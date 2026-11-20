MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "NGS in Food Safety and Authenticity Testing Market - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global NGS in food safety and authenticity testing market was valued at USD 412.5 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 458.9 million in 2026. With a projected CAGR of 11.1% during 2026-2036, the market is forecast to reach USD 1.31 billion by 2036. The report assesses pathogen surveillance, authenticity testing, sequencing technologies, bioinformatics, regulatory requirements, validation, cost per sample, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

The market covers sequencers, reagent kits, analysis software, reference databases, and laboratory services used in food safety and authenticity applications. Technologies within scope include pathogen whole-genome sequencing (WGS), targeted amplicon sequencing, DNA metabarcoding, shotgun metagenomics, resistance profiling, food microbiome analysis, and genomic monitoring of processing facilities. PCR, culture, immunoassay, spectroscopic methods without NGS, non-food environmental testing, and clinical testing are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Whole-genome sequencing has become central to foodborne outbreak investigation, enabling high-resolution analysis across cases, food products, and production facilities. Public surveillance programs continue to support adoption. As of August 2026, the FDA's GenomeTrakr network included 89 member laboratories, comprising 19 federal, 40 state health and university, and 27 non-U.S. laboratories. PulseNet, coordinated by the CDC, is credited with preventing approximately 270,000 illnesses associated with Salmonella, Escherichia coli, and Listeria annually, generating more than USD 500 million in yearly savings from healthcare costs and lost productivity.

Food fraud is another major demand driver. Europol reported that Operation OPSON XIV, conducted across 31 countries, resulted in the seizure of 11.6 million kg of food and 1.4 million liters of beverages valued at approximately EUR 95 million. Species substitution, adulteration, mislabeling, and false origin claims are increasing demand for DNA metabarcoding and genomic authenticity testing across seafood, meat, herbs, spices, and dietary supplements.

Regulatory and traceability requirements are reinforcing market expansion. The FDA extended the FSMA Section 204 Food Traceability Rule compliance date by 30 months to July 20, 2028, while retaining its requirements. Falling sequencing costs, increased multiplexing, automated library preparation, and portable nanopore sequencing are also supporting broader deployment.

Adoption remains constrained by higher costs, complex workflows, specialist equipment, bioinformatics requirements, and shortages of trained personnel. Method standardization is particularly challenging in authenticity testing and metagenomics, where extraction protocols, target regions, sequencing depth, and reference databases can affect results. Database gaps, species quantification difficulties, validation requirements, and concerns about regulatory or legal exposure from shared genomic data also limit implementation.

Market Opportunities and Technology Trends

Genomic environmental monitoring represents a significant opportunity for food manufacturers seeking to identify persistent strains, harborage sites, and sanitation risks before incidents escalate. Additional growth areas include culture-free metagenomic detection, antimicrobial resistance surveillance, food microbiome analysis, portable sequencing, long-read sequencing, and integration with digital traceability and food safety platforms.

By technology, WGS is expected to lead the market in 2026 due to its established role in GenomeTrakr, PulseNet, pathogen typing, and outbreak investigation. Shotgun metagenomics is forecast to record the highest CAGR as laboratories adopt workflows capable of detecting multiple pathogens, resistance markers, and spoilage organisms in a single run. Targeted amplicon sequencing and DNA metabarcoding are also positioned for strong growth through food authenticity and fraud detection applications.

Segment Outlook

Testing services are expected to hold the largest share by offering in 2026, reflecting continued outsourcing by food manufacturers, retailers, regulators, and brand owners. Software and databases are projected to grow at the highest CAGR as demand rises for automated analysis pipelines, curated reference data, and traceability platform integration. Kits and reagents and instruments will benefit as more laboratories establish in-house NGS capacity.

Pathogen detection, typing and outbreak investigation is expected to remain the leading application. Food authenticity and fraud detection is forecast to grow fastest, supported by stronger supplier verification, regulatory enforcement, and the ability to identify multiple species in complex products. Environmental monitoring will also expand as manufacturers strengthen facility surveillance.

Meat and poultry is projected to account for the largest share by food type in 2026 because of continuing risks from Salmonella, Campylobacter, and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, alongside demand for animal species verification. Seafood is expected to achieve the highest CAGR due to species substitution, mislabeling, complex international supply chains, and concerns involving pathogens such as Vibrio. Herbs, spices and dietary supplements offer further growth potential through adulteration testing.

Government and public health laboratories are expected to remain the largest end-user segment, supported by national genomic surveillance networks. Food manufacturers and processors are forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as they invest in plant monitoring, traceability readiness, and rapid responses to genomic evidence. Contract testing laboratories will continue serving organizations without internal sequencing capabilities.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global market in 2026, supported by GenomeTrakr, PulseNet, FSMA 204, established laboratory infrastructure, and the presence of sequencing companies including Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Europe holds a significant share due to EFSA and ECDC data sharing, food fraud enforcement, national reference laboratories, and established testing providers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2036. Expansion will be driven by large food production and export industries, stricter safety requirements, increased consumer awareness, and growing laboratory capacity. China is expected to remain the region's largest market, while Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia present strong opportunities. Demand in Latin America is supported by meat, seafood, and produce exports, while import dependence and evolving food safety requirements are encouraging adoption across Gulf countries.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with sequencing platform providers supplying core technologies and major laboratory networks delivering commercial testing services. Competition centers on method validation, turnaround time, cost per sample, reference database coverage, analytical performance, and geographic reach. Companies are expanding genomic testing services, developing validated pathogen and authenticity workflows, adopting portable and long-read sequencing, and integrating results with digital food safety systems.

Key companies profiled in the report include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, QIAGEN N.V., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, SGS SA, and Intertek Group plc. Eurofins reported EUR 3.70 billion in revenue for the first half of 2026, including EUR 1.54 billion from its Life area.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates genomic surveillance, food fraud, traceability regulation, validation, and sequencing cost trends.

Identifies high-growth technologies, applications, food categories, end users, countries, and regions.

Tracks WGS, DNA metabarcoding, shotgun metagenomics, portable sequencing, and genomic environmental monitoring.

Benchmarks leading sequencing, laboratory testing, bioinformatics, and database providers. Supports product development, service expansion, partnerships, investment planning, and market entry decisions.

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