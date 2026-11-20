MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bio-Methanol Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global bio-methanol market was valued at USD 113.9 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 214.5 million in 2026. By 2036, the market is projected to grow to USD 2.44 billion, representing a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. Market volume is expected to increase from 233 kilotonnes in 2026 to 3,000 kilotonnes by 2036 at a CAGR of 29.1%. Over the same period, the average price is forecast to decline from USD 921 per tonne to USD 813 per tonne as production capacity expands and technologies mature.

The report evaluates key bio-methanol market trends, production technologies, feedstock availability, certification requirements, policy developments, pricing, project pipelines, competitive activity, and long-term growth opportunities. Production routes covered include biomass gasification and synthesis, biogas and biomethane reforming, pulp-mill crude methanol recovery, glycerol reforming, and emerging hybrid processes.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

European maritime decarbonization regulations are the primary market driver. FuelEU Maritime has applied since 1 January 2025, requiring ships above 5,000 GT calling at EU ports to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of their energy by 2% against a 91.16 gCO2e/MJ baseline. The reduction requirement rises to 6% in 2030 and 14.5% in 2035. The EU Emissions Trading System will cover 70% of 2025 shipping emissions in 2026 and 100% from 2027, strengthening demand for compliant low-carbon marine fuels.

Rotterdam suppliers sold approximately 11.8 kilotonnes of bio-methanol bunkers during the first year of FuelEU Maritime, compared with about 3.9 kilotonnes in 2024. The expanding methanol-capable fleet is also creating committed demand. DNV counted 159 methanol and ethanol capable vessels in operation and 293 on order in August 2026. Major offtake agreements include A.P. Moller-Maersk's 500 kilotonne a year agreement and Hapag-Lloyd's 250 kilotonne a year agreement with Goldwind.

China is accelerating dedicated capacity development. The National Energy Administration reported approximately 380 kilotonnes a year of green methanol capacity across six completed projects at the end of 2025. Pilot projects must achieve high and stable production by June 2027 to qualify for state subsidies. In February 2026, ten national ministries also introduced a plan to establish Shanghai as an international green fuel bunkering and trading center by 2030.

High production costs remain a major constraint. IRENA estimates bio-methanol costs at USD 320 to 770 per tonne, compared with USD 100 to 250 per tonne for fossil methanol. Biomass collection, transportation, plant utilization, certification, and feedstock sustainability requirements add complexity. Regulatory differences between mass-balance and book-and-claim accounting also affect market access. The European Commission accepts mass-balanced bio-methanol under FuelEU Maritime but does not accept book-and-claim accounting.

Segment Analysis

By feedstock, the market includes agricultural & forestry residues, biogas & biomethane, and other biogenic feedstocks such as algae and glycerol. Biogas & biomethane is expected to account for the largest share at 48.9% in 2026. Existing examples include mass-balance production at Methanex facilities in Geismar and Beaumont and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical's Niigata plant. Shanghai's 100 kilotonne a year Jinshan food waste plant began commercial operation in December 2025.

Other biogenic feedstocks are expected to record the fastest growth. Repsol's Ecoplanta in Tarragona is planned to produce 240 kilotonnes a year of renewable and circular methanol from up to 400 kilotonnes a year of non-recyclable municipal waste beginning in 2029.

By production process, biogas & biomethane reforming is forecast to hold a 47.0% share in 2026, supported by its compatibility with conventional reformers and established operating experience. Other processes, including glycerol reforming, black-liquor gasification, and algae routes, are projected to expand rapidly as demonstration technologies move toward commercialization.

By application, marine fuel is expected to lead with a 41.0% market share in 2026 and register the fastest growth. Chemical feedstock applications also offer substantial potential as manufacturers seek lower-carbon inputs for formaldehyde, methanol-to-olefins, acetic acid, plastics, resins, and solvents. Road transport applications include gasoline blending, biodiesel production, and MTBE.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is projected to account for 46.8% of the global bio-methanol market in 2026. China leads operating capacity and project development, while Singapore is strengthening its position as a regional bunkering hub. The Maritime and Port Authority licensed three methanol bunker suppliers from 1 January 2026.

Europe is expected to represent 40.5% of the market in 2026, supported by FuelEU Maritime, the EU ETS, the Renewable Energy Directive, Rotterdam bunkering activity, and certified production from Nordic pulp mills. North America is projected to hold a 7.8% share, driven by ISCC-certified supply from the U.S. Gulf Coast and renewable fuel programs.

Latin America is forecast to grow at the fastest regional rate through 2036. Brazil's Fuel of the Future Law of 2024 supports biodiesel blending and a national biomethane program, strengthening methanol demand and access to biogenic feedstocks. The Middle East & Africa remains an emerging market, with the UAE developing methanol bunkering capability alongside wider low-carbon fuel initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on access to low-cost biogenic carbon, certified production, scalable technology, and long-term offtake contracts. Established methanol producers such as Methanex and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical use biogenic feedstock in existing plants. Towngas through its VENEX joint venture, Shanghai Electric, CIMC Enric, Goldwind, LONGi, SPIC, and Energy China are developing dedicated biomass gasification projects. Sodra and Veolia recover methanol from kraft pulping, while Repsol is advancing waste-to-methanol production in Spain.

The report ranks Towngas first by estimated 2025 bio-methanol supply, followed by Methanex, Shanghai Electric, Sodra, and the combination of CIMC Enric and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical. Profiled companies supplied an estimated 45.6 kilotonnes in 2025, representing slightly more than one third of the estimated global volume of 121.8 kilotonnes.

Key strategic activity between January 2025 and October 2026 included offtake, supply, and bunkering agreements, capacity start-ups, construction, partnerships, technology contracts, certification, financing, and acquisitions. Notable developments included Repsol's final investment decision on Ecoplanta, Goldwind's first commercial cargo from Xing'an League in September 2026, and the bunkering of 8,000 tonnes of Taonan methanol into a CMA CGM vessel at Yangshan in August 2026.

Business Value of the Report



Provides bio-methanol market forecasts in value and volume through 2036.

Assesses maritime regulations, Chinese green fuel policy, production costs, certification, and pricing.

Identifies growth opportunities by feedstock, production process, application, and region.

Evaluates operating capacity, planned projects, bunkering infrastructure, and dual-fuel fleet activity.

Benchmarks leading companies by supply, technology, capacity, market position, and strategic activity. Supports investment planning, project development, partnership evaluation, offtake negotiation, and market entry decisions.

Companies profiled include Methanex Corporation, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Sodra Skogsagarna ekonomisk forening, Veolia Environnement S.A., Repsol, S.A., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., State Power Investment Corporation Limited, China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

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