MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "CMP Slurries and Pads Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global CMP slurries and pads market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 3.74 billion in 2026. Revenue is forecast to increase to USD 8.38 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 8.4% from 2026 to 2036. The report evaluates CMP step counts by node and device type, cost of ownership per wafer pass, supplier qualification and switching, pricing, competition, regional supply, trade and chemical regulation, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market expansion is closely tied to semiconductor wafer production and the rising number of CMP steps required for advanced devices. Leading-edge logic nodes require additional metal levels, dielectric layers, and tightly controlled topography. Higher 3D NAND tier counts and continued DRAM scaling also increase polishing requirements. As a result, CMP consumable demand per wafer can rise even when overall wafer volumes remain stable.

Market Dynamics

Advanced logic, memory, hybrid bonding, and new interconnect materials are the primary growth drivers for the CMP slurries and pads market. Hybrid bonding requires highly controlled surface preparation and copper recess, creating new demand within advanced packaging. Cobalt, ruthenium, and molybdenum require specialized slurry chemistries, while silicon carbide and gallium nitride processing supports additional opportunities in power and compound semiconductors.

Qualification remains a significant competitive barrier. Approval of a new CMP slurry or pad at a leading chipmaker can take up to two years, and qualified products typically remain in use throughout the process lifecycle. This structure favors suppliers involved during process development and limits opportunities to replace established formulations. Revenue also remains sensitive to wafer start fluctuations, particularly in memory, because consumables are purchased according to production volume rather than semiconductor capital spending.

Export controls and regional supply chain policies are accelerating the development of localized production and qualification programs. In China, companies including Anji Microelectronics and Hubei Dinglong are gaining access to domestic fabs. International suppliers must increasingly maintain regional inventory, production, technical support, and qualification capabilities to protect market access.

Recent supplier performance reflects strong demand for advanced semiconductor materials. Entegris reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of USD 883.2 million, an increase of approximately 11.5%, with gross margin rising to 47.6% from 44.4% a year earlier. Qnity Electronics, which began trading independently on November 3, 2025 and owns the IKONIC CMP pad portfolio, reported second-quarter 2026 net sales of USD 1.42 billion, up 22%.

Segment Outlook

By product, the market includes CMP slurries and CMP pads. CMP slurries are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 and record the highest CAGR through 2036. Demand is supported by the use of dedicated formulations for different films and process steps, along with premium pricing for advanced-node metals and hybrid bonding applications. Ceria slurries are projected to grow rapidly due to their use in shallow trench isolation, oxide polishing, and 3D memory structures. CMP pads are expected to expand steadily, with increasing adoption of low-pressure and low-removal-rate designs for hybrid bonding preparation.

By polished material, dielectric & oxide is expected to lead the market in 2026 because logic and memory manufacturing require numerous dielectric planarization steps. New metals & other materials are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR, driven by cobalt, ruthenium, molybdenum, silicon carbide, and gallium nitride. Each material requires specialized chemistry, abrasive performance, corrosion control, and defect management.

By application, logic & foundry is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Advanced logic processes require extensive planarization and use high-value CMP chemistries. Advanced packaging is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as hybrid bonding expands across high-bandwidth memory, AI accelerators, image sensors, and logic-on-logic integration. Memory demand will benefit from increasing 3D NAND tiers, although the segment remains exposed to production cycles.

By wafer size, 300 mm is expected to lead in 2026 because advanced logic and memory production is concentrated on this format. The 200 mm & below segment is forecast to grow faster, supported by silicon carbide and gallium nitride power devices, mature-node analog production, sensors, and specialty semiconductor capacity.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest regional CMP slurries and pads market in 2026. Growth is supported by leading-edge foundry production in Taiwan, memory manufacturing in South Korea, semiconductor capacity expansion in China, and Japan's established position in CMP consumable formulation. Major regional suppliers include Resonac, Fujimi, FUJIFILM, JSR, AGC, Dongjin Semichem, KC Tech, SK enpulse, Soulbrain, Anji Microelectronics, and Hubei Dinglong.

North America is forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036 as new U.S. logic, memory, and advanced packaging facilities begin production. Regional demand will also benefit from domestic semiconductor supply chain investment and the presence of suppliers such as Entegris, Qnity Electronics, 3M, and Thomas West.

Europe is expected to maintain a smaller but strategically important share based on automotive, industrial, power, and compound semiconductor production. Demand is concentrated in mature and specialty processes, with Merck KGaA providing regional planarization chemistries. The Rest of the World market is primarily associated with assembly, test, packaging, and specialty device manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

The CMP slurries and pads market is consolidated at advanced nodes because a limited number of suppliers hold qualified positions with leading chipmakers. Competition is based on removal rate, selectivity, wafer uniformity, scratch and defect performance, slurry stability, particle size control, pad groove design, conditioning, and cost per wafer pass. Customer co-development and regional supply assurance are also becoming increasingly important.

Leading companies are investing in formulations for new interconnect metals, hybrid bonding consumables, silicon carbide processing, applications laboratories, and regional manufacturing. Key companies profiled in the report include Entegris, Qnity Electronics, Resonac Holdings, Fujimi, FUJIFILM Holdings, Merck KGaA, JSR, AGC, Soulbrain, KC Tech, Dongjin Semichem, SK enpulse, Hubei Dinglong Holdings, Anji Microelectronics Technology, 3M, and Thomas West.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global CMP slurries and pads market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses advanced-node CMP step counts, 3D NAND tier expansion, hybrid bonding, and consumable demand per wafer.

Evaluates qualification cycles, supplier switching barriers, pricing, and cost of ownership per wafer pass.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by product, polished material, application, wafer size, and region.

Examines slurry requirements for cobalt, ruthenium, molybdenum, silicon carbide, and advanced oxide processes.

Analyzes export controls, regional supply chains, and domestic supplier qualification in China. Benchmarks leading suppliers by portfolio, manufacturing footprint, customer co-development, and strategic activity.

The report supports strategic planning for CMP materials suppliers, semiconductor manufacturers, packaging providers, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to evaluate market entry, formulation development, qualification priorities, regional production, and long-term investment opportunities.

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