Developed by Dr. Wale J. Daramola, the full-stack platform eliminates AI guesswork through real-time safety locks and permission-gated voice coordination.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AiSearchEngine TM, a Dubai-headquartered deterministic intelligence enterprise founded by Dr. Wale J. Daramola (DIT, FRSA), today announced the live deployment of its full-stack platform alongside Ello-GlialTM, its global voice-first commercial enterprise and conversational service coordinator.Deploying live from Dubai-newly ranked #1 globally in the United Nations Local Online Service Index as the emirate accelerates its transition to an agentic AI economy-AiSearchEngineTM and Ello-GlialTM replace statistical guesswork with deterministic verification. Unlike conventional probabilistic models that rely on distant cloud servers and leave users vulnerable to outages or inaccurate assumptions, the platform double-checks every answer before it is spoken or acted upon.From Blueprint to Built-In Safety LocksThe platform translates Dr. Daramola's foundational 3-Phase Framework into auditable operational safeguards:●Local, Resilient Processing: Engineered to keep critical operations fast, private, and free from single-point-of-failure cloud outages.●The Glial Core Engine: Acts as a real-time safety supervisor, cross-checking dual logic lanes before any response reaches the user.●The Integrity Console & HR Ledger: Stamps verified outputs with a PROOFclearance while blocking unverified claims (RESTRICT), giving signed-in users a transparent receipt log of every AI action.●Enterprise-Ready Industry Domains: Connects businesses across 35 registered industry sectors-spanning healthcare (ASIEhr), finance (DiFi Meta), and retail-under strict human-in-the-loop database protections (SIDBMS).Live Voice-First Coordination via Ello-GlialTMAccessible directly in supported web browsers without app downloads or specialized hardware, Ello-GlialTM serves as the hands-free personal and commercial entry layer for AiSearchEngineTM:●Grounded Answers & Dubai Pilot: Administered from its Dubai headquarters, the live pilot supports spoken guest conversations, search-grounded local knowledge, and structured Dubai ride-request coordination.●Expanding Global Commerce: As regional commercial agreements and provider authorizations close, Ello-GlialTM activates instant business contact, live inventory checks, bookings, service dispatch, and payments worldwide.●Strict User Control: Built around privacy-by-design, personal-context data requires explicit opt-in permission, and no booking or payment is ever executed without direct user confirmation of the exact action."People and businesses shouldn't have to wonder whether their AI is guessing or acting without permission," said Dr. Wale J. Daramola, Founder and CEO of AiSearchEngineTM. "By taking our deterministic safety framework from paper to developer consoles and into a live, voice-first platform in Dubai, we are making reliable, permission-gated AI commerce accessible right in the browser."Users and enterprise partners can test live voice coordination or apply for commercial onboarding via Ello for Business at aisearchengine.About AiSearchEngineTM and Ello-GlialTMHeadquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, AiSearchEngineTM is a full-stack deterministic artificial intelligence and structured-data search platform. Ello-GlialTM is its global voice-first commercial enterprise and conversational service-coordination layer, connecting individuals and businesses through grounded knowledge and permission-gated execution.

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AiSearchEngine Unveils Ello-Glial, Bringing Fact-Checked, Voice-First AI Commerce from Blueprint to Live Deployment News Provided By Press Release Co. November 20, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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