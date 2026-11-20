MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, Nov 20 (IANS) Spanish club Real Madrid have extended goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' contract until June 30, 2028, securing the services of the Belgian international for another season beyond his previous deal.

The Spanish giants announced the contract extension on Friday, confirming that both parties had reached an agreement to continue their association.

Courtois joined Real Madrid in 2018 and has established himself as one of the club's most influential players, making 348 appearances across nine seasons and winning 14 trophies.

Real Madrid praised the goalkeeper's contribution to their success, highlighting his decisive performances in their major triumphs and describing him as the best goalkeeper in the world.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Thibaut Courtois have agreed to extend our player's contract, which ties him to the club until June 30, 2028. Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid in 2018. In his nine seasons wearing our jersey, he has played 348 matches and won 14 titles: 2 Champions League titles, 3 Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 3 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 3 Spanish Super Cups. His contribution to all these titles has been marked by decisive performances that have established him as the best goalkeeper in the world," Real Madrid said in an official statement.

The 34-year-old has also enjoyed considerable individual success during his career. He won the Golden Glove at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award in 2018 and the Yashin Trophy in 2022. He also claimed the Zamora Trophy in 2014.

Courtois was named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2022 and 2023 and received the Best Player award in the 2022 Champions League final in Paris, where Real Madrid defeated Liverpool to secure their 14th European Cup.

Before arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, Courtois began his professional career with Belgian club Genk. He subsequently spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid's city rivals, before returning to parent club Chelsea.

During his four Premier League campaigns with Chelsea, he further enhanced his reputation as one of Europe's leading goalkeepers before completing his move to Real Madrid in 2018, replacing Keylor Navas as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

At the international level, Courtois has represented Belgium in 115 matches, continuing to be an important figure for his national side.