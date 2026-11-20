MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "DNA Data Storage Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global DNA data storage market was valued at USD 19.6 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 28.4 million in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 491.9 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period 2026-2036. The report evaluates DNA storage technologies, cost and latency, archival demand, pricing, standards, competitive positioning, the value chain, and long-term growth opportunities.

The market encompasses DNA writing systems and consumables, dried and encapsulated storage media, cartridge formats, sequencing-based reading systems, encoding and error-correction software, indexing and file access tools, and managed storage services. Conventional storage media, life science and clinical DNA synthesis or sequencing, molecular computing, and broader data center infrastructure are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rapid growth in data requiring long-term retention is a primary driver of the DNA data storage market. Compliance records, scientific datasets, media archives, surveillance footage, and AI training data often require decades of preservation despite infrequent access. Conventional storage systems require periodic replacement and data migration, creating recurring operational costs and increasing exposure to technology obsolescence.

Data center power and footprint constraints are also supporting market interest. DNA stored in dried or encapsulated formats requires no ongoing power and occupies minimal physical space. These characteristics align with sustainability objectives, high-density archival requirements, and demand for network-isolated copies of cryptographic keys and critical records.

According to the LTO Program, shipped LTO tape capacity reached 176.5 exabytes in 2024 and 160.3 exabytes in 2025. First-quarter 2026 shipments increased 57% year over year, reflecting demand for capacity, air-gapped cyber resilience, AI data retention, and lower-power archival infrastructure. DNA is expected to complement tape by addressing multi-decade retention and minimizing migration requirements rather than replacing established tape systems in the near term.

High writing costs remain the most significant barrier to adoption. Commercial deployment is currently concentrated on low-volume, high-value data because DNA write costs must decline substantially before bulk archiving becomes viable. Additional constraints include multi-hour writing and reading processes, complex retrieval from pooled archives, immature standards, limited operating histories, and uncertainty surrounding century-scale commitments from emerging providers.

Commercial Opportunities and Technology Trends

Secure vaulting represents a leading commercial opportunity, particularly when services are priced according to asset value rather than storage capacity. Government records, cultural heritage collections, scientific datasets, financial keys, and sovereign archives are well suited to early DNA storage deployments.

Commercial activity accelerated in 2026. Biomemory acquired the assets of Catalog Technologies in March, combining enzymatic block assembly, high-speed writing, and high-throughput reading capabilities. In October 2026, the company launched DNA Shield, an offline DNA repository service priced from EUR 10,000 per month, with claimed retention of approximately 150 years and pilot programs scheduled through mid-2027.

Other important trends include the transition from research demonstrations to paid services, vertical integration across writing, storage, and reading, and progress in interoperability through organizations such as the DNA Data Storage Alliance. Enzymatic writing, automated cartridge formats, error correction, random-access software, and scalable indexing are expected to improve commercial viability.

Segment Outlook

By offering, services are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 and record the highest CAGR through 2036. Managed storage and vaulting allow customers to adopt DNA archiving without installing specialized writing and reading infrastructure. Software is also positioned for strong growth because encoding, indexing, error correction, and random access directly affect archive reliability and usability.

Chemical synthesis-based writing is expected to lead the writing technology segment in 2026 due to mature platforms, installed capacity, and established life science applications. Twist Bioscience reported 39% growth in DNA Synthesis and Protein Solutions revenue during its fiscal third quarter of 2026. Enzymatic writing is forecast to grow faster because of its potential for higher throughput, parallel processing, lower costs, and water-based operating conditions without organic solvents.

Dried & encapsulated DNA is expected to lead the storage format segment, supported by stability, negligible power consumption, compact physical requirements, and independent custody. Cartridge & device-integrated formats are projected to register the highest CAGR as automated data center environments require standardized, indexable, and machine-compatible packages.

Long-term archival & records preservation is expected to remain the largest application in 2026. Secure & air-gapped data vaulting is forecast to grow fastest, driven by cybersecurity requirements and demand for physically isolated copies of critical digital assets.

Government & defense organizations are expected to represent the largest end-user segment because of legal retention obligations, sovereign data priorities, security requirements, and public preservation funding. Data center & cloud service providers are projected to achieve the highest CAGR as exabyte-scale operators address power limitations, physical capacity, and recurring archive migration costs.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the DNA data storage market in 2026, supported by hyperscale data centers, molecular storage research, advanced DNA synthesis and sequencing capabilities, and participation from companies including Twist Bioscience, Illumina, Ansa Biotechnologies, Western Digital, Seagate Technology, Micron Technology, and Microsoft.

Europe holds a substantial market position through commercial services, publicly funded research, enzymatic writing expertise, national archives, cultural institutions, and sustainability requirements. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2036, driven by data center expansion in China, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, state-funded biological computing research, domestic sequencing capacity, and sovereign archive initiatives.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to retain smaller shares. Early adoption in the UAE and Saudi Arabia will likely focus on sovereign data and national archive programs, while Latin American demand is expected to develop alongside wider commercial service availability.

Competitive Landscape

The DNA data storage market remains concentrated among specialized platform developers, synthesis and sequencing providers, established storage companies, semiconductor manufacturers, and research institutions. Competition centers on writing speed and cost, reading efficiency, error rates, random access, durability, interoperability, and provider credibility.

Companies profiled in the report include Biomemory SAS, Twist Bioscience Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, DNA Script SAS, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., Molecular Assemblies, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology Holdings plc, Micron Technology, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

Report Benefits



Provides global DNA data storage market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses archival data growth, data center power constraints, air-gap requirements, and long-term preservation demand.

Evaluates writing cost, latency, provider longevity, standards, and competition from tape.

Identifies growth opportunities by offering, writing technology, storage format, application, end user, and region.

Tracks enzymatic writing, cartridge development, interoperability initiatives, and commercial vaulting services.

Benchmarks leading companies, portfolios, funding activity, and strategic developments. Supports investment, partnership, product development, and market entry decisions.

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