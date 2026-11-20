Official key art for OBE Studios' The Flight Before Christmas, a holiday romantic comedy starring Karen Obilom and Barry Brewer Jr. that premieres on Tubi Nov. 20.

Official logo for OBE Studios' The Flight Before Christmas, a holiday romantic comedy premiering on Tubi Nov. 20.

Official logo of OBE Studios (Only Believe Entertainment), the independent production company behind the holiday romantic comedy The Flight Before Christmas.

Karen Obilom, Barry Brewer Jr., Chandra Currelley-Young and Jahdai 'Bigg Jah' Pickett star. OBE Studios' YouTube subscribers will get behind-the-scenes extras.

- WGN News

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday travel comes with plenty of baggage, and sometimes an unexpected connection. OBE Studios' holiday romantic comedy "The Flight Before Christmas," starring Karen Obilom, Barry Brewer Jr., Chandra Currelley-Young and Jahdai“Bigg Jah” Pickett, arrives on Tubi Friday, November 20, bringing audiences a spirited story of holiday travel mishaps, unlikely alliances and romance at the departure gate.

All Noelle Grant (Obilom) wants for Christmas is to make it home to Los Angeles for her family's first holiday together since her father's death. But her fear of flying and a Christmas Eve travel nightmare threaten to derail her plans. Enter Mike Paxton (Brewer), a former basketball player turned sports medicine doctor trying to get home to Oakland with his dog, Fresh.

When a flight disruption leaves them competing for the last available seats, the unlikely pair pretends to be a couple to improve their chances of getting home. But missed connections and an unexpected overnight adventure, complete with airport lounge escapades and an unconventional nativity scene, turn their holiday travel nightmare into a budding romance. As Christmas morning approaches, Noelle and Mike must decide whether their unexpected connection is just a fleeting holiday moment or the beginning of something worth changing their plans for.

The Flight Before Christmas pairs the familiar frustrations of holiday travel with playful competition and unexpected romance. Barry Brewer Jr. and Jasmine Monet Brewer, Ph.D., directed the film, which was written by Crescent Imani Novell and Monet Brewer.

For the real-life husband-and-wife filmmaking team behind the film, which WGN News describes as“a new heartwarming holiday story celebrating love, connection, and second chances at 30,000 feet,” the story offers an opportunity to center Black love, humor and connection within the enduring tradition of holiday romantic comedies. Through their Chicagoland-based OBE Studios, the Brewers are building a slate of independent entertainment that brings culturally grounded stories to broad audiences.

“Everybody knows the pressure of trying to get home for the holidays, especially when your travel plans start falling apart,” said Brewer.“We wanted to take that very relatable experience and find the comedy, the heart and the possibility of love in the middle of it.”

“At its heart, this is a story about making room for someone unexpected, even when you think you already know where you're headed,” added Monet Brewer.

Beyond its Tubi premiere, The Flight Before Christmas will also be available to subscribers on the OBE Studios YouTube channel, alongside additional exclusive content and features. The platform is central to OBE Studios' growing direct-to-audience strategy, offering subscribers access to original films, comedy specials and scripted entertainment while building a community around independent storytelling.

Arriving ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday travel rush, The Flight Before Christmas invites viewers to settle in for a Christmas Eve adventure without having to clear security.

Where to Watch "The Flight Before Christmas":

November 20 · Watch on Tubi

December 3 · Become an OBE Studios member on YouTube to watch the film and access exclusive bonus footage, bloopers and more.

Editor's Note: Press assets, including trailers, film clips, high-resolution still photos and key art, are available for download HERE. Interviews with the filmmakers and cast, review screeners and additional press materials are available upon request. Please contact Tosha Whitten at....

ABOUT OBE STUDIOS

OBE Studios (Only Believe Entertainment, Inc.) is an independent, Black-owned multimedia entertainment company and production studio founded in 2017 and led by comedian, actor and filmmaker Barry Brewer Jr. Based in the Chicago area, the company develops, produces and distributes original films, comedy specials, scripted series and music-driven entertainment that amplify Black voices and connect with audiences through culturally grounded storytelling.

With divisions spanning film, television and music, OBE Studios is building a sustainable, creator-owned entertainment ecosystem centered on original content and direct audience engagement. Through its subscription-based YouTube channel, the studio offers audiences exclusive programming, behind-the-scenes content and opportunities to connect directly with its creative community, advancing a distribution model that prioritizes creative ownership, audience loyalty and long-term growth.

Follow, like and share @OBE_Studio on social media platforms and subscribe to the OBE Studios YouTube channel.

Tosha Whitten

FrontPage Firm PR

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Stranded on Christmas Eve, two strangers fake a romance. Watch The Flight Before Christmas on Tubi Nov. 20 or with an OBE Studios YouTube membership Dec. 3.

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OBE Studios' 'The Flight Before Christmas' Lands on Tubi Nov. 20 With Christmas Eve Travel Chaos and Unexpected Romance News Provided By FrontPage Firm November 20, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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