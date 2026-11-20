MENAFN - IANS) Pathanamthitta, Nov 20 (IANS) Usually soft-spoken and unassuming, Kerala Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph is not known for throwing his weight around.

But when it comes to officials who ignore the public, the 62-year-old six-time MLA appears to have little patience.

A video of the Minister giving a stern warning to officials at a meeting in Pathanamthitta has now gone viral on social media, striking a chord with people who often complain about unanswered phone calls, delayed services and the indifference of government departments.

"Any official who troubles the people will not be protected by the government," the Minister warned, making it clear that those who failed to discharge their duties would face strict action.

The remarks were made at a meeting at the Pathanamthitta Collectorate to review preparations for the Sabarimala pilgrimage and the work of the Water Resources Department and the Kerala Water Authority.

What caught people's attention was the Minister's open displeasure with Water Authority officials who failed to answer phone calls from members of the public and elected representatives.

He reminded them that their primary responsibility was to serve people and that no individual should face hardship because of official indifference.

The reaction is particularly striking given Mons Joseph's political journey.

A six-time MLA, he has spent a long career in public life and has worked with both the Left and the Congress-led UDF.

His Kerala Congress (Joseph) has been part of both political alliances at different points and has held ministerial positions in the past.

Despite that long political experience, Mons Joseph has generally maintained a low key public image, without the airs often associated with those holding high office.

His unusually sharp warning to officials has therefore drawn attention.

But it was the Minister's message on accountability that stood out.

For people who struggle to get officials to answer their calls, the warning was a reminder that public service must begin with being available to the public.