MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyPark Inc. continues to enhance its BodyPark ATOM AI fitness companion through weekly software updates. The October 23, 2026 update (Firmware Version V2.20.635) added 31 exercises, introduced 40 new AI recognition rules, improved recognition algorithms for nine existing exercises, and expanded the AI Voice Assistant's functionality. The update forms part of BodyPark's ongoing efforts to improve workout planning, movement tracking, and training feedback for users at home and in gyms.







ATOM adds AI training support to the equipment users already own, helping make home workouts more guided and varied. With weekly software improvements, the device continues to expand the types of movements and training experiences it can support. ATOM can also be used in traditional gyms, giving users a consistent training companion across different workout settings.







Highlights of the October 23, 2026 Update

BodyPark follows a weekly product iteration cycle, using feedback from real workouts to refine ATOM's AI motion recognition, workout feedback, and other features. The October 23 update introduced a slew of new improvements, including adding 31 new exercises to its internal exercise bank. This gives users more options for workouts and training plans. The update also improved camera-angle guidance in the companion app, helping users position the device for exercise tracking.

The update also added 40 new AI recognition rules. BodyPark assigned computer vision tracking algorithms to 40 distinct exercises, allowing the camera to accurately map skeletal endpoints and track body movements and alignments previously unsupported. The update enables rep counting and feedback for more exercises.

ATOM AI also received improvements to 9 exercise recognition algorithms for better tracking stability and accuracy. The tracking algorithms for the 9 exercises fixed edge-case tracking drops, improved automated rep-counting accuracy, and reduced false form warnings.

Easier Access to Voice Assistant and Improvements

Since its initial rollout, the latest update brought the first major quality-of-life adjustments to the Voice Assistant. A new dedicated shortcut icon was added to the pull-down Control Center. BodyPark ATOM users can now quickly wake up or manage the Voice Assistant without navigating through multiple menus.

Additionally, the voice assistant card now displays in a cleaner layout for easier viewing. The visual UI card on the 1.43-inch display was streamlined to present the user data more cleanly during an active training session.

The update also makes the voice assistant more useful during workouts. ATOM can now speak responses, suggestions, and confirmations aloud, so users can stay focused on their movements without repeatedly checking the screen.

Voice responses are enabled by default, and users can turn them on or off in the device's Settings menu to suit their preferences.

October 23 Update Builds on Previous Updates

The October 23 release builds on the October 19 update, which introduced hands-free voice interaction and expanded ATOM's movement-tracking support. Together, the updates reflect BodyPark's continued work to make ATOM a more capable training companion for home gyms.

Smoother Device Experience for Hands-Free Use







BodyPark ATOM's October update came with clearer on-screen instructions for connecting and using headphones. The instructions were integrated into the volume settings menu for a smoother experience when connecting wireless audio devices.

With the update, BodyPark implemented system support for Android push notifications. It refined how the companion mobile app syncs to the device and vice versa. It makes it easier for users to stay updated with important alerts.







The update brought improvements to the Jump Rope activity that auto-generates shareable, stylized data summary screenshots immediately after the session ends. Workout results are ready to save and share directly from Cloud Album. To make it easier for users to find their workout history faster, the update added new organization filters like Workout, OneSet, and Jump Rope.

To get the update, connect your ATOM device to Wi-Fi, navigate to“Settings,” and select“Software Update”.







About BodyPark Inc.

BodyPark Inc. was founded by a team of veterans. The company is pioneering fitness-tech and dedicated to rewriting the rules of home workouts. BodyPark ATOM is an AI-backed fitness companion built around the proprietary DeepBody AI engine. The company operates primarily from its headquarters in Hong Kong but is supported by an engineering presence in Silicon Valley.

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