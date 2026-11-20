Circa 1912-1915 Marklin (Germany) Series II Battleship Baltimore, (intact) electric-motor-driven variation with a marvelous patina. Measures 34 inches long, a popular size for a toy battleship. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000

Rare, finely-detailed terra cotta figure depicting Father Christmas with a jewel-lined crown, glass eyes and a hollowed flat back to be stood against a wall. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

Very rare circa-1920s German composition vegetable man lantern, depicted holding a smaller jack-o'-lantern, 6 inches tall, with original paper inserts, displays beautifully. Estimate: $6,000-$10,000

Schoenhut Fairmount Farms wagon in familiar colors with bold contrast and large lettering. Milk bottle cases and driver included. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000

Circa-1890 Vichy Black dandy banjo player automaton with amazing motions and music, exhibited at Bagatelle, Paris in 1993, plays two tunes as he strums the banjo, 29 inches tall. Estimate: $4,000 - $7,000

Featured: Rare terra cotta Father Christmas figure; German-made Santa clockwork nodder display; 29-inch-tall circa-1890 Vichy Black dandy banjo player automaton

- Michael BertoiaVINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bertoia's Thursday, December 10 Holiday Auction promises a festive selection of antique Christmas, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Easter collectibles. Highlights include German Santas, belsnickels, Dresden ornaments, early glass decorations, Halloween lanterns, and papier-mâché candy containers.The auction also features an appealing assortment of Schoenhut toys, circus figures, automata, and other treasured playthings from generations past, including some wonderful American and European tin toys and other surprises. Angels, glass ornaments, and an FAO Schwarz Santa sleigh with reindeer will also be up for bid.A rare terra cotta Father Christmas figure that's been on display in the Bertoia household for more than three decades is sure to spark a bidding war. The 301⁄2-inch-tall finely-detailed figure depicts Father Christmas with a jewel-lined crown, glass eyes and a hollowed flat back to be stood against a wall. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000Tops among toys, a circa 1912-1915 Marklin (Germany) Series II Battleship Baltimore is an (intact) electric-motor-driven variation with a marvelous patina. This as-found example of an early war ship was uncovered this year in the Midwest and is primarily original, retaining the authentic cradle with Henry Ringling nameplate at the side. At 34 inches in length, it is a very popular size for a battleship. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000Fans of automata will have 20-30 examples from which to choose. A 29-inch-tall, circa-1890 Vichy Black dandy banjo player automaton with unbelievable motions and music was exhibited in 1993 at Paris' Bagatelle. He plays two tunes as he strums the banjo while lifting his head, blinking eyes and sticking his tongue in and out as if singing. The automaton was purchased from the collection of Christian Bailly, author of the book Automata, the Golden Age, 1848-1914. Estimate: $4,000-$7,000Nodders will also be offered in abundance. A massive German-made Santa clockwork nodder display has glass eyes and wonderfully expressive facial features. The commanding figure nods for hours when the clockwork motor is wound. It stands 30 inches tall, works great and is in excellent to pristine condition. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000. Other nodders include Puss in Boots, a Mother Goose on a duck, and a spectacular lamb.A stunning window trade stimulator depicts a standing father rabbit with nodding bunnies. The 21-inch-tall father rabbit nods his head via a clockwork motor, while the three smaller rabbits nod their heads forward in unison. Features include the original clothing and base, and highly detailed feet. The trade stimulator is working and in overall excellent Condition. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000The extensive selection of Schoenhut items is highlighted by a handsome example of a Fairmount Farms wagon, with familiar, boldly-contrasting colors and large lettering. The roof-mounted sign advertising ice cream adds to the wagon's shape and dimension. Milk bottle cases and a driver are present. The 23-inch-long truck is in very good to excellent condition and is estimated at $1,500-$3,000.There are several Schoenhut Santas in the sale, in various sizes. One example is a large Santa roly-poly, a fine piece with great detail and color. The 111⁄2-inch-tall Santa is free from paint enhancements, and the decal is intact at the underside. Estimate: $800-$1,200Also from Schoenhut, a large circus tent set is accompanied by a Teddy Roosevelt figure, wild animals, a rabbit and a cat. A nice-size Noah's Ark is a quintessential example of a Sunday toy from a century ago.Among the Halloween collectibles, an exceedingly rare circa-1920s German composition vegetable man lantern is depicted holding a smaller jack-o'-lantern. This was an expensive item when produced and almost certainly would have been sold in higher-end shops. The 6-inch-tall seated figure displays fabulously and comes with its original paper inserts. It is in overall excellent condition and should bring $6,000-$10,000.A hard-to-find German pressed-cardboard die-cut of a running pumpkin man die-cut measures 111⁄2 inches tall and is in pristine condition. It is estimated at $1,000-$6,000 (IS THIS UPPER ESTIMATE CORRECT?). The Halloween selection also includes other die-cuts, pumpkin-head people, candy containers and witches (including nodders). Thanksgiving items are also in the mix and include some very nice candy containers.The December 10, 2026 Holiday Auction will be held live at Bertoia's gallery, at 2141 DeMarco Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360, starting at 10am ET. Preview by appointment only the week before the auction. Remote bidding options include absentee, phone, or live online via Bertoia Live, LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. For additional information on any item, to leave an absentee bid, schedule a private-preview appointment, or reserve a telephone line for bidding, call 856-692-1881 or email.... Online: .

Michael Bertoia

Bertoia Auctions

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Bertoia's December 10th Holiday Auction features Christmas antiques, including German Santas, belsnickels, nodders, toys News Provided By Ken Hall Public Relations November 20, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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