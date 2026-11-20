MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players target China and India through market expansion, product innovation, and mergers and acquisitions, while rapid, cost-effective testing broadens healthcare access.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to reach approximately US$ 22,950.4 million by 2031, rising from US$ 8,521.7 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 15.3% from 2025 to 2031, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, technological innovation, and growing demand for rapid and cost-effective diagnostic solutions.

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific countries are contributing to market development. Emerging economies, particularly China and India, are attracting investment from global diagnostics companies due to their large patient populations, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases. Supportive government policies and funding programs are also improving healthcare access and encouraging the adoption of advanced point-of-care testing technologies.

The expansion of healthcare coverage across the region is creating opportunities for manufacturers to broaden their product portfolios and geographic reach. Advances in nanotechnology, genomics, and molecular diagnostics are supporting the development of more sophisticated testing systems. These innovations are also accelerating progress in personalized medicine, infectious disease testing, molecular oncology, and pharmacogenomics.

Asia Pacific POC Diagnostics Market Segmentation



Product: The market covers Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardio Metabolic Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Coagulation Testing, Tumor Marker Testing, Cholesterol Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Hematology Testing, Thyroid Testing, and other products. Glucose Monitoring accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Glucose Monitoring: Blood Glucose Meters, Lancets, and Strips comprise this category, with Strips holding the leading share in 2024.

Infectious Disease Testing: Key areas include HIV Testing, Influenza Testing, Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing, Hepatitis C Testing, Respiratory Infection Testing, and other applications. Respiratory Infection Testing led the segment in 2024.

Cardio Metabolic Testing: Cardiac Troponin Tests represented the largest share of this segment in 2024.

Purchase Mode: Prescription products held a larger market share than Over-the-Counter (OTC) products.

Sample Type: Blood was the most widely used sample type, followed by Urine and other samples.

End User: Healthcare Facilities led the market, ahead of Homecare and other end users. Healthcare Facilities: Diagnostic Centers held the largest share in 2024, followed by Hospitals and Clinics.

Demand for rapid infectious disease diagnostics remains a major market opportunity. Press Information Bureau data published in 2023 indicated that approximately 2.5 million people in India were living with HIV, reinforcing the need for accessible testing. Product innovation is helping address this requirement. Mylab's CoviSwift POC testing solution, for example, supports rapid testing in small laboratories and rural settings, where access to centralized diagnostic infrastructure may be limited.

Japan held the largest share of the Asia Pacific POC diagnostics market in 2024. The country's aging population and rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer, and other chronic conditions continue to increase demand for advanced medical devices and decentralized testing. International Diabetes Federation data previously estimated that approximately 11 million adults in Japan were living with diabetes. Continued awareness initiatives and the projected growth of the elderly population are expected to support further adoption of point-of-care diagnostics.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific POC diagnostics market include Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, QIAGEN NV, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., and Danaher Corp. These market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positions. As healthcare systems prioritize faster diagnosis and broader access to testing, companies offering reliable, scalable, and technologically advanced solutions are expected to benefit from the region's strong growth outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Point of Care Diagnostics Market Landscape

4.1 PEST Analysis

5. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

6.1 Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Product

7.1 Glucose Monitoring

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Glucose Monitoring: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Infectious Disease Testing

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Infectious Disease Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Cardio metabolic Testing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Cardio metabolic Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pregnancy And Fertility Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.5 Coagulation Testing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Coagulation Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.6 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Tumor or Cancer Marker Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.7 Cholesterol Testing

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Cholesterol Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.8 Urinalysis Testing

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Urinalysis Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.9 Hematology Testing

7.9.1 Overview

7.9.2 Hematology Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.10 Thyroid Testing

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Thyroid Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.11 Others

7.11.1 Overview

7.11.2 Others: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Glucose Monitoring

8.1 Blood Glucose Meter

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Blood Glucose Meter: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Lancet

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Lancet: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Strips

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Strips: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Infectious Disease Testing

9.1 HIV Testing

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 HIV Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Influenza Testing

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Influenza Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 Hepatitis C Virus Testing

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Hepatitis C Virus Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Tropical Diseases Testing

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Tropical Diseases Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Respiratory Infection Testing

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Respiratory Infection Testing: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Hospital Acquired Infections

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Hospital Acquired Infections: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

10.1 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Cardiac Troponin (cTn) Test: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.2 Myoglobin Test

10.2.1 Overview

10.2.2 Myoglobin Test: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Others: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Purchase Mode

