MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for multiple violations related to the handling of health insurance claims, including the rejection of claims on unjustified grounds and deductions that were not supported by policy terms.

The action follows an inspection conducted by the regulator between January 31 and February 11, 2022.

Based on its findings, IRDAI issued a show-cause notice to the insurer on December 4, 2024, and later held a personal hearing on June 18, 2025, before passing the order.

In its order, the regulator said it found instances where the insurer had rejected health insurance claims, including those related to COVID-19 treatment, on grounds that were not tenable.

The regulator also flagged deductions made from claim payouts that were not backed by the relevant policy conditions.

IRDAI noted that several of the disputed claims were eventually settled after the regulator pointed out discrepancies during the inspection process, raising concerns about the insurer's claim assessment practices.

The regulator also took issue with the manner in which Star Health communicated claim decisions to policyholders.

According to IRDAI, customers were not clearly informed about the policy provisions under which their claims were either reduced or rejected.

As a result, policyholders were deprived of sufficient information to understand or challenge the insurer's decisions.

For these lapses, IRDAI imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore for violations relating to claim repudiations and another Rs 1 crore for irregular deductions from claims and inadequate communication of claim settlement decisions.

The regulator further cautioned the insurer for collecting renewal premiums more than 90 days before policy expiry and for failing to provide complainants with details of the Insurance Ombudsman mechanism.

IRDAI said corrective measures initiated by the insurer on these issues have been taken on record.

It also directed Star Health to place the order before its board of directors and submit an Action Taken Report detailing compliance with the regulator's directions.