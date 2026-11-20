MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The guide walks buyers through what US immigration and other receiving offices actually require from a certified translation, the four elements of a valid certification statement, and what a notary or an apostille can and cannot do.

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espresso Translations, an ISO 17100:2015 certified translation company, has published a guide to choosing certified translation services in the United States. The guide is written for people filing immigration, academic and legal documents who need an English translation that a US office will accept, and it works from the published rules rather than from industry credentials.







Espresso Translations' new guide explains what a certified translation needs for US filings.

The guide starts with the requirement most buyers never see. Under federal regulation 8 CFR 103.2(b)(3), a foreign-language document filed for US immigration must come with a full English translation that the translator has certified as complete and accurate, along with a statement that the translator is competent to translate from that language into English. The regulation names no license, accreditation or stamp.

From there, the guide sets out four checks any buyer can make before ordering:



The certification statement. Ask for a specimen first, and check it against the four elements the federal immigration form instructions name: the complete-and-accurate wording, the competence wording, a signature with printed name and date, and contact details.

Every word of the document. Federal immigration policy treats a summary translation as unacceptable, so the translation should match the original page by page.

How the file travels. Ask how documents are transferred, who sees them and whether any part runs through a public machine translation tool. Scope, price and date in writing. A quote that does not separate the translation, the signed statement and any hard copy cannot be compared with another.

The guide also explains two common confusions. A notary verifies only the identity of the person signing, not the accuracy of the translation, and an apostille certifies a signature and seal for documents used outside the United States, not the content of a translation.

"Most people shopping for a certified translation are told to look for a badge, but the regulation asks for a signed statement," said Danilo Coviello, Project Manager at Espresso Translations. "We wrote this guide so buyers can check what they are getting against the rule that actually applies to their filing."

Espresso Translations works with a network of more than 2,000 linguists across 150+ languages. Every translation is proofread by a second linguist, and certified translations are delivered in 24 to 48 hours.

The full guide is available on the Espresso Translations website.

About Espresso Translations New York

Espresso Translations offers a broad range of professional translation services to meet the needs of clients and businesses. Our expertise covers over 150 languages including – English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Chinese, and Arabic – ensuring precise and culturally accurate translations across various industries, such as legal, medical, and technical fields. Our team of skilled linguists provides services including document translation, website localization, certified translations, transcription, subtitling, and multilingual editing, all tailored to ensure the highest level of accuracy. Espresso Translations focuses on delivering transparent pricing based on word count, language pair, and urgency, ensuring clients receive a fair and reliable translation service. Our strength lies in our commitment to providing industry-specific knowledge that improves the quality and relevance of every translation service we offer. Working with Espresso Translations guarantees a smooth and professional experience that caters to the unique needs of our clients. Every project, regardless of size, is guaranteed to meet the highest linguistic and cultural standards. Espresso Translations continues to set the benchmark for quality, reliability, and client trust in the language translation services industry with an outstanding 98.8% customer satisfaction rate. Our translation agency has seamlessly delivered over 1 billion words worldwide, bridging cultures, industries, and ideas with linguistic precision.

Press Inquiries

Danilo Coviello

info [at] espressotranslations.com

+1 332 9006150



99 Wall St #3593, New York, NY 10005, United States