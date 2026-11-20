(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Stands at USD 22.26 Billion in 2026; North America Holds 38% Share, Asia Pacific Is the Fastest-Growing Region and Group Practices Lead Ownership Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concierge medicine, also called membership medicine, direct primary care or retainer-based care, replaces visit-by-visit access with a recurring fee that buys longer appointments, faster scheduling and closer physician continuity. Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research estimates the global market at USD 22.26 billion in 2026 and expects it to add USD 24.33 billion by 2035, reaching USD 46.59 billion, about 2.09 times today's size.



Several forces are lifting demand at once. Adults aged 65 and older made up 18.9% of the U.S. population in 2025, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and patients with chronic conditions need constant primary care. Direct primary care became compatible with health savings accounts on January 1, 2026. Premise Health and Crossover Health completed their merger on March 12, 2026, creating a network of nearly 900 onsite and nearsite centers for employers. MDVIP's chief executive put membership at about 450,000 in June 2026, and PartnerMD reported a Net Promoter Score of 92 on November 18, 2026. Practice owners, health systems, employers and investors now face practical questions: which membership tiers fit the new HSA fee limits, where physician supply will come from, and how fast Asia Pacific can move from medical travel to domestic membership care. This release answers them with sized segments, regional signals and dated company evidence. Full report: Request a sample: Market Size and Growth Table 1: Concierge medicine market snapshot

Market Indicator Value Base-year market size (2025) USD 20.51 billion Current market size (2026) USD 22.26 billion Forecast market size (2035) USD 46.59 billion CAGR (2026 to 2035) 8.55 % Absolute growth, 2026 to 2035 USD 24.33 billion (calculated) Growth multiple, 2026 to 2035 About 2.09x (calculated) Leading region (2025) North America, 38% share Fastest-growing region Asia Pacific Leading ownership segment Group Leading application segment Primary care

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 1: Concierge medicine market snapshot: size, regional share and segment leaders

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher







Figure 2: Concierge medicine market path, 2025 to 2035 (2027 to 2034 modeled)

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Growth rests on steady demand rather than a sudden spike. The market grew about 8.5% from 2025 to 2026, so the 8.55% CAGR to 2035 implies a continuation of the current pace, adding roughly USD 2.7 billion a year on average. The drivers are continuous-care patients, an aging population and physicians who want smaller panels.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Table 2: Segment leaders and signals

Segment Group Leading Fastest-Growing Why It Matters Ownership Group Not separately published Membership models need legal compliance, marketing and patient communication, which group structures supply Application Primary care Not separately published Smaller panels give physicians more time; affluent patients value prompt access and complete treatment plans Region North America (38%) Asia Pacific Largest base sits in North America while aging and medical travel push Asia Pacific

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Ownership. Group practices held the largest share. Moving to a membership model requires legal compliance, marketing and better patient communication, so many physicians work with concierge care companies. Those partners add enhanced medical examinations, wellness and life-coaching programs, travel care and care coordination. High renewal and retention rates keep the segment growing, while standalone practices make up the rest.

Application. Primary care dominates a field that also includes pediatrics, internal medicine, psychiatry, cardiology, osteopathy and other applications. Physicians who oversee fewer patients report lower stress and a healthier work-life balance, and wealthier patients want prompt access with complete treatment plans. Shares for specialty applications are not published.







Figure 3: Concierge medicine segment map: ownership, application, region and value chain

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Table 3: Regional view

Region Share Value (modeled) Growth Signal North America 38% (2025) USD 8.46 billion Largest region; chronic disease burden and a large U.S. practice base Asia Pacific Not published Not published Fastest-growing region; aging, medical travel and telehealth Europe Not published Not published Significant growth expected; UK and Germany cited Latin America Not published Not published Growth expected; Brazil cited Middle East and Africa Not published Not published Lucrative growth expected; Saudi Arabia cited All other regions combined 62% (calculated) USD 13.80 billion Remainder after North America

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

North America. North America held 38% of the market in 2025, about USD 8.46 billion on the 2026 base. Chronic disease is the clearest driver: the CDC's 2022 National Diabetes Statistics Report counted 37.3 million Americans, or 11.3% of the population, with diabetes. Concierge Medicine Today estimates that 5,000 to 7,000 U.S. doctors' offices offer concierge care, most of them primary care. Policy has also shifted. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed on July 4, 2025, a direct primary care arrangement priced at no more than USD 150 a month for an individual or USD 300 for a family no longer blocks HSA eligibility from January 1, 2026.

