MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Shares of artificial intelligence startup Anthropic fell more than 9 per cent on Friday, a day after making a record-setting stock market debut, as a broad sell-off in AI-related stocks overshadowed enthusiasm surrounding the company's public listing.

The Claude chatbot maker had delivered a strong debut on Thursday, with its shares surging as much as 39 per cent above the IPO price before giving up a significant portion of those gains.

The stock eventually ended its first trading session 17 per cent higher at $97.17, briefly making Anthropic the world's seventh-largest publicly traded company by market capitalisation.

Friday's decline came as the IPO's underwriters exercised their over-allotment, or greenshoe, option, allowing them to sell additional shares following the listing. With the move, the total proceeds raised by Anthropic and its co-founders reached $119.5 billion, including $93.5 billion from the initial public offering and another $26 billion through a concurrent private placement.

Despite the strong market debut, Anthropic's listing has so far failed to reignite investor confidence in the broader artificial intelligence sector.

The weakness came after Wall Street's major indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, while stock futures pointed to further losses at the start of Friday's session.

Several leading AI-linked technology stocks also came under pressure in premarket trade.

Nvidia and Meta Platforms declined more than 2 per cent, while Amazon and Microsoft lost over 1 per cent each.

Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and SanDisk dropped around 7 per cent, and Intel fell more than 5 per cent.

Market participants are now closely watching the prospect of a potential OpenAI public offering next year, which is expected to serve as another key test of investor appetite for artificial intelligence stocks.

While Anthropic's IPO had been viewed as a possible catalyst for a broader revival in AI-related equities, analysts said near-term volatility may persist as investors reassess the stock's sharp valuation.

The company is currently valued at roughly 40 times its trailing 12-month sales, a level that some investors consider difficult to justify without sustained high-growth performance.

However, the stock could find support later this year. According to index-rebalance analytics firm Intropic, funds that track major stock indexes could purchase as much as 30 per cent of Anthropic's shares by the end of the year, potentially providing additional demand for the stock.