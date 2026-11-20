MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (IANS) With around 90,000 spectators expected at Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, Ahmedabad City Police have planned a deployment of around 2,000 personnel, supported by 1,500 private security guards, three companies of the State Reserve Police (SRP) and extensive surveillance and emergency response arrangements.

Addressing a press conference after a security rehearsal at the stadium on Friday, Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said the arrangements covered the stadium, surrounding areas, traffic management and public safety.

Police teams, including Quick Response Teams (QRTs), rapid response units, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), dog squads and personnel from the Crime Branch and Special Operations Group (SOG), have been deployed for the event.

"Nearly 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure public safety, while around 1,500 private security guards appointed by the organisers will assist the police. Three companies of the SRP will also be stationed at strategic locations," he told IANS.

The commissioner said more than 300 CCTV cameras would be installed by the police, with around 300 additional cameras put up by the organisers, taking the total surveillance coverage to approximately 600 cameras.

"Metal detectors and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) will be used at entry points, while frisking and security checks will be carried out before spectators are allowed inside," he said.

The gates will open at 3 p.m., and the concert is expected to conclude at around 9:55 p.m. Separate entry gates and designated areas have been arranged for different ticket categories, including the fan pit, gold section and seated areas.

Spectators have been asked to check their ticket details and use the designated gates to avoid congestion.

To prevent overcrowding and stampedes, the stadium's different audience sections have been divided into separate compartments, including those for the fan pit and gold areas.

Police personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes among the audience. Around 50 public-address systems will be used to communicate instructions and announcements during the event.

Gahlaut urged spectators to reach the venue on time, follow police instructions and avoid reacting to rumours. He also appealed to people to remain patient while leaving the stadium, particularly when using public transport.

The police have coordinated with the Metro authorities to increase train frequency, while asking passengers to wait at stations if platforms become crowded and board as space becomes available.

Traffic diversions and road closures will be implemented on selected routes around the stadium, with designated parking arrangements.

The commissioner appealed to concertgoers to use the Metro as far as possible to reduce pressure on roads.

On concerns over drug use at the event, Gahlaut said police had instructed security personnel to conduct thorough checks at all entry points.

SOG and Crime Branch teams will also be stationed at different gates to identify people attempting to enter after consuming narcotic substances.

"If anyone is found to have consumed drugs or any other intoxicating substance and attempts to enter the venue, immediate legal action will be taken and a case will be registered," he said, appealing to concertgoers to attend the event without consuming intoxicants and to ensure that their behaviour did not inconvenience others.

The police have also arranged eight ambulances, five medical teams and two temporary hospitals at the venue to deal with medical emergencies.

Referring to bomb-threat emails received in recent months concerning the stadium and the concert, Gahlaut told IANS: "The messages had turned out to be fake. However, the police are taking all necessary precautions and would maintain a zero-risk approach."

He urged people not to pay attention to rumours or unverified messages and to inform the police if they noticed anything suspicious.

The commissioner also addressed the complaint seeking restrictions on four of Dosanjh's songs, children being invited on stage and the use of bullet belts.

"No such songs had been performed at the singer's Indore concert, and the organisers are taking care of the matter," he added.

Separately, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services department is completing its checks of fire protection equipment and the emergency evacuation plan submitted by the organisers.

Divisional Fire Officer S B Jadeja told IANS that the inspection of fire prevention and protection equipment was almost complete.

"The emergency evacuation management master plan submitted by the organisers, explaining how people would be evacuated safely and taken to assembly points in the event of an accident, has also been audited. The audit is almost complete, and the fire safety certificate approval is in process. It will be processed as soon as possible," Jadeja said.

The fire department's assessment includes checking that evacuation routes remain clear and that emergency arrangements can be implemented in the event of an incident.

The concert is part of Dosanjh's 'RuPay Aura India Tour'.