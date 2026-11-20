MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Human Microbiome Analysis Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global human microbiome analysis market was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.39 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 4.21 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Growth is being driven by expanding microbiome research, wider clinical testing adoption, advances in sequencing and multi-omics technologies, and rising demand for bioinformatics and AI-based interpretation.

The report assesses services, kits & reagents, instruments, and software used in human microbiome analysis across gut & fecal, oral, skin, vaginal & urogenital, respiratory, and other sample types. It examines collection and stabilization products, extraction and library preparation kits, microbial reference standards, sequencing platforms, qPCR technologies, research services, clinical testing, consumer testing, and analytical software. Microbiome therapeutics, probiotics, prebiotics, clinical pathogen identification, infectious disease diagnostics, and environmental, agricultural, and animal microbiome analysis are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Demand is supported by research connecting microbial communities with gastrointestinal disorders, C. difficile infection, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, allergic and autoimmune conditions, neurological disorders, and responses to cancer immunotherapy. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly use microbiome analysis for target selection, patient stratification, engraftment assessment, biomarker identification, and drug development.

Commercial and clinical progress is also strengthening the market. VOWST, created by Seres Therapeutics and later acquired by Nestle Health Science, became the first orally administered microbiome-based therapy approved by the FDA for preventing recurrent C. difficile infection in adults. In June 2026, Nestle Health Science agreed to pay USD 25 million to eliminate potential future sales-based milestone obligations. Seres is also developing SER-155, which holds Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations for allogeneic stem cell transplant patients and is being studied in checkpoint inhibitor-related enterocolitis.

Clinical testing volumes continue to rise. Microba Life Sciences reported fiscal year 2026 core testing revenue of AUD 9.0 million, an increase of 92%, supported by 22,418 tests, up 78%. Its Australian and U.K. operations achieved an annualized fourth-quarter run rate exceeding 25,000 tests.

Market adoption remains constrained by variation in sample collection, storage, extraction, sequencing, and bioinformatics workflows. These differences can affect results, limit comparability, and reduce confidence in clinical findings. Additional barriers include limited clinical validation, inconsistent payer coverage, substantial individual variation, and funding pressure among therapeutics developers. Seres Therapeutics reported USD 29.8 million in cash as of March 31, 2026, with funding expected to support operations only into early 2027.

Technology and Segment Outlook

Services are expected to account for the largest offering share in 2026 as academic institutions, therapeutics developers, pharmaceutical companies, and food businesses outsource sequencing and analysis. Software & bioinformatics is projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by expanding shotgun and multi-omics datasets and growing adoption of AI interpretation. Kits & reagents are also positioned for strong growth as standardized collection products and reference standards become more widely used.

16S rRNA gene sequencing is expected to lead the technology segment in 2026 due to established protocols, lower costs, and extensive research use. Shotgun metagenomic sequencing is forecast to grow the fastest as costs decline and demand rises for species-, strain-, and gene-level resolution. Metatranscriptomics & multi-omics will expand from a smaller base as research increasingly focuses on microbial function and interactions with host biology.

Gut & fecal samples are projected to retain the largest market share, reflecting their central role in research, clinical testing, consumer wellness, and therapeutics development. Vaginal & urogenital samples are expected to post the highest CAGR, driven by research into reproductive health, pregnancy outcomes, infections, diagnostics, and emerging therapies.

Disease & translational research will remain the largest application in 2026, supported by activity in gastroenterology, immunology, metabolic disease, oncology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Clinical diagnostics is projected to grow the fastest as metagenomic testing gains adoption and the evidence base for microbiome-guided care expands. Drug discovery & development will also benefit from therapeutics programs and immuno-oncology biomarker research.

Academic & research institutes are expected to remain the leading end-user segment. Hospitals & clinical laboratories are forecast to record the strongest growth as microbiome testing expands in transplant, oncology, and gastroenterology care. Food, nutrition & consumer health companies are also investing in analysis to support product development and claims.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the human microbiome analysis market in 2026. The region benefits from strong research funding, established academic centers, leading therapeutics developers, FDA-approved microbiome products, and major suppliers including Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PacBio, Zymo Research, and CosmosID.

Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by expanding research programs, large and diverse populations, rising metabolic and digestive disease prevalence, and growing consumer interest in gut health and functional foods. China is expected to lead regional growth, while Japan and South Korea benefit from established functional food, probiotic, and research sectors. Australia is an important clinical metagenomic testing market, supported by Microba Life Sciences.

Europe holds a significant market share due to large cohort studies, academic research, and investment from food, nutrition, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies. The U.K. is a major center for clinical and consumer testing and is home to Oxford Nanopore Technologies. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent smaller but developing markets, with notable activity in Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel.

Competitive Landscape and Opportunities

The market remains fragmented across sequencing platform providers, kit and reagent manufacturers, research laboratories, clinical and consumer testing companies, and bioinformatics specialists. Competition centers on analytical resolution, reproducibility, turnaround time, price per sample, clinical evidence, databases, software capabilities, and capacity for large-scale studies.

Key growth opportunities include immuno-oncology biomarkers, multi-omics integration, clinical-grade testing, AI models, standardized workflows, and applications involving vaginal, oral, and skin microbiomes. Industry trends include the transition from 16S to shotgun and long-read metagenomics, increased use of microbial reference standards, and continued growth in consumer and clinical gut health testing.

Companies profiled in the report include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Zymo Research Corporation, Microba Life Sciences Limited, CosmosID, Inc., and Novogene Co., Ltd.

The report provides market size estimates, long-term forecasts, segment comparisons, regional analysis, competitive benchmarking, company profiles, strategic developments, and SWOT analyses. It supports product planning, partnership evaluation, investment assessment, and market entry decisions for sequencing suppliers, test developers, clinical laboratories, bioinformatics providers, pharmaceutical companies, and investors.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900