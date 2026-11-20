

Class: Investors in Fervo's May 2026 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 19, 2027

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Fervo Energy Company ($FRVO) Securities Class Action Overview:

The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, and captioned Nikilov v. Fervo Energy Company, et al., Case No. 4:26-cv-10141, seeks to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under the Sections 11 and 15 of Securities Act of 1933 (“Securities Act”), against the Company, certain of its top officials and underwriters.

WHAT FRVO INVESTORS CAN DO?

If you suffered substantial losses purchasing or acquiring Fervo Energy Company ( NASDAQ: FRVO ) stock pursuant to the May 2026 IPO, you may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff for the class before the January 19, 2027 deadline.