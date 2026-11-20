MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange, Inc., a leader in AI-powered accounts payable (AP) and payments solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the winners of its third annual Change Maker Awards, recognizing individuals driving innovation in the finance industry.

The Change Maker Awards honor individuals who lead real, measurable innovation and transformation within their organizations. This year, each Change Maker was recognized with a distinct award highlighting the impact of their work.

The 2026 Change Makers Are:

Chris Asouzu, deputy director of finance, Fairfield County, SC – Public Sector Champion

Chris knows that change in government moves differently than anywhere else. Leading a public sector finance team away from decades of paper-based processes takes more than new software; it demands patience, trust, and a deep respect for the people and procedures already in place. Chris didn't rush it. He listened to the people doing the work and addressed their concerns honestly, building buy-in one conversation at a time, always with an eye toward preserving the controls, accountability, and transparency that public dollars demand. Today, Fairfield County has more visibility into every invoice, a more consistent approval process from department to department, and trust in the system has grown along with it. Chris proved that modernization in the public sector doesn't have to come at the cost of the safeguards that make it accountable to the people it serves.

Claudia Herrera, senior vice president and CFO, The Donohoe Companies, Inc. – Innovation Champion

Claudia doesn't settle for“good enough.” She first implemented AvidXchange in 2015 at Borger, the residential company Donohoe later acquired. The residential side was fully integrated with MRI, while the commercial side processed invoices in one system and paid through another. One of her first initiatives was to bring both divisions onto one set of processes, with the full AvidXchange suite on the commercial side too. Her goal was a one-stop shop connected to MRI. That same instinct to ask“what else is possible here” shapes how she works with AvidXchange. She is a member of the AvidXchange Advocates program, where customers share firsthand experience to guide others on their automation journey, and our Customer Advisory Board, where she helps shape what we build next. She is often among the first to test new features and give detailed feedback. Today, Donohoe runs on one connected system with less manual work and more visibility, thanks to a leader who never stopped looking for the next way to make it better.

Mary Kunz, accounts payable administrator, Knapp Properties, L.C. – Supplier Experience Champion

Nearly 10 years ago, Mary helped bring AvidXchange into her company's AP process, and she has kept building on it ever since. Payment methods aren't one-size-fits-all, and Mary treats that seriously. Her relationships with suppliers give her a deep understanding of what each one needs, and AvidXchange gives her the flexibility to act on it, with ePayment options that can be matched to each supplier. She flags utility suppliers with unique remittance needs, and AvidXchange works with those suppliers to make sure they get the payment details they need. She also shares what she learns, so her teammates can handle the next challenge on their own. Today, payments run more efficiently, and supplier relationships stay strong, because Mary knows her suppliers and AvidXchange gives her the tools to meet them where they are.

Ezra Miller, chief financial officer, Children's Aid Society – ERP Migration Champion

Ezra knows that at a nonprofit, every hour spent on administrative busy work is an hour not spent on the mission. That mindset guided him when his organization moved its accounting system from Microsoft Dynamics GP to NetSuite: he made sure his team's invoice automation process, powered by AvidXchange, kept running without a hitch while the rest of the finance stack changed around it, so his team's attention could stay where it mattered most. Today, Children's Aid Society has full visibility into invoice processing on a system that migrated right alongside the rest of their finance operations, thanks to a leader who understands that protecting his team's time is really about protecting the mission they're all there to serve.

Valerie Vance, accounts payable manager, Brookfield Residential – Risk & Fraud Prevention Champion

Valerie didn't wait for a crisis to become a pattern before she acted. When a fraud-related concern arose within the company, she strengthened her team's verification procedures and standardized those protections across every region her company operates in, closing risk points before they could be exploited again. AvidXchange gives her team clear visibility into invoice and payment records, which helps them verify with confidence and catch concerns early. But Valerie didn't stop at a process that worked. She built out documentation, encouraged her team to learn each other's roles, and made sure that knowledge about protecting the business never lived with just one person. Today, Brookfield's team is more confident, more prepared, and more resilient. It all traces back to a leader who turned a moment of risk into a lasting culture of protection.

Gina Battad, AP & vendor manager, Empire Management Group, Inc. – Multi Entity Champion

Gina leads accounts payable for more than 250 separate communities, each with its own suppliers, its own board, and its own bills to pay. At that scale, nothing can be handled twice, and nothing can slip. AvidXchange gives Empire Management Group one place to run every community's payments, and Gina builds the discipline around it. She standardizes how invoices come in and route for approval, matches each supplier to the payment method that works best for them, and catches exceptions before they become problems. She also trains her teammates, and when she learns something new, she turns it into guidance the whole team can lean on. Today, hundreds of communities run smoother because Gina decided that every single one of them deserved her full attention.

“We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate this year's Change Makers for their role in transforming their organizations through innovation in finance. These individuals are shaping the future of the industry by improving organizational processes and structures, leveraging technological advancements, and embodying what it means to be a leader,” said Michael Praeger, CEO and co-founder of AvidXchange.

Nominations for the 2027 Change Maker Awards will open September 2027.

To learn more, visit avidxchange.com/awards

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is the AI-powered accounts payable (AP) and payments solution built for midmarket businesses. We combine AI that eliminates manual work with over 25 years of experience and data intelligence to get it right, so finance teams can move faster, pay smarter, and operate with complete confidence. Over 8,000 growth-driven businesses rely on AvidXchange to deliver greater efficiency, tighter control, and real-time visibility into their AP process and to execute millions of payments with accuracy and enhanced security through our proprietary payment network. Additionally, AvidXchange is a licensed money transmitter for B2B payments in the United States, licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services, as well as all other states that require AvidXchange to have a license. For more information, visit avidxchange.com.

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