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest. Rising healthcare costs, urbanization, aging, lifestyle disease and higher disposable incomes are pushing health systems toward patient-centric care, and medical travelers use concierge services in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. The U.S. Census Bureau projects that Asia's population aged 65 and older will rise from 487 million in 2025 to 1.24 billion by 2060. In India, the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY allocation rose from INR 2,410 crore in FY 2018-19 to INR 7,200 crore in FY 2023-24. WhiteGlove, an Indian end-to-end concierge platform for international elder-care coordination, was announced in September 2024.

Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. No regional shares are published for these markets, so they are described together. Europe's growth is tied to innovation and government support, with the UK and Germany citing demand for faster clinician access. In Latin America, preventive-health awareness and rising disposable income support Brazil. In the Middle East and Africa, an expanding healthcare sector, heavy load on public systems and digital health platforms support Saudi Arabia.

What Is Changing in the Industry

HSA rules open the door to lower-fee membership care

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed on July 4, 2025, made direct primary care arrangements compatible with health savings accounts from January 1, 2026, provided fees stay at or below USD 150 a month for an individual or USD 300 for a family. IRS Notice 2026-5, issued in December 2025, set out which arrangements qualify. Patients with high-deductible plans can now pair a primary care membership with an HSA, which widens the buyer pool beyond those who pay fully out of pocket.

What it indicates: Policy is separating lower-fee direct primary care from premium concierge pricing, so operators are likely to build tiered memberships around the cap.

Employer-sponsored advanced primary care reaches national scale

Premise Health and Crossover Health announced a definitive merger agreement on January 28, 2026 and completed it on March 12, 2026. The combined organization serves more than 400 organizations through nearly 900 wellness centers across 47 states and Guam, delivering primary care, behavioral health, physical medicine and care navigation for employers, unions, tribes and health plans. Concierge-style access, once sold mainly to individuals, is now bought by self-insured employers.

What it indicates: Employers are becoming a second buyer group beside affluent individuals, which moves competition toward contract terms, data and outcomes.

MDVIP shows membership networks are still growing

On January 12, 2026, MDVIP reported more than 1,400 physicians and more than 430,000 members, with annual renewals consistently above 90%. In a June 2026 interview, chief executive Larry Kutscher put the network at about 450,000 members in 46 states. A network of this size is a scale benchmark for new entrants.

What it indicates: Scale and retention, not novelty, now separate the leaders.

PartnerMD publishes member-experience scores

On November 18, 2026, PartnerMD, a Markel Group subsidiary with six practices across Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina and Georgia, reported a Net Promoter Score of 92 and member satisfaction of 98.77% for January to September 2026, based on 4,322 survey responses. It serves more than 12,000 members.

What it indicates: Patient-reported metrics are becoming a sales tool, and operators that publish them set the benchmark others must meet.

Aging reshapes the demand base

The U.S. Census Bureau's 2026 report on the aging world puts adults 65 and older at 18.9% of the U.S. population in 2025, rising to 23.4% by 2060. Older adults carry more chronic conditions and need continuous primary care, which is the core concierge use case. In the same report, Asia's older population is projected to grow from 487 million in 2025 to 1.24 billion by 2060.

What it indicates: Demand is structural and spans both North America, the largest region, and Asia Pacific, the fastest-growing one.







Figure 4: Latest reported KPIs across company results and policy markers, 2026

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Aging population: adults 65 and older were 18.9% of the U.S. population in 2025, and older patients often carry several chronic conditions that need continuous monitoring.

Chronic disease: 37.3 million Americans, 11.3% of the population, had diabetes in 2022 according to the CDC, and patients with underlying conditions need constant primary care.

Physician sustainability: smaller patient panels reduce stress and improve work-life balance, which makes conversion attractive to primary care physicians.

