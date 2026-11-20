MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aquaculture Genomics Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global aquaculture genomics market was valued at USD 418.6 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 462.3 million in 2026. With a projected CAGR of 10.7% during 2026-2036, the market is expected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2036. Growth is being driven by expanding aquaculture production, persistent disease losses, advances in genomic selection, declining genotyping costs, and increasing investment in gene editing and breeding technologies.

The report evaluates SNP arrays, targeted panels, whole-genome sequencing, low-pass sequencing, transcriptome sequencing, outsourced genotyping, genomic selection, gene editing, parentage testing, sex determination, traceability, environmental DNA, pathogen genomics, and breeding and bioinformatics software. It also examines farm output, disease pressure, regulation, investment, cost per genotype, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Global aquaculture output reached 130.9 million tonnes in 2022, including 94.4 million tonnes of aquatic animals, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Aquaculture accounted for 51% of aquatic animal production, overtaking capture fisheries for the first time, while Asia supplied 70% of global output. As production intensifies, improvements in growth, feed efficiency, survival, disease resistance, and fillet quality can generate substantial commercial value.

Genomic selection is established in Norwegian salmon breeding programs operated by AquaGen, Mowi, and Benchmark Genetics and is expanding into trout, shrimp, tilapia, oysters, sea bream, and sea bass. Recurring genotyping demand is supported by the testing of thousands of breeding candidates in each generation. Disease losses linked to sea lice, viral infections, white spot syndrome, and acute hepatopancreatic necrosis disease are also increasing demand for resistance breeding and genomic pathogen surveillance.

Low-density panels with imputation, genotyping-by-sequencing, and low-pass sequencing are reducing costs and improving accessibility for lower-value species. However, adoption remains constrained by fragmented production in Asia and Africa, limited investment capacity among small farms, incomplete reference genomes, insufficient phenotyped populations, and the expense of controlled disease challenge testing. Regulatory differences and uncertain consumer acceptance continue to affect the commercialization of gene-edited seafood.

Gene editing presents significant opportunities in disease resistance, growth, and sterility. Regional Fish Co., Ltd. received approval in Japan in October and November 2021 to sell genome-edited red sea bream and tiger puffer. Additional opportunities are emerging in shrimp, tilapia, carp, and tropical species breeding, as well as DNA-based parentage, seafood authentication, traceability, environmental DNA, and pathogen sequencing. The integration of genomic data with sensors, AI, and digital farm management is expected to strengthen breeding accuracy and operational decision-making.

Segment Outlook

By offering, the market is segmented into services, products, and software & bioinformatics. Services are expected to account for the largest share in 2026 as breeders and producers outsource genotyping, sequencing, genomic evaluation, and gene editing. Software & bioinformatics is projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by genomic prediction, imputation, and the integration of genetic information with farm performance records.

By technology, SNP genotyping is expected to lead in 2026 due to its widespread use in selection, parentage, and traceability programs. Gene editing is forecast to grow at the fastest rate as developers pursue commercially relevant traits and more countries establish regulatory pathways for edited animals.

Genomic selection & breeding will remain the largest application segment in 2026, reflecting routine adoption by advanced breeding programs and expansion into additional species. Gene editing & trait development is expected to post the fastest growth, while disease resistance & health management will benefit from the continuing economic burden of disease in fish and shrimp farming.

Salmonids are projected to hold the largest species share in 2026, supported by mature programs in Norway, Iceland, Chile, and other major production markets. Shrimp & crustaceans are expected to achieve the highest CAGR due to expanding production in Asia and Latin America, severe disease exposure, and growing investment in genomic selection and gene editing. Marine finfish, including sea bream and sea bass, represent another established area of genomic breeding.

Aquaculture breeding companies are expected to remain the largest end-user segment because they operate the selection programs generating demand for genotyping, phenotyping, sequencing, and genomic evaluation. Fish & shrimp producers are forecast to grow fastest as farms increase their use of genomic tools for stock selection, traceability, parentage, and disease monitoring.

Regional Market Analysis

Europe is expected to lead the aquaculture genomics market in 2026. Norway remains a key center for advanced salmon and trout genetics through AquaGen, Mowi, and Benchmark Genetics, complemented by programs in Iceland and the U.K. Greece and Spain support selective breeding for Mediterranean sea bass and sea bream, while the Netherlands is home to Hendrix Genetics.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by its dominant aquaculture output and extensive shrimp, tilapia, carp, and marine finfish industries. China is expected to remain the region's largest market, with India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand generating strong growth. Japan has established an early commercial position in gene-edited fish, while Australia maintains developed breeding programs for oysters, prawns, and salmon.

North America benefits from an advanced research base, major sequencing and genotyping suppliers, and the Center for Aquaculture Technologies' facilities in San Diego and Prince Edward Island. Chilean salmon and Ecuadorian shrimp production support demand in Latin America. In the Middle East & Africa, expanding output and genetic improvement programs for tilapia and other species are creating opportunities, particularly in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains fragmented across specialist breeders, genomic technology suppliers, service laboratories, gene editing developers, and research institutions. Competitive differentiation depends on genetic gain, disease resistance, stock performance, cost per genotype, panel quality, bioinformatics capabilities, biosecurity, and access to reproductive and gene editing technologies.

Strategic developments include Novo Holdings' March 2025 acquisition of Benchmark Genetics, Hendrix Genetics' expansion into shrimp breeding, Regional Fish's commercialization of edited fish in Japan, and Neogen's March 2026 agreement to sell its livestock and companion animal genomics unit to Zoetis. These transactions indicate continuing consolidation and investment across animal genetics.

Companies profiled in the report include Benchmark Genetics, Hendrix Genetics B.V., AquaGen AS, Mowi ASA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., LGC Limited (Biosearch Technologies), Center for Aquaculture Technologies, and Regional Fish Co., Ltd.

Report Benefits



Provides global aquaculture genomics market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates growth drivers, regulatory barriers, disease risks, investment trends, and technology adoption.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, technology, application, species, end user, and geography.

Assesses genomic selection, low-cost genotyping, gene editing, environmental DNA, and digital farm integration.

Benchmarks leading breeding companies, technology providers, competitive strategies, and recent transactions. Supports investment, partnership, product development, and market entry decisions across the aquaculture genomics industry.

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