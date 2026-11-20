MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A day after a court declared him as "duly elected", B. Naresh Sankla, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in 2022 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election for Pushp Vihar's Ward number-166, on Friday received the 'Certificate of Election' ahead of his formal oath-taking on November 23.

Naresh had stood second in the 2022 civic polls but was declared victorious on Thursday by a Delhi court which held the election of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee, who had got more votes than the BJP candidate, as "void".

On Friday, Naresh received the Certificate of Election from Additional District Magistrate (South Delhi), Poonam, as per order of Principal District and Session Judge South Delhi District.

Delhi State Election Commission also issued a notification declaring Naresh as Councillor from Ward number-166, a Delhi BJP statement said.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP welcomed a court's decision to declare as "void" the election of AAP candidate as the Councillor from Pushp Vihar ward due to his failure to disclose his conviction in a criminal case before the 2022 civic polls.

While holding the election of AAP candidate Arun Navariya "void", Principal District and Sessions Judge (South Delhi District), Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal declared the runner-up in the election and BJP nominee Naresh as the new, duly elected Councillor from MCD Ward number-166 in Pushp Vihar.

The BJP candidates had polled 10,114 votes as against the AAP candidate's 13,721 votes, the Returning Officer of the civic poll in Push Vihar ward, told the court.

Delhi BJP Media Head and Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor welcomed that court decision of un-seating of AAP Councillor for violation of electoral laws.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson said that the court has rightfully declared Naresh, nominee of the BJP, as the duly elected Councillor from the ward in south Delhi.

Kapoor appreciated the effort of BJP candidate's advocates Swastik Singh and Atul Singh for putting in best efforts and ensuring justice for the people of Pushp Vihar's Ward number-166.