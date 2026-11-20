MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Multi-Omics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global multi-omics market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from an estimated USD 10.4 billion in 2026 to USD 28.6 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by the growing adoption of precision medicine, advancements in sequencing and analytical technologies, rising investment in drug discovery and biomarker research, and the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled bioinformatics platforms.

The report assesses market trends, technological developments, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities across omics types, products and services, technologies, applications, end users, and geographic regions. It provides actionable market intelligence for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, research institutions, clinical laboratories, diagnostic providers, investors, and other life sciences stakeholders.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand for advanced molecular profiling is increasing across healthcare, pharmaceutical research, and life sciences. The complexity of cancer, neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and rare genetic conditions is encouraging the use of integrated molecular analysis to identify disease drivers, evaluate therapeutic targets, and support patient-specific treatment strategies.

Precision medicine remains a major market driver. The integration of multiple molecular datasets supports predictive biomarker identification, patient stratification, targeted therapy development, and clinical decision-making. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also adopting multi-omics platforms for target identification, mechanism-of-action studies, biomarker validation, companion diagnostics development, clinical trial optimization, and therapeutic research.

Technological progress in next-generation sequencing (NGS), mass spectrometry, spatial biology, single-cell analysis, cloud computing, and AI-driven bioinformatics is improving the scalability, sensitivity, and accessibility of multi-omics workflows. Artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms help researchers analyze complex biological datasets, identify molecular patterns, predict disease outcomes, and prioritize potential therapeutic targets.

Market adoption is constrained by high infrastructure and operational costs, complex data integration requirements, limited standardization, regulatory considerations, and a shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals. Technology providers are responding with automated workflows, cloud-based analytics, integrated computational platforms, and service-based offerings that reduce implementation barriers.

Market Segmentation

By omics type, the market includes genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, epigenomics, spatial omics, and other approaches. Genomics represents a significant segment, supported by declining sequencing costs and increased adoption of whole-genome sequencing, targeted sequencing, and NGS. Transcriptomics and proteomics are gaining importance in disease research, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic response analysis, while metabolomics supports the evaluation of disease-associated metabolic changes.

Spatial omics and single-cell technologies are expected to record strong growth. These platforms enable detailed analysis of molecular characteristics at individual cell resolution while preserving spatial information within tissues. Their expanding use in oncology, neuroscience, immunology, developmental biology, and precision therapeutics is creating new commercial and research opportunities.

By product and service, the market is segmented into instruments, consumables, software and bioinformatics platforms, and services. Consumables account for substantial recurring demand for reagents, sequencing kits, assay components, and sample preparation materials. Instruments are benefiting from innovation in sequencing systems, mass spectrometry, imaging platforms, and single-cell analysis. Software and bioinformatics platforms represent a high-growth segment as organizations require advanced tools for data integration, visualization, interpretation, and large-scale molecular analysis. Outsourced services are also expanding as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions seek specialized sequencing, biomarker discovery, mass spectrometry, and data analysis capabilities.

Key technology segments include next-generation sequencing (NGS), mass spectrometry, microarray, single-cell technologies, and other advanced platforms. NGS maintains a leading position in genomic and transcriptomic analysis, while mass spectrometry remains essential for proteomics and metabolomics research.

Major applications include drug discovery and development, clinical diagnostics and precision medicine, biomarker discovery, academic research, and agriculture. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent a leading end-user segment, followed by research institutes, academic institutions, clinical laboratories, hospitals, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Market Outlook

North America dominates the global multi-omics market due to strong life sciences funding, advanced healthcare infrastructure, established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and rapid adoption of precision medicine. Extensive research activity and the presence of leading technology providers support continued commercialization of advanced omics platforms.

Europe represents a significant market, supported by government-funded genomics initiatives, established academic research networks, biotechnology investment, and growing adoption of precision healthcare. Asia-Pacific is expected to register strong growth as pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries expand and investment in healthcare infrastructure, sequencing technologies, and research capabilities increases. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore are important contributors to regional development.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as healthcare infrastructure improves and investment in molecular diagnostics, research capabilities, and precision medicine rises.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates company portfolios, sequencing technologies, mass spectrometry solutions, spatial omics platforms, single-cell analysis tools, bioinformatics capabilities, clinical applications, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and regulatory developments. Company benchmarking compares participants based on product offerings, analytical capabilities, service portfolios, geographic presence, research collaborations, and commercialization strategies.

Competition is increasingly influenced by innovation in next-generation sequencing (NGS), artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled data analysis, cloud-based analytics, spatial biology, and integrated molecular profiling. Companies are investing in scalable multi-omics ecosystems that combine laboratory technologies with computational biology and artificial intelligence algorithms. Strategic partnerships among biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical organizations, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, and technology providers are accelerating biomarker discovery, molecular research, and precision therapeutic development.

Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI Group, Danaher Corporation, Standard BioTools Inc., 10x Genomics, Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides market size estimates and long-term forecasts through 2036.

Examines market drivers, restraints, challenges, technology trends, and investment opportunities.

Identifies high-growth omics types, technologies, applications, end users, and regional markets.

Assesses developments in genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, spatial omics, single-cell technologies, and artificial intelligence-based bioinformatics.

Benchmarks leading companies based on technology capabilities, portfolios, partnerships, and competitive positioning. Supports investment planning, market entry, research strategy, partnership evaluation, and technology assessment.

The report also addresses which market segments are expected to experience the strongest growth, how regional opportunities are evolving, which companies are strengthening their competitive positions, and how product innovation, research collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic investments are shaping the global multi-omics market.

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