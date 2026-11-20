MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Induction Furnaces Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, - Opportunity Analysis & Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global induction furnaces market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 2.5 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 4.2 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. According to the report, market expansion will be supported by industrial electrification, decarbonization initiatives, metal recycling, foundry modernization, and advances in energy-efficient metal processing technologies.

Demand for induction furnaces is increasing across steelmaking, iron & steel foundries, aluminum & non-ferrous metal casting, automotive component manufacturing, aerospace & defense, specialty alloy production, and metal recycling. Manufacturers are replacing conventional fossil fuel-based melting equipment with electric systems to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, strengthen process control, and support sustainable manufacturing targets.

Market Growth Drivers and Technology Trends

The transition toward low-carbon manufacturing remains a major growth driver. Carbon pricing mechanisms, industrial emissions regulations, energy efficiency standards, green steel initiatives, and corporate sustainability commitments are accelerating investment in electrically powered melting and thermal processing systems. Expansion of secondary steel production and circular economy programs is also increasing demand for induction furnaces capable of efficiently processing scrap metal.

Technology innovation continues to reshape the competitive environment. Modern systems increasingly integrate insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT)-based power supplies, digital furnace controls, automated charging, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled optimization, predictive maintenance, real-time energy monitoring, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-based platforms. These capabilities help metal processors improve melting efficiency, reduce electricity consumption, limit downtime, enhance product quality, and strengthen operational reliability.

The automotive industry's shift toward lightweight vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs) is supporting demand for aluminum castings, specialty alloys, and precision-engineered components. Aerospace & defense applications are also creating high-value opportunities, particularly for vacuum induction melting (VIM) furnaces used in the production of superalloys, titanium alloys, and other advanced materials.

Market adoption may be affected by high initial capital requirements, electricity infrastructure limitations, power quality concerns, harmonic distortion management, refractory maintenance, and the technical complexity of high-capacity installations. These challenges can be particularly significant for small and medium-sized foundries.

Segment Analysis

By furnace type, the market includes coreless induction furnaces, channel induction furnaces, and vacuum induction melting (VIM) furnaces. Coreless induction furnaces hold the largest market share due to their broad use in foundries, steel production, and non-ferrous metal processing. Their operational flexibility, temperature accuracy, melting efficiency, and suitability for iron, steel, aluminum, copper, and specialty alloys support widespread adoption.

Vacuum induction melting (VIM) furnaces are expected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Demand is being driven by aerospace, defense, medical device, and advanced manufacturing applications that require high-purity alloys and controlled metallurgical properties. Channel induction furnaces will continue to support continuous melting and holding operations in large-scale casting and metal processing facilities.

Metal melting represents the largest application segment, supported by extensive use across steel plants, foundries, aluminum casting operations, and recycling facilities. Metal refining is expected to grow as manufacturers require materials with precise chemical compositions and improved performance characteristics. Heat treatment applications will also benefit from demand for localized heating, shorter processing cycles, and greater thermal accuracy.

By capacity, 1-10 tons systems account for a significant market share because they provide a practical balance of output, flexibility, and investment requirements for small and medium-sized facilities. Above 50 tons systems are projected to experience strong growth as steel producers and recycling companies expand high-volume processing capacity. Demand for 10-50 tons systems remains steady, while below 1 ton equipment serves specialty casting, prototyping, research and development, and small-batch production.

Iron & steel foundries remain the largest end-use segment, driven by scrap melting, cast component production, and secondary steel manufacturing. Automotive applications are expected to expand significantly due to electric vehicle production, lightweighting, aluminum casting, and demand for high-strength alloys. Aerospace & defense will remain a high-value segment, while aluminum & non-ferrous metal casting will benefit from growth across automotive, electronics, renewable energy, and industrial manufacturing.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global induction furnaces market. Growth is supported by rapid industrialization, expanding steel and aluminum production, automotive manufacturing, and investments in foundry modernization across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Europe is experiencing significant growth as stringent environmental regulations, circular economy programs, industrial decarbonization, and recycled metal processing encourage adoption of electric melting systems. North America is advancing through modernization of metal processing facilities, rising recycled metal demand, and investment in domestic automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing capacity.

Latin America offers emerging opportunities connected to mining, steel production, non-ferrous metal processing, and manufacturing infrastructure. The Middle East & Africa are also expected to increase adoption as governments invest in industrial diversification, infrastructure development, and domestic manufacturing capacity.

Competitive Landscape

Induction furnace manufacturers are competing through improvements in energy efficiency, melting speed, power utilization, temperature accuracy, automation, safety, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance. Integration with Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms is becoming an important source of competitive differentiation.

Leading companies are also pursuing product launches, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing expansion, and research and development initiatives. Key companies profiled in the report include Inductotherm Corp., OTTO JUNKER GmbH, Electrotherm (India) Limited, ABP Induction Systems GmbH, EFD Induction AS, Megatherm Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A., SMS group GmbH, and Tenova S.p.A.

Key Benefits of the Report



Provides market size estimates and long-term forecasts through 2036.

Assesses market drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging opportunities.

Identifies high-growth furnace types, applications, capacities, end-use industries, and regions.

Evaluates industrial electrification, green steel, metal recycling, automation, and smart manufacturing trends.

Benchmarks leading companies by technology, product portfolio, manufacturing capabilities, geographic presence, and strategic positioning. Supports investment planning, market entry, product development, partnership evaluation, and industrial modernization decisions.

The report delivers actionable market intelligence for induction furnace manufacturers, foundries, steel producers, metal processors, automotive suppliers, aerospace companies, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders seeking opportunities within the global metal manufacturing ecosystem.

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