Asia-Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 AI And Point-Of-Care Innovation Fuel 10.2% CAGR And A US$1.65 Billion Opportunity
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific companion animal diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 1,653.5 million by 2031, rising from US$ 840.0 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2025 to 2031. Growth across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific markets is being supported by increasing pet ownership, greater awareness of animal health, and continued advances in veterinary diagnostic technologies.
Leading companion animal diagnostics companies, including IDEXX and Zoetis, hold substantial market shares. Key participants are strengthening their competitive positions through new product launches, geographical expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and investments in advanced veterinary diagnostic solutions.
Veterinary specialization is expanding throughout Asia Pacific, improving access to advanced diagnostic services and supporting the development of specialized veterinary clinics. The growing availability of board-certified specialists is enhancing the quality of companion animal care while creating additional training and professional development opportunities for veterinarians. This progress is helping veterinary providers strengthen expertise across emergency medicine, nursing, surgery, and other areas of animal healthcare.
Rising awareness of preventive veterinary care, early disease detection, and timely treatment is also increasing demand for reliable companion animal diagnostic tests. Pet owners are becoming more proactive in monitoring animal health and are demonstrating greater willingness to invest in accurate and minimally invasive testing. The humanization of pets, higher household incomes, demographic changes, and increased awareness of pet insurance are further contributing to veterinary healthcare expenditure.
The report segments the market by product, companion animal type, technology, application, and end user. Consumables represented the largest product segment in 2024, while dogs accounted for the leading share by companion animal type. Technologies covered include immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, urinalysis, and others, with immunodiagnostics holding the largest market share.
By application, clinical pathology led the market in 2024, followed by areas including bacteriology, parasitology, virology, and others. Veterinary hospitals and clinics represented the largest end-user segment, ahead of diagnostic and reference laboratories, research institutes, and other facilities.
Demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is expected to increase as veterinary practices seek faster results and earlier identification of health conditions during routine visits. These tools support timely clinical decisions and personalized treatment planning, making veterinary POC diagnostic systems an important area of market development.
China held the largest regional market share in 2024. The country's expanding pet population, increasing demand for veterinary services, and heightened focus on animal health and nutrition continue to create opportunities for diagnostic providers. China had approximately 112.3 million urban dogs in 2021, representing an 11.4% increase from the previous year. Government initiatives to improve veterinary medicine, greater adoption of pets, and technological innovation are expected to support continued market expansion.
Product development remains a major growth strategy. In January 2024, Zoetis Inc. expanded its Vetscan Imagyst platform with AI-driven urine sediment analysis. The technology supports rapid and accurate in-clinic analysis, helping veterinarians develop personalized treatment plans for companion animals. Innovations of this kind demonstrate how artificial intelligence and digital diagnostic platforms are transforming veterinary workflows across the region.
The report indicates that sustained growth in pet ownership, veterinary specialization, preventive care, and diagnostic innovation will continue to shape the Asia Pacific market through 2031. As pet owners prioritize animal wellbeing and veterinary providers adopt advanced testing platforms, demand for companion animal diagnostics is positioned to rise across both developed and emerging economies in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Report Guidance
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Insights
2.2 Market Attractiveness
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Secondary Research
3.2 Primary Research
3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:
3.2.3 Developing base number:
3.2.4 Data Triangulation:
3.2.5 Country-level data:
4. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.4 Future Trends
4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:
5. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis
5.1 Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031
5.2 Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis
6. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product
6.1 Consumables
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Consumables: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
6.2 Instruments
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Instruments: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Companion Animal
7.1 Dogs
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Dogs: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.2 Cats
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Cats: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.3 Horses
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Horses: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Technology
8.1 Immunodiagnostics
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Immunodiagnostics: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.2 Molecular Diagnostics
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.3 Clinical Biochemistry
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Clinical Biochemistry: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.4 Hematology
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Hematology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.5 Urinalysis
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Urinalysis: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Application
9.1 Clinical Pathology
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Clinical Pathology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.2 Bacteriology
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Bacteriology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.3 Parasitology
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Parasitology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.4 Virology
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Virology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Others: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End Users
10.1 Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.3 Research Institutes
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Research Institutes: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.1.1 Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country
11.1.2 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.2.1 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
11.1.2.2 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
11.1.2.3 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
11.1.2.4 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
11.1.2.5 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
11.1.3 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.3.1 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
11.1.3.2 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
11.1.3.3 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
11.1.3.4 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
11.1.3.5 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
11.1.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.4.1 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
11.1.4.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
11.1.4.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
11.1.4.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
11.1.4.5 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
11.1.5 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.5.1 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
11.1.5.2 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
11.1.5.3 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
11.1.5.4 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
11.1.5.5 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
11.1.6 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.6.1 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
11.1.6.2 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
11.1.6.3 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
11.1.6.4 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
11.1.6.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
11.1.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)
11.1.7.1 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product
11.1.7.2 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal
11.1.7.3 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology
11.1.7.4 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application
11.1.7.5 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players
12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration
12.3 Company Market Share (%) Analysis by Top 5 Players, 2024
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 New Product Development
13.3 Merger and Acquisition
13.4 Other Strategic Developments
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Zoetis Inc
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Idexx Laboratories Inc
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Innovative Diagnostics SAS
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 ARI Medical Technology Co Ltd
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Analyst
List of Tables [40]
List of Figures [38]
Companies
The List of Companies - Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market
Zoetis Inc
Idexx Laboratories Inc
Innovative Diagnostics SAS
Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd
ARI Medical Technology Co Ltd
Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH
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