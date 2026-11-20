MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Honors recognize former Texas lawmaker's lasting impact on business, public service and communities across the Lone Star State

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, announces that its founder and CEO, The Honorable John Carona, has been inducted into the McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame at The University of Texas at Austin. The recognition celebrates a career that has helped shape Texas business, public policy and communities for nearly five decades.

Carona was honored during the McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame ceremony Nov. 19 for his distinguished leadership, professional achievements and commitment to public service. Established in 1983, the McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame is the school's highest honor, recognizing individuals whose accomplishments have made a lasting impact.

“John Carona exemplifies the leadership and commitment to service we value at the McCombs School of Business,” said Bradley R. Staats, dean of the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.“His success in business, along with his dedication to giving back to his community, has made a lasting impact. We are proud to recognize John as one of this year's Hall of Fame inductees.”

A 1978 graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, Carona earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on insurance and real estate. Just one year later, he founded Associa in Dallas, laying the foundation for what would become the world's largest community management company. Under his leadership, Associa has grown from a Texas-based business into an international enterprise with more than 340 branches across five countries, serving more than 7.5 million residents and employing more than 23,000 team members worldwide.

Carona's influence in Texas extends well beyond the private sector. As a former Texas state senator and state representative, he represented the Dallas area in the Texas Legislature from 1991 to 2015. During his 24 years of public service, he authored or sponsored more than 900 bills that became law and served as president pro tempore of the Texas Senate during the 80th Legislature. His legislative career reflects a sustained commitment to shaping public policy and serving the people of Texas.

Throughout his career, Carona has demonstrated a belief that successful businesses and effective public leadership share a responsibility to strengthen communities. That philosophy has guided his work at Associa and his philanthropic efforts, including Associa Cares, which provides financial assistance to families and communities affected by natural and man-made disasters, and Associa Supports Kids, which promotes safety, education and healthy development among children. Alongside his wife, Helen, Carona has also championed paid internships and employment opportunities for young people transitioning out of foster care.

“It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the university that played such a pivotal role in my career,” said Carona, founder and CEO of Associa.“My time at The University of Texas taught me that successful businesses have a responsibility to make a positive impact on others. I've been fortunate to work alongside so many dedicated people throughout my career, and I'm grateful to share this recognition with them.”

Carona's induction underscores a legacy rooted in Texas entrepreneurship, decades of legislative service and an enduring dedication to improving the lives of others. From building a Dallas-based company into a global industry leader to serving communities across the state, his career reflects the values of leadership, innovation and public service celebrated by the McCombs School of Business.

For more information about the McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame, visit .

###

About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

CONTACT: Elvia Espino Associa 214.569.9939...