FRVO INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Urges Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ: FRVO) Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact Firm Ahead Of January 19, 2027 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
- Class: Investors in Fervo's May 2026 IPO Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 19, 2027 Visit: Contact the Firm Now: ...
844-916-0895
Fervo Energy Company ($FRVO) Securities Class Action Overview:
The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, and captioned Nikilov v. Fervo Energy Company, et al., Case No. 4:26-cv-10141, seeks to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under the Sections 11 and 15 of Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”), against the Company, certain of its top officials and underwriters.
WHAT FRVO INVESTORS CAN DO?
If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring Fervo Energy Company ( NASDAQ: FRVO ) stock pursuant to the May 2026 IPO, you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 19, 2027 deadline.
- Submit your losses now Direct Contact: Contact Reed Kathrein, Partner, leading the securities practice group, by calling (844) 916-0895 or emailing ...
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Fervo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...
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