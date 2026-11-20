MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Immunogenomics Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global immunogenomics market was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 1.79 billion in 2026 to USD 5.12 billion by 2036. This represents a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Growth is being supported by expanding clinical immunosequencing, high-resolution HLA typing, oncology applications, cell therapy development, and increased investment in genomic medicine.

The report assesses kits & reagents, instruments, software & bioinformatics, and clinical and research services. It covers T-cell receptor (TCR) and B-cell receptor (BCR) repertoire sequencing, minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, HLA and killer-cell immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) typing, immune gene expression profiling, single-cell sequencing, neoantigen analysis, immunopeptidome analysis, and associated bioinformatics. Key customers include hospitals, clinical laboratories, histocompatibility laboratories, donor registries, research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Clinical immunosequencing for MRD is a leading immunogenomics market growth driver. MRD testing is increasingly used to assess treatment response, predict relapse, support therapy decisions, and measure outcomes in multiple myeloma, lymphomas, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Adaptive Biotechnologies reported second-quarter 2026 MRD revenue of USD 66.2 million, up 33%, while clonoSEQ volume increased 43% to 36,111 tests. The company now expects 2026 MRD revenue of USD 268-278 million.

Demand is also rising as histocompatibility laboratories adopt high-resolution NGS and long-read HLA typing to improve donor-recipient matching. More than 48,000 organ transplants were performed in the U.S. during 2024, supporting sustained demand for donor and recipient HLA testing. Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the One Lambda HybriType HLA Plus Typing Flex kit in March 2025, reporting at least 99.8% concordance and a workflow of less than 5.5 hours. CareDx presented the nanopore-based AlloSeq Nano at the European Federation for Immunogenetics meeting in April 2026, demonstrating typing across eleven HLA loci plus ABO in under three hours.

Market expansion is constrained by the cost of deep repertoire sequencing and single-cell profiling, limited payer coverage outside selected MRD and transplantation applications, complex data interpretation, and stringent FDA, EU IVDR, and laboratory accreditation requirements. Commercial development of repertoire-based therapeutics and diagnostics also remains slower than adoption of established clinical testing services.

Important opportunities include broader community oncology adoption of MRD testing, increased use of blood-based sampling, expansion into additional lymphoid cancers, and immune repertoire analysis for autoimmune diseases. Personalized cancer vaccines, neoantigen prediction, faster deceased donor typing, and AI-based antigen specificity and HLA-peptide binding analysis are also expected to create new commercial opportunities.

Immunogenomics Market Segment Highlights



Offering: Kits & reagents are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 due to recurring demand for HLA typing kits, library preparation products, sequencing chemistry, and single-cell reagents. Services are projected to record the highest CAGR as clinical immunosequencing volumes increase and drug developers outsource repertoire and neoantigen analysis.

Technology: Short-read next-generation sequencing (NGS) is expected to lead in 2026, supported by its use in MRD testing, high-resolution HLA typing, and immune repertoire research. Long-read sequencing is forecast to grow fastest because it supports full-length allele analysis, reduces phasing ambiguity, and enables faster transplantation workflows.

Analysis type: HLA & KIR typing is set to hold the largest share in 2026, reflecting routine use in solid organ and stem cell transplantation. Immune repertoire sequencing is expected to achieve the highest CAGR, driven by oncology, cell therapy, autoimmune disease, and infectious disease applications.

Application: Oncology is projected to remain the largest segment, led by MRD testing and immuno-oncology research. Autoimmune & inflammatory diseases are expected to grow fastest as cell therapy pipelines advance and researchers identify disease-associated immune clones. End user: Hospitals & clinical laboratories are expected to lead the market in 2026. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are forecast to record the highest CAGR due to expanding immuno-oncology, vaccine, and cell therapy programs and increased use of MRD as a clinical trial endpoint.

Regional Immunogenomics Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest immunogenomics market share in 2026. Regional leadership is supported by high MRD testing adoption, established transplant and HLA laboratory networks, advanced immuno-oncology research, favorable supplier presence, and significant cell therapy investment. Major companies operating in the region include Adaptive Biotechnologies, CareDx, Illumina, 10x Genomics, Invivoscribe, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Europe represents a significant market, supported by active transplantation programs, established histocompatibility standards, donor registry networks, and suppliers including Eurobio Scientific and GenDx. Key national markets include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth is being driven by expanding transplant services, increasing cancer incidence, larger donor registries, and rising investment in immuno-oncology and cell therapy. China is expected to lead the regional market, while Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia offer strong growth potential. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are smaller markets, although Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel are increasing investment in transplantation and genomic medicine.

Competitive Landscape

The immunogenomics market is moderately consolidated, with competition focused on analytical sensitivity, accuracy, typing resolution, workflow speed, regulatory clearance, reimbursement, software capabilities, and global support. Portfolio restructuring is influencing the supplier landscape. In April 2026, CareDx reported an agreement to sell its Lab Products business, including NGS and PCR HLA kits and AlloSeq Nano, to Eurobio Scientific for USD 170 million in cash. Adaptive Biotechnologies also plans to separate its MRD and Immune Medicine businesses.

Companies profiled include Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., CareDx, Inc., Eurobio Scientific SA, Werfen S.A. (Immucor), Invivoscribe, Inc., 10x Genomics, Inc., and Takara Bio Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global immunogenomics market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates MRD immunosequencing, NGS, long-read HLA typing, single-cell sequencing, and bioinformatics trends.

Assesses adoption barriers involving cost, reimbursement, regulation, accreditation, and data complexity.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, technology, analysis type, application, end user, and region.

Reviews competitive strategies, clinical evidence, partnerships, divestitures, and business separations. Supports product development, laboratory investment, partnership, market entry, and portfolio planning decisions.

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