Professional Employer Organization (PEO)

- Matt Thomas, President and CEO of WorkSmart SystemsINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As 2026 comes to a close, WorkSmart Systems is reflecting on a year that reinforced the importance of reliable HR support for small and midsize businesses. As employers navigate workforce challenges, changing regulations and plans for growth, having access to experienced HR professionals remains essential to building a strong business.Throughout the year, employee retention, competitive benefits, payroll administration and compliance continued to shape business priorities. For many small and midsize companies, these responsibilities fall to owners, office managers and HR professionals who are already balancing competing demands.WorkSmart Systems, a professional employer organization (PEO ), helps businesses manage these responsibilities through HR services, experienced professionals and integrated technology. This approach gives employers access to the expertise and resources they need while keeping their attention on daily operations and long-term goals.“Business growth brings new opportunities, but it also creates new responsibilities for employers,” said Matt Thomas, president and CEO of WorkSmart Systems.“Having dependable HR support makes a difference, especially when businesses are navigating employee needs, compliance questions or organizational changes. Our goal is to help employers handle those challenges with confidence.”Founded in 1998, WorkSmart provides payroll processing, employee benefits administration, HR guidance, compliance assistance, risk management and employee development resources. Through its PEO model, the company supports businesses across a range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, education and local franchises.Personalized service remains central to WorkSmart's approach. Dedicated professionals take the time to understand each client's business and provide guidance as its needs evolve. This relationship-driven model combines accessible expertise with comprehensive HR resources, helping employers address workforce needs while maintaining control of their business decisions.As employers begin planning for 2027, WorkSmart encourages businesses to evaluate whether their current HR practices can support their next stage of growth. Reviewing employee benefits, assessing compensation competitiveness, updating workplace policies and identifying professional development opportunities can help businesses strengthen their teams. Employers should also consider whether their HR processes can accommodate future hiring, expansion and changing compliance requirements.“Planning for growth also means planning for the people who make that growth possible,” Thomas said.“As we look ahead, we want to help businesses strengthen their teams, build on their progress and feel prepared for the year ahead.”WorkSmart Systems remains committed to helping employers navigate HR responsibilities through personalized service, practical expertise and resources designed to support their businesses.For more information about WorkSmart Systems and its HR solutions, visit .To schedule an interview or news story, contact Amanda Parker at 317-527-6774 or....

Amanda E Parker

Collective Alternative

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WorkSmart Systems Reflects on 2026 and a Year of Supporting Business Growth News Provided By Collective Alternative November 20, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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