MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global nucleic acid extraction and purification market was valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 5.86 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 11.42 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2026-2036.

The report examines market demand, extraction chemistries, laboratory automation, recurring consumable sales, regulatory requirements, cost per sample, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities. Products assessed include DNA and RNA extraction kits, reagents, instruments, cleanup and size-selection products, automated systems, cartridges, plates, tips, and magnetic particles.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Expanding sequencing and molecular testing volumes are major growth drivers. Genome, transcriptome, single-cell, multi-omics, and long-read workflows require reliable DNA or RNA isolation, while advanced applications depend on high-molecular-weight DNA, intact RNA, and efficient cleanup. Illumina, Inc. reported second-quarter 2026 sequencing consumables revenue of USD 775 million, an increase of 5%, alongside instrument revenue of USD 125 million, up 31%.

Oncology genomic profiling and liquid biopsy are creating additional demand for specialized extraction chemistries capable of processing FFPE tissue and low-concentration cell-free DNA from plasma. Tempus AI, Inc. reported a 31% increase in oncology testing volume, highlighting continued expansion in precision oncology.

Molecular infectious disease testing, pathogen surveillance, and the large installed base of automated extraction systems deployed during COVID-19 continue to support recurring kit and cartridge sales. QIAGEN N.V. reported USD 182 million in Sample technologies sales during the second quarter of 2026, representing 9% growth at constant exchange rates. Its automated consumables business grew at a high-teens rate.

Key opportunities include cell-free DNA preparation for liquid biopsy, early cancer detection, prenatal testing, and transplant monitoring. Single-cell, spatial, and long-read sample preparation also represent attractive areas for product development. Compact automation for hospitals and regional laboratories, including QIAGEN's planned QIAmini system, is expected to broaden access to automated extraction.

Market growth faces several constraints. Post-pandemic normalization has left excess diagnostic capacity and inventory in some regions, while low-cost manufacturers and competitive tenders are placing pressure on standard kit pricing. Automated platforms also require capital investment, service contracts, and proprietary consumables. Variable sample quality in FFPE, plasma, forensic, and environmental workflows remains a technical challenge, while direct-to-PCR and integrated point-of-care platforms may reduce separate extraction requirements in selected applications.

Product and Technology Outlook

Kits & reagents are expected to account for the largest product share in 2026 because each processed sample requires extraction chemistry and automated systems generate recurring demand for platform-specific kits. Instruments are forecast to record the highest CAGR as clinical and high-throughput laboratories adopt automation, upgrade existing platforms, and deploy compact systems at smaller sites. Consumables and accessories will expand alongside automated processing volumes.

Silica column-based methods are expected to retain the largest share in 2026 due to their broad research use, low capital requirements, and inclusion in validated laboratory protocols. Magnetic bead-based methods are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR because they support automated workflows, scale effectively from individual tubes to high-throughput plates, and perform well in cell-free DNA extraction and library cleanup.

Genomic DNA is expected to lead the market by nucleic acid type, supported by sequencing, genotyping, genetic testing, biobanking, forensic analysis, and research applications. Cell-free DNA is projected to grow fastest as liquid biopsy, residual disease monitoring, early cancer detection, noninvasive prenatal testing, and transplant monitoring become more widely adopted.

Blood & plasma are expected to represent the largest sample category in 2026, reflecting their extensive use in genetic testing, biobanking, liquid biopsy, and viral load analysis. Saliva, urine & stool are forecast to register the highest CAGR as non-invasive testing, colorectal cancer screening, microbiome research, and remote sample collection expand.

Applications and End Users

Life science research & NGS is expected to remain the largest application segment in 2026. Growth is supported by genomics, gene expression, PCR, cloning, single-cell research, multi-omics programs, population genomics, and biobanking. Oncology & liquid biopsy is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as comprehensive genomic profiling and residual disease testing increase demand for specialized plasma and tissue extraction.

Academic & research institutes are expected to hold the largest end-user share, supported by public research funding, institutional genome centers, and biobank programs. Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories are forecast to grow fastest as molecular diagnostics and oncology testing expand, laboratories automate extraction, and more hospitals establish in-house molecular testing capabilities.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to remain the largest regional market in 2026. Its position is supported by high molecular diagnostic, oncology, and sequencing volumes; strong public and private research funding; an established biopharmaceutical industry; and the presence of major suppliers.

Europe holds a significant share due to leading research institutions, national genomics initiatives, biobanks, expanding oncology testing, and established companies such as QIAGEN, Roche, Merck KGaA, and MACHEREY-NAGEL.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the highest CAGR during 2026-2036. Sequencing and molecular testing are expanding rapidly in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, while governments and research institutions continue investing in genomics and clinical laboratory infrastructure. Domestic manufacturers, particularly in China, are scaling their kit and instrument portfolios alongside established regional suppliers such as Takara Bio.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller but developing markets. Demand is supported by molecular diagnostics and research activity in Brazil and Mexico, genome programs in Gulf countries, and infectious disease testing across Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with large life science and diagnostic companies benefiting from extensive installed bases, broad reagent portfolios, and recurring consumable revenue. Specialist suppliers and regional manufacturers compete through pricing, application-specific products, and local distribution.

Competitive strategies include next-generation automated platform launches, compact instrument development, expansion of liquid biopsy and tissue extraction kits, integration with downstream PCR and library preparation, and targeted acquisitions. Recent developments include QIAGEN's rollout of QIAsymphony Connect, initial orders for QIAsprint Connect, the planned launch of QIAmini, and its acquisition of Parse Biosciences. Partnerships with Hamilton and Inpeco also demonstrate the industry's movement toward connected, end-to-end laboratory workflows.

Companies profiled in the report include QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Promega Corporation, Revvity, Inc., Danaher Corporation through Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, Zymo Research Corporation, and New England Biolabs, Inc.

The report supports product planning, pricing, platform strategy, acquisition assessment, distribution planning, and market entry decisions. It also evaluates regulatory considerations, including FDA requirements, the EU IVDR, and relevant preanalytical ISO standards, while identifying high-growth opportunities across products, methods, nucleic acid types, sample types, applications, end users, and geographic markets.

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