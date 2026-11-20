Size Of RIKB 27 0415
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The size of the RIKB 27 0415 series after the exchange auction on November 20, 2026, is 112,378,763,571 kr. nominal value.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment