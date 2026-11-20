MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "API CDMO Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global API CDMO market was valued at USD 34.60 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 38.20 billion in 2026. With a projected CAGR of 8.9% during 2026-2036, the market is expected to reach USD 89.60 billion by 2036. Growth is being driven by pharmaceutical outsourcing, expanding clinical pipelines, demand for complex modalities, and investment in high-containment manufacturing.

The report assesses process technologies, regional capacity, containment classes, pipeline activity, cost per kilogram, starting material supply, GMP and inspection requirements, supply security policies, pricing, competitive positioning, and investment opportunities. Services covered include route scouting, process development, analytical testing, preclinical and clinical supply, commercial manufacturing, validation, and registration support. Molecule categories include standard small molecules, highly potent APIs, controlled substances, peptides, oligonucleotides, antibody-drug conjugate payloads and linkers, and fermentation-derived products.

API CDMO Market Growth Drivers

Pharmaceutical companies continue to outsource API development and manufacturing while directing capital toward discovery, clinical development, and commercialization. Contract providers that manage process development for clinical candidates are often well positioned to secure long-term commercial supply agreements, creating revenue visibility across the product lifecycle.

Demand is increasing rapidly for peptide and oligonucleotide manufacturing, particularly for metabolic and obesity therapies. Installed solid-phase synthesis and purification capacity has not kept pace with projected requirements. Oncology pipelines are also supporting demand for highly potent APIs, ADC payloads, and linkers that require specialized facilities capable of operating at low occupational exposure limits.

Asian API CDMOs continue to capture a significant share of new programs. WuXi AppTec reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of RMB 12.44 billion, an increase of 28.8% year over year. Its continuing-operations backlog reached RMB 59.77 billion at the end of March, while small molecule revenue at WuXi Chemistry increased 80.1%. In comparison, Siegfried Holding reported 6.4% local-currency growth in Drug Substances sales during the first half of 2026.

Capacity, Supply Chain, and Regulatory Challenges

Adding qualified API manufacturing capacity remains capital-intensive and time-consuming. New plants require permitting, construction, validation, and regulatory inspection, while changing demand can affect utilization before facilities become operational. APIs are registered to specific manufacturing sites, making supply vulnerable to inspection findings, process transfer requirements, and new regulatory filings.

The industry also relies heavily on regulated starting materials and advanced intermediates supplied by a limited number of Asian facilities. Current regional manufacturing policies do not fully resolve this upstream concentration. Standard chemistry services remain exposed to pricing pressure because Asian providers retain advantages in labor, construction, utilities, and manufacturing scale.

High-value opportunities include peptide and oligonucleotide capacity, ADC payload manufacturing, high-containment services, and regional production aligned with supply security requirements. Flow chemistry and biocatalysis are also gaining importance as manufacturers seek to reduce processing steps, solvent consumption, environmental impact, and production costs.

API CDMO Market Segment Analysis



By molecule type: Small molecule APIs are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to the size of the registered product base, breadth of the clinical pipeline, and extensive installed manufacturing capacity. Peptides & oligonucleotides are projected to record the highest CAGR, while ADC payloads & linkers are expected to generate some of the highest values per kilogram.

By service: Commercial manufacturing is expected to lead the market because approved products require substantially higher volumes and are commonly supported by multi-year contracts. Clinical-stage manufacturing is projected to grow fastest as emerging molecules advance through development and sponsors consolidate clinical and commercial supply with a single provider.

By technology: Batch chemical synthesis is expected to remain the largest segment, supported by established reactor capacity and registered batch processes. High-containment manufacturing is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR due to oncology, targeted therapies, and expanding ADC pipelines. Biocatalysis and continuous & flow chemistry are also gaining adoption.

By therapeutic area: Oncology is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, reflecting its extensive pipeline and dependence on potent compounds. Metabolic & obesity is projected to grow fastest as peptide-based therapies require unprecedented API volumes and expand into additional indications. By customer type: Large pharmaceutical companies are expected to remain the leading customer group due to commercial-scale demand, multi-year agreements, and dual-sourcing strategies. Emerging biotechnology companies are forecast to grow fastest because they typically rely on external partners throughout development and commercialization.

Regional API CDMO Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by extensive capacity in China and India, competitive production costs, and strong pipeline positions. Leading regional providers include WuXi AppTec, Asymchem, Piramal Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, and Sai Life Sciences.

Europe maintains a significant position through its established API manufacturing base, quality record, proximity to originator development teams, and companies such as Lonza, Siegfried, Recipharm, Olon, and Fareva. On May 12, 2026, the European Parliament and the Council reached provisional agreement on the Critical Medicines Act, enabling public buyers to consider the share of medicines and active ingredients manufactured in the EU. The measure is expected to influence procurement from 2027 onward.

North America is projected to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by supply security initiatives, onshoring policies, domestic sourcing preferences among emerging biotechnology companies, and investment in potent compound and ADC payload capacity. The Rest of the World will remain a smaller market, with expansion linked to specialist manufacturing and efforts to reduce dependence on individual supplier countries.

Competitive Landscape

The API CDMO market remains fragmented, with global contract organizations, specialist manufacturers, and integrated Asian providers competing through cost, speed, technical capability, containment infrastructure, and supply security. Strategic priorities include building capacity ahead of demand, establishing peptide and oligonucleotide platforms, adding high-containment suites, and expanding manufacturing footprints in policy-favored regions.

Companies profiled in the report include WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Catalent, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Recipharm AB, Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Divi Laboratories Limited, Piramal Pharma Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Neuland Laboratories Limited, Sai Life Sciences Limited, Olon S.p.A., Fareva SA, and Veranova L.P.

The report supports API CDMOs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, investors, and procurement teams by providing market forecasts, capacity assessments, competitive benchmarking, policy analysis, and guidance for site selection, supplier qualification, partnering, and long-term investment decisions.

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