11.1 OTC

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 OTC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

11.2 Prescription

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Prescription: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Sample

12.1 Blood

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Blood: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.2 Urine

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Urine: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

12.3 Others

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Others: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

13.1 Healthcare Facilities

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Healthcare Facilities: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.2 Homecare

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Homecare: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

13.3 Others

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Others: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue Analysis - by Healthcare Facilities

14.1 Hospitals and Clinics

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.2 Diagnostic Centers

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Diagnostic Centers: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

14.3 Others

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Others: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15. Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Country Analysis

15.1 Asia Pacific

15.1.1 Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

15.1.2.2 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.1.2.2.1 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.1.2.2.2 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.1.2.2.3 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.1.2.2.4 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.1.2.2.5 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.1.2.2.6 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.1.2.2.7 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.1.2.2.8 China: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.2.3.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.2.3.3.1 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.2.3.3.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.2.3.3.3 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.2.3.3.4 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.2.3.3.5 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.2.3.3.6 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.2.3.3.7 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.2.3.3.8 Japan: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.3.4.4 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.3.4.4.1 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.3.4.4.2 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.3.4.4.3 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.3.4.4.4 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.3.4.4.5 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.3.4.4.6 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.3.4.4.7 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.3.4.4.8 India: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.4.5.5 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.4.5.5.1 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.4.5.5.2 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.4.5.5.3 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.4.5.5.4 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.4.5.5.5 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.4.5.5.6 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.4.5.5.7 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.4.5.5.8 Australia: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.5.6.6 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.5.6.6.1 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.5.6.6.2 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.5.6.6.3 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.5.6.6.4 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.5.6.6.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.5.6.6.6 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.5.6.6.7 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.5.6.6.8 South Korea: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

15.6.7.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

15.6.7.7.1 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Product

15.6.7.7.2 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Glucose Monitoring

15.6.7.7.3 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Infectious Disease Testing

15.6.7.7.4 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Cardio Metabolic Testing

15.6.7.7.5 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Purchase Mode

15.6.7.7.6 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Sample

15.6.7.7.7 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by End User

15.6.7.7.8 Rest of APAC: Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share - by Healthcare Facilities

17 Industry Landscape

17.1 Overview

17.2 New Product Development

17.3 Merger and Acquisition

17.4 Other Strategic Developments

18 COMPANY PROFILES

18.1 Siemens AG

18.1.1 Key Facts

18.1.2 Business Description

18.1.3 Products and Services

18.1.4 Financial Overview

18.1.5 SWOT Analysis

18.1.6 Key Developments

18.2 Abbott Laboratories

18.2.1 Key Facts

18.2.2 Business Description

18.2.3 Products and Services

18.2.4 Financial Overview

18.2.5 SWOT Analysis

18.2.6 Key Developments

18.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

18.3.1 Key Facts

18.3.2 Business Description

18.3.3 Products and Services

18.3.4 Financial Overview

18.3.5 SWOT Analysis

18.3.6 Key Developments

18.4 bioMerieux SA

18.4.1 Key Facts

18.4.2 Business Description

18.4.3 Products and Services

18.4.4 Financial Overview

18.4.5 SWOT Analysis

18.4.6 Key Developments

18.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

18.5.1 Key Facts

18.5.2 Business Description

18.5.3 Products and Services

18.5.4 Financial Overview

18.5.5 SWOT Analysis

18.5.6 Key Developments

18.6 QIAGEN NV

18.6.1 Key Facts

18.6.2 Business Description

18.6.3 Products and Services

18.6.4 Financial Overview

18.6.5 SWOT Analysis

18.6.6 Key Developments

18.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation

18.7.1 Key Facts

18.7.2 Business Description

18.7.3 Products and Services

18.7.4 Financial Overview

18.7.5 SWOT Analysis

18.7.6 Key Developments

18.8 Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

18.8.1 Key Facts

18.8.2 Business Description

18.8.3 Products and Services

18.8.4 Financial Overview

18.8.5 SWOT Analysis

18.8.6 Key Developments

18.9 Danaher Corp

18.9.1 Key Facts

18.9.2 Business Description

18.9.3 Products and Services

18.9.4 Financial Overview

18.9.5 SWOT Analysis

18.9.6 Key Developments

19. Appendix

19.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [59]

List of Figures [56]

Companies

The List of Companies - Asia Pacific Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Siemens AG

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

QIAGEN NV

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Polymer Technology Systems, Inc. (PTS)

Danaher Corp

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