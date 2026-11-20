MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dynamic Line Rating Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global dynamic line rating market was valued at USD 236.0 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 298.0 million in 2026. Supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, regulatory compliance, and rising transmission constraint costs, the market is forecast to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2026 to 2036.

The report evaluates market size, capacity release, installation methods, constraint cost savings, operational acceptance, regulation, pricing, competition, and growth opportunities. It covers software & analytics, hardware, and services, including rating forecasting platforms, data exchange software, line-mounted conductor sensors, weather stations & meteorological instruments, optical & LiDAR monitors, system integration, installation, and managed services.

Market Drivers and Growth Opportunities

High constraint costs across existing electricity networks are a primary driver of dynamic line rating adoption. Transmission expansion often requires lengthy planning, permitting, and construction processes, while monitoring systems can be deployed more quickly on existing circuits. This creates measurable opportunities for utilities and system operators to reduce redispatch costs, improve asset utilization, and accelerate grid connections.

Regulation is also stimulating investment. In the U.S., Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Order No. 881 required ambient-adjusted ratings, with compliance due in mid-July 2025. Transmission owners must produce a new 240-hour forecast for each facility every hour, increasing demand for forecasting software, rating platforms, and data exchange systems. Although FERC opened a Notice of Inquiry on dynamic line ratings in February 2022 under Docket No. AD22-5-000, measured dynamic ratings remain voluntary, making utility business cases and regulatory incentives critical to wider adoption.

Multi-year procurement frameworks represent a significant commercial opportunity. On April 30, 2026, Heimdall Power announced its selection as one of the winners of a five-year National Grid framework covering dynamic line rating installations in the U.K. The program adds 39 circuits and increases National Grid's coverage to 900 km, with expected consumer savings of up to GBP 50 million in constraint costs, according to the announcement.

Renewable generators and large-load developers are emerging as an important customer group. Earlier grid connection dates can provide substantial project value, encouraging developers to fund or co-fund monitoring installations. Distribution networks also offer long-term potential as distributed generation, electric heating, and vehicle charging increase pressure on lower-voltage infrastructure.

Segment Outlook

Software & analytics is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Regulatory requirements for hourly forecast ratings across U.S. transmission fleets are supporting spending on forecasting, compliance, and data exchange platforms. Hardware is projected to record the highest CAGR as utilities move from pilot projects to program-scale sensor procurement. Drone-based installation without circuit outages is also improving deployment economics. Demand for services is increasing as operators adopt subscription and managed-service models.

By technology, weather-based modeling is expected to account for the largest share in 2026 because it supports fleet-wide ambient-adjusted ratings without requiring field installation. Direct conductor monitoring is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by demand for measured conductor temperature, sag & clearance, tension, and magnetic field data. Hybrid methods are gaining traction as utilities require both real-time monitoring and forward projections for operational scheduling.

Ambient-adjusted & forecast ratings are expected to lead the rating type segment in 2026, supported by mandatory U.S. compliance requirements. Dynamic line ratings are projected to expand at the fastest pace as utilities seek additional capacity and build on existing investments in forecasting and rating software.

Transmission above 100 kV is expected to remain the largest voltage segment due to high constraint costs on bulk power networks. Distribution below 33 kV is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as network operators address capacity limitations associated with electrification and distributed energy resources.

Transmission owners & utilities are expected to represent the largest end-user segment in 2026 because they own the relevant assets, calculate regulated ratings, and award framework contracts. Renewable generators & developers are anticipated to post the fastest growth as connection delays strengthen the economic case for directly funded installations.

Regional Market Analysis

Europe is expected to lead the global dynamic line rating market in 2026. Growth is being supported by high renewable penetration, visible constraint costs, limited transfer capacity, and the transition from trials to multi-year programs. Active projects in the U.K. and Ireland demonstrate increasing operational adoption, while suppliers such as Heimdall Power, Ampacimon, Hitachi Energy, Siemens Energy, Nexans, Prysmian, Camlin Group, and Gridspertise continue to expand their regional presence.

North America is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036. Systems implemented for FERC Order No. 881 compliance provide a foundation for measured ratings, while long interconnection queues increase the value of released transmission capacity. Regional participants include LineVision, GE Vernova, Lindsey Manufacturing, Smart Wires, and Kinectrics. Adoption will nevertheless depend on owner-specific investment cases and regulatory treatment.

Asia-Pacific is growing steadily, supported by renewable-linked grid constraints in Australia, India, Japan, and China, although many deployments remain at the trial stage. The Rest of the World currently accounts for a limited share, with opportunities concentrated in constrained renewable energy connections across Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

The dynamic line rating market is fragmented, with specialist sensor and analytics providers competing against major grid technology companies, cable manufacturers, and engineering groups. Competition centers on rating accuracy, system validation, outage-free installation, sensor reliability, control room integration, open data exchange, regulatory acceptance, and cost per circuit kilometer.

Open standards are becoming increasingly important. TROLIE, the LF Energy specification for rating data exchange, has been adopted by GE Vernova in its Limit Exchange Portal. Other notable trends include drone-based deployment, developer-funded projects, managed services, and the separation of ambient-adjusted ratings from measured dynamic ratings.

Companies profiled in the report include LineVision, Inc., Heimdall Power AS, Ampacimon SA, GE Vernova Inc., Hitachi Energy Ltd, Siemens Energy AG, Schneider Electric SE, Nexans S.A., Prysmian S.p.A., Lindsey Manufacturing Co., Camlin Group, Sentient Energy, Inc., Smart Wires Inc., Gridspertise S.r.l., Dynamic Ratings Pty Ltd, and Kinectrics Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides global dynamic line rating market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the impact of constraint costs, renewable connection queues, and FERC Order No. 881 compliance.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, technology, rating type, voltage level, end user, and geography.

Evaluates installation models, operational requirements, open standards, and developer-funded deployment strategies.

Benchmarks leading suppliers by portfolio, deployment footprint, framework awards, and strategic activity. Supports product planning, procurement, partnerships, investment, and market entry decisions.

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