Technology and AI: AI supports analysis of patient history, genetics, lifestyle and imaging such as X-rays and MRI scans. Tempus AI launched the Olivia personal health concierge app in beta in September 2024, and electronic health records underpin patient data management. Payment flexibility: HSA compatibility for direct primary care since January 1, 2026 and employer purchasing widen the ways members can pay.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



Shortage of concierge doctors: the personalized model makes it hard to track and analyze each patient's data, so many patients wait for a membership and remote areas have few or no practices.

Limited insurance coverage: there is no proper insurance product for concierge care, so patients take separate cover for services they use.

HSA fee limits: the exception covers arrangements within USD 150 a month for an individual and USD 300 for a family, so premium memberships priced above those limits fall outside it.

Access and equity criticism: critics argue concierge care draws options away from the broader primary care system, a point MDVIP's chief executive was asked to address in June 2026. Execution risk in technology-led models: Forward ceased operations in November 2024 after introducing self-service CarePods, showing that automation cannot replace the physician relationship.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities



Insurance collaboration: healthcare organizations and insurers can design coverage for concierge-related services, which would draw more patients into membership care.

Employer-sponsored membership: the Premise and Crossover merger shows employers will pay for advanced primary care across multiple markets.

AI-enabled personalization: tools that interpret imaging, flag disease progression and monitor vital changes can raise the value of each membership.

Asia Pacific medical travel and elder care: rising incomes, aging and cross-border telehealth open demand in China, India, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. HSA-aligned base tiers: a primary-care-only tier priced within the federal limits gives operators an entry product for high-deductible plan holders.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company and Competitive Intelligence

The report names SignatureMD, MDVIP, PartnerMD, Crossover Health, Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, Specialdocs Consultants, PD/GO, Peninsula Doctor, Destination Health and others as key players. No company market-share table is published, so concentration is read through reported scale: MDVIP's roughly 450,000 members and the Premise and Crossover network of nearly 900 centers set the upper end, while practice operators such as PartnerMD serve more than 12,000 members. Figure 4 summarizes the latest KPIs.

Table 4: Key companies and latest reported data

Company Role or Key Products Latest Reported Data Strategic Direction MDVIP Membership-based primary care network About 450,000 members, 1,400 physicians, 46 states (June 2026); renewals above 90% (January 2026) Network growth through newly affiliated practices PartnerMD Owned concierge primary care and executive health practices NPS 92, satisfaction 98.77% (January to September 2026); 12,000+ members Prevention, executive health and published experience metrics Crossover Health (Premise Health) Employer-sponsored advanced primary care Merger completed March 12, 2026; nearly 900 centers, 47 states and Guam Scaling onsite, nearsite and virtual care SignatureMD Physician practice conversion and support Named in the report as a key player in R&D and patient support Conversion support for physicians moving to membership Specialdocs Consultants Concierge practice conversion and management April 2025: cited Northern Virginia as a hub for concierge adoption Regional practice-conversion clusters PD/GO Digital Marketing Digital marketing for direct primary care practices June 2024: launched Concierge Medical Marketing Patient acquisition and nurturing for practices WhiteGlove Concierge platform for international elder-care coordination (India) September 2024 announcement; launch planned for 2025 Telehealth, 24/7 support and AI-supported services Tempus AI AI-enabled precision medicine technology September 2024: beta launch of Olivia health concierge app AI-organized personal health data Private Medical Physician-led concierge primary care, 100 or fewer patients per physician Greenwich, Conn. office opens October 1, 2026, its seventh location Metro-area expansion

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Customer and Buyer Intelligence

Table 5: Buyer groups and commercial signals

Target Account Group Decision-Makers Purchase Signals Commercial Opportunity Independent primary care practices Physician owners, practice managers Burnout and interest in smaller patient panels Conversion, compliance and marketing services Hospitals and health systems Chief medical officers, service-line leaders Physician retention and premium service lines Membership programs and executive health Self-insured employers Benefits heads, HR leaders Interest in onsite, nearsite and virtual primary care Employer-sponsored membership contracts Health plans and benefit advisors Product and network strategy leaders HSA compatibility of direct primary care from January 2026 Co-designed coverage and payment options Affluent and executive individuals Individuals, family offices Demand for prompt access and 24/7 availability Premium memberships and executive health Older adults and caregivers Patients, adult children Multiple chronic conditions needing monitoring Chronic-care coordination memberships Technology and diagnostics vendors Partnership and product heads AI analysis, remote monitoring and screening adoption Platform integration into smaller-panel practices

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

How Towards Healthcare Supports Decision-Making

Master Dataset. For concierge medicine, the Master Dataset consolidates 2025 base-year, 2026 current and 2035 forecast values with regional shares and ownership and application structure in one reference. It lets strategy and finance teams build models without reconciling sources and supports market entry, pricing and capital decisions.

