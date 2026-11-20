SAN JOSE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks, the leading provider of AI marketing platforms and solutions, announces support for Sankey charts as part of its comprehensive data visualization portfolio. TapClicks solutions help companies turn marketing, advertising and sales performance data into actionable intelligence across the customer lifecycle, from prospecting and proposals through campaign execution, account growth and renewal.

Not all data stories are linear. The Sankey Chart widget visualizes how users move through key stages of the customer journey, making it easy to spot where momentum builds and where it stalls.

Stakeholders get an instant, high-level view of conversion efficiency, bottlenecks, and the pathways driving the most impact. No data-digging is required, and reports are automated.

A Sankey diagram for data visualization shows how values move from one stage to another using curved lines that vary in thickness.

The width of each line reflects the size of the flow, which makes this format ideal for visualizing complex processes such as budget allocation, traffic movement, or customer conversion paths.

Each path links categories or actions and helps highlight patterns in how inputs shift through a system. For example, teams can trace how leads flow from ad clicks to purchases or how resources move across departments. The visual structure quickly draws attention to inefficiencies or drop-off points.

While it differs in style, the Sankey format shares the same goal as a flow chart to simplify process mapping and show where things move.

The Sankey layout adds value by tying each transition to measurable data, making both the direction and size of movement clear.

A Sankey diagram is helpful for:

.Tracking input to output - Follow where values come from and where they go.

.Finding loss points - See where the value drops or splits.

.Analyzing systems - Break down the flow between multiple steps.

.Supporting decision reviews - Explain how and where key changes happen.

To explore how the TapClicks AI marketing platform supports many more modes of creative data visualization, see and .

About TapClicks

TapClicks provides AI-powered marketing intelligence, data management, warehousing, analytics and scalable reporting, with more than 12,500 deployed data connectors for over 5,000 agencies, media companies and brands. TapClicks helps organizations unify marketing data, uncover actionable insights, automate workflows and improve business outcomes. For more information, visit .

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TapClicks Data Visualization Suite Supports Sankey Charts for Automated Marketing and Sales Analysis and Reporting News Provided By Marketing High Technology November 20, 2026, 15:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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