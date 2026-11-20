The condemnation came after a court recently approved a two-day transit remand of Maitla in connection with a case registered under PECA in Quetta, following which the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) team left for Balochistan with him in custody.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Pakistani authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Maitla, drop all cybercrime charges against him, and ensure his safety rather than transfer him to restive Balochistan.

According to reports, Maitla's lawyer, Habib Hanzala, told the court on November 18 that his client had been illegally detained, arguing that the Islamabad High Court had already granted him pre-arrest bail in connection with the dispute, which dates back several months

“Pakistani authorities' abduction-style seizure of Shahid Maitla and his forced transfer to the highly volatile and unstable Balochistan province, despite existing protective bail, demonstrate a blatant disregard for due process and press freedom in Pakistan,” said CPJ Afghanistan and Pakistan Representative Waliullah Rahmani.

“Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Maitla, guarantee his safety while in state custody, and stop weaponising cybercrime laws to intimidate journalists,” he added.

Meanwhile, condemning Maitla's arrest, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), called for his immediate release and a transparent probe into the allegations.

The organisations said that Maitla was formally arrested under the PECA, which has continued to be weaponised against journalists, particularly since the establishment of the NCCIA in 2024 and amendments to the country's social media policy in 2025.

“The arrest of Shahid Maitla represents the latest weaponisation of the PECA to punish journalists and repress the right to press freedom in Pakistan. The IFJ calls for Maitla's safety, a transparent investigation, and the repeal of legal provisions that criminalise independent and critical journalism,” the IFJ stated.

Calling on the Pakistani authorities to ensure a transparent investigation and uphold due process, the PFUJ said,“ Journalists must be able to perform their professional duties without fear, intimidation, or pressure, and the authorities must take concrete steps to protect press freedom and the safety of journalists.”