MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth strategies center on product launches, geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and AI-driven point-of-care diagnostics to strengthen competitive positioning.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific companion animal diagnostics market is projected to reach US$ 1,653.5 million by 2031, rising from US$ 840.0 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2025 to 2031. Growth across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific markets is being supported by increasing pet ownership, greater awareness of animal health, and continued advances in veterinary diagnostic technologies.

Leading companion animal diagnostics companies, including IDEXX and Zoetis, hold substantial market shares. Key participants are strengthening their competitive positions through new product launches, geographical expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and investments in advanced veterinary diagnostic solutions.

Veterinary specialization is expanding throughout Asia Pacific, improving access to advanced diagnostic services and supporting the development of specialized veterinary clinics. The growing availability of board-certified specialists is enhancing the quality of companion animal care while creating additional training and professional development opportunities for veterinarians. This progress is helping veterinary providers strengthen expertise across emergency medicine, nursing, surgery, and other areas of animal healthcare.

Rising awareness of preventive veterinary care, early disease detection, and timely treatment is also increasing demand for reliable companion animal diagnostic tests. Pet owners are becoming more proactive in monitoring animal health and are demonstrating greater willingness to invest in accurate and minimally invasive testing. The humanization of pets, higher household incomes, demographic changes, and increased awareness of pet insurance are further contributing to veterinary healthcare expenditure.

The report segments the market by product, companion animal type, technology, application, and end user. Consumables represented the largest product segment in 2024, while dogs accounted for the leading share by companion animal type. Technologies covered include immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, clinical biochemistry, hematology, urinalysis, and others, with immunodiagnostics holding the largest market share.

By application, clinical pathology led the market in 2024, followed by areas including bacteriology, parasitology, virology, and others. Veterinary hospitals and clinics represented the largest end-user segment, ahead of diagnostic and reference laboratories, research institutes, and other facilities.

Demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is expected to increase as veterinary practices seek faster results and earlier identification of health conditions during routine visits. These tools support timely clinical decisions and personalized treatment planning, making veterinary POC diagnostic systems an important area of market development.

China held the largest regional market share in 2024. The country's expanding pet population, increasing demand for veterinary services, and heightened focus on animal health and nutrition continue to create opportunities for diagnostic providers. China had approximately 112.3 million urban dogs in 2021, representing an 11.4% increase from the previous year. Government initiatives to improve veterinary medicine, greater adoption of pets, and technological innovation are expected to support continued market expansion.

Product development remains a major growth strategy. In January 2024, Zoetis Inc. expanded its Vetscan Imagyst platform with AI-driven urine sediment analysis. The technology supports rapid and accurate in-clinic analysis, helping veterinarians develop personalized treatment plans for companion animals. Innovations of this kind demonstrate how artificial intelligence and digital diagnostic platforms are transforming veterinary workflows across the region.

The report indicates that sustained growth in pet ownership, veterinary specialization, preventive care, and diagnostic innovation will continue to shape the Asia Pacific market through 2031. As pet owners prioritize animal wellbeing and veterinary providers adopt advanced testing platforms, demand for companion animal diagnostics is positioned to rise across both developed and emerging economies in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

5. Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

5.2 Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis

6. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

6.1 Consumables

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Consumables: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

6.2 Instruments

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Instruments: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Companion Animal

7.1 Dogs

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Dogs: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Cats

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Cats: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Horses

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Horses: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Technology

8.1 Immunodiagnostics

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Immunodiagnostics: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Molecular Diagnostics

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Clinical Biochemistry

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Clinical Biochemistry: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hematology

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hematology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.5 Urinalysis

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Urinalysis: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

9.1 Clinical Pathology

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Clinical Pathology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Bacteriology

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Bacteriology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Parasitology

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Parasitology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Virology

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Virology: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End Users

10.1 Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Research Institutes

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Research Institutes: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Others: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.1.1 Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

11.1.2 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.2.1 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.2.2 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.2.3 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.2.4 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.2.5 China: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.3 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.3.1 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.3.2 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.3.3 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.3.4 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.3.5 India: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.4.1 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.4.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.4.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.4.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.4.5 Japan: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.5 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.5.1 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.5.2 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.5.3 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.5.4 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.5.5 Australia: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.6 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.6.1 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.6.2 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.6.3 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.6.4 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.6.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

11.1.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.1.7.1 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

11.1.7.2 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Companion Animal

11.1.7.3 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Technology

11.1.7.4 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by Application

11.1.7.5 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market Share - by End Users

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

12.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

12.3 Company Market Share (%) Analysis by Top 5 Players, 2024

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 Other Strategic Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Zoetis Inc

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Idexx Laboratories Inc

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Innovative Diagnostics SAS

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 ARI Medical Technology Co Ltd

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

15.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [40]

List of Figures [38]

Companies

The List of Companies - Asia Pacific Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

Zoetis Inc

Idexx Laboratories Inc

Innovative Diagnostics SAS

Tianjin LOCMEDT Technologies Co Ltd

ARI Medical Technology Co Ltd

Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

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