MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report, marking the company's ninth annual sustainability report. The report highlights that Westlake has made further progress on its carbon emissions goals. In our 2024 report, Westlake announced that it had achieved its goal of reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2e emissions per ton of production by 20% from a 2016 baseline. In 2025, after reaching the initial target, Westlake committed to a 5% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions per ton of production by 2030, using a 2024 baseline.

“At Westlake, we are deeply committed to sustainability and continuous improvement. Achieving our goal of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2e emissions per ton of production by 20% from our 2016 baseline early reflects the dedication and innovative spirit of our entire team,” said Jean-Marc Gilson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Westlake Corporation.“But we believe that we should go even further. That is why we decided to commit to a 5% reduction by 2030.”

The report also highlights the completion of a global water risk assessment across 85 sites and that Westlake implemented water reuse projects that save tens of millions of gallons annually. Westlake also notes in its report that in June 2026, it joined the American Chemistry Council to advance safety, sustainability, innovation, and responsible care while strengthening industry leadership and stakeholder dialogue.

“Joining the American Chemistry Council is an important step in strengthening both our competitiveness and our commitment to responsible growth,” said Jean-Marc Gilson, President and CEO of Westlake.“ACC's Responsible Care program aligns closely with our values and our focus on safety, sustainability and innovation. By working alongside industry peers, we can help ensure that the United States remains a global leader in chemistry, while building more resilient supply chains and delivering the advanced materials that improve everyday life.”

The Sustainability Report features key metrics informed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks. These internationally recognized standards guide Westlake in providing transparent information about its products, operations, and locations across both the Performance & Essential Materials and Housing & Infrastructure Products businesses.

About Westlake

Celebrating 40 years of operations in 2026, Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, with operations in Asia, Europe and North America, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions - from housing and construction, to packaging and healthcare, to automotive and consumer goods. For more information, visit Westlake's web site at .

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