Towards Healthcare Quadrant. The Quadrant positions membership networks, conversion firms, employer-sponsored operators and technology entrants on growth and capability. It helps teams screen acquisition targets, choose partners and benchmark against leaders such as MDVIP and Crossover Health.

Interactive Intelligence Dashboard. The dashboard lets users filter the market by region, ownership and application and follow company moves such as network expansions, merger completions and new practice openings. It supports territory planning and monthly monitoring of competitor activity.

Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence. In concierge medicine this lens tracks service quality and operating consistency, including access times, renewal rates and member satisfaction, along with the supply of enabling technology such as screening diagnostics and monitoring devices. It helps operators choose which metrics to publish and suppliers which practices to target.

Customized Research. Tailored studies can cover HSA-aligned pricing, employer purchasing, Asia Pacific demand or conversion economics for independent practices. They support go or no-go decisions on new regions, tiers and partnerships.

Table 6: Solutions and decision support

Solution What It Provides How It Helps Master Dataset Sized segments, regional shares and forecasts to 2035 Faster, reconciled financial and strategy models Towards Healthcare Quadrant Competitive positioning of key players Partner selection and acquisition screening Interactive Intelligence Dashboard Filterable views by region, ownership and application Territory planning and competitor tracking Quality & Manufacturing Intelligence Service-quality and enabling-technology signals Metric selection and vendor qualification Customized Research Tailored studies on pricing, employers or regions Go or no-go decisions on new offers

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Why Continuously Updated Intelligence Matters

Concierge medicine moves on several clocks. Monthly updates capture practice openings, hires and policy guidance such as IRS notices on HSA compatibility. Quarterly updates follow company disclosures, including PartnerMD's quarterly satisfaction and NPS scores and employer benefit announcements. Six-monthly updates align with mid-year benefit design and the effect of fee limits on membership pricing. Annual updates track membership renewals, plan-year enrollment and population data such as the Census Bureau's aging estimates. Teams that review all four cycles see policy, pricing and demand shifts before annual figures do.

Strategic Outlook



CEOs and CXOs: a market heading from USD 22.26 billion to USD 46.59 billion by 2035 justifies treating membership care as a growth line, with tiered pricing for HSA holders and employer contracts as separate offers.

Strategy and Business Development: MDVIP's roughly 450,000 members and the Premise and Crossover network of nearly 900 centers set scale benchmarks, so partnering or conversion alliances may beat building alone, especially in Asia Pacific.

R&D and Clinical Leaders: AI that interprets imaging and monitors vital changes adds value inside a small-panel model; prioritize tools that fit physician workflow and data privacy.

Procurement: employers and plans should test vendors on published outcomes such as PartnerMD's NPS of 92 and MDVIP's renewal rate above 90%, and on whether fees fit the USD 150 and USD 300 monthly limits.

Investors: recurring membership fees, high renewals and consolidation point to durable models, while Forward's 2024 closure is a reminder to diligence execution and clinical depth. Manufacturers and Suppliers: diagnostics, monitoring and record-keeping vendors can sell into smaller-panel practices, backed by 37.3 million U.S. diabetes cases and an older population set to reach 23.4% of Americans by 2060.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Company Ecosystem







Figure 5: Concierge medicine company ecosystem: supply side and demand side

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Towards Healthcare Database, Towards Healthcare Analysts and Researcher

Call to Action

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About Towards Healthcare

Towards Healthcare is a global healthcare market research and consulting firm that provides market sizing, forecasts, competitive intelligence and customized research across healthcare, life sciences, diagnostics and healthcare IT. Its analysts combine expert interviews, secondary research and a proprietary database to support healthcare professionals, businesses, researchers and investors, with offices in Pune, India and Ottawa, Canada.

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