alternatives.

Asthma Holds the Largest Share as COPD Demand Accelerates

The asthma segment is expected to represent the largest market share in 2026, supported by a substantial patient population and established clinical evidence for connected adherence interventions. COPD is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is linked to high non-adherence rates, the use of multiple inhaler devices, and the need to prevent costly hospital admissions through improved monitoring and disease management.

Home Healthcare Settings Show Strong Growth Potential

Home healthcare settings are expected to experience the fastest growth among end users. Connected inhalers support remote adherence monitoring and technique assessment while reducing the need for frequent in-clinic visits. Health systems and payers are expanding telehealth-enrolled care programs to improve respiratory outcomes and control overall treatment costs.

Regional Smart Inhalers Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart inhalers market in 2026. Key growth factors include the high prevalence of asthma and COPD, broad insurance coverage, reimbursement for remote patient monitoring, and the presence of established digital health and pharmaceutical companies. Propeller Health, Adherium Limited, Cohero Health, AstraZeneca, and GSK are among the companies supporting regional market development.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is being supported by China's increasing respiratory disease burden, India's large underserved COPD population, expanding smartphone access, and investment in remote chronic disease management across Japan and South Korea. Multinational pharmaceutical companies and regional digital health businesses are also expanding connected respiratory portfolios throughout the region.

Europe remains a significant smart inhalers market, supported by government respiratory health initiatives and a favorable regulatory environment for connected medical devices. The U.K., Germany, and France are advancing the integration of digital adherence technologies into national healthcare systems. The report also analyzes opportunities across Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the global smart inhalers market include Propeller Health (ResMed), Adherium Limited, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AptarGroup, Inc., Findair Sp. z o. o., H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., and Cohero Health, Inc.

The report evaluates company product offerings, competitive positioning, recent strategic developments, historical market performance, revenue forecasts, and emerging opportunities. It also identifies the product, technology, indication, end-user, and geographic segments expected to generate significant growth opportunities for established companies and new market entrants through 2036.

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