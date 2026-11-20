MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GWAS Services Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global genome-wide association study (GWAS) services market was valued at USD 0.94 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.04 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 2.47 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 9.0% during 2026-2036. The report evaluates genotyping and sequencing technologies, imputation, post-GWAS analysis, biobank programs, data governance, pricing, cost per sample, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities.

The market includes outsourced array genotyping, low-pass sequencing, whole-genome and exome sequencing, sample handling, quality control, reference-panel imputation, association testing, fine-mapping, annotation, polygenic risk score (PRS) development, Mendelian randomization, and integration with clinical and multiomic datasets. Service providers include genomics laboratories, contract research organizations, bioinformatics companies, technology providers, and academic genotyping centers. In-house instrument and reagent sales, clinical diagnostic testing, and direct-to-consumer genetic testing are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Population-scale biobanks and national genomics programs are major drivers of the GWAS services market. These initiatives require high-throughput genotyping, standardized quality control, secure data infrastructure, and advanced imputation and analysis capabilities. Our Future Health has enrolled more than 2 million consented volunteers and released array data for 755,000 participants, imputed to more than 159 million variants in December 2025. Eurofins Genomics is expected to genotype as many as 5 million participants at a purpose-built U.K. laboratory.

According to the National Institutes of Health, the All of Us Research Program had more than 747,000 participants by June 2026, with over 86% drawn from groups historically underrepresented in health research. The Million Veteran Program has enrolled more than one million veterans and published an analysis covering 2,068 traits across diverse ancestries. These programs are expanding demand for multi-ancestry genotyping, population-specific imputation panels, cloud-based analysis, and secure research environments.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also increasing their use of human genetics to support drug target discovery, target validation, pharmacogenomics, and clinical development. Investment in biobank partnerships and genetic data assets continues to rise, illustrated by Regeneron's reported USD 256 million bid for 23andMe in 2025. PRS development represents another high-growth opportunity, particularly for coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer, and other common conditions.

Lower array, low-pass sequencing, and whole-genome sequencing costs are improving the feasibility of large studies. Sequencing-based GWAS is gaining momentum because it can identify rare, structural, and population-specific variants that arrays may not capture. Post-GWAS services also offer higher-value opportunities through fine-mapping, colocalization, Mendelian randomization, AI-based gene prioritization, and integration with expression, protein, health record, and multiomic data.

Market Constraints

Genetic and health data remain subject to stringent privacy, consent, access, and security requirements under frameworks including the EU General Data Protection Regulation and U.S. HIPAA rules. Compliance can increase costs, limit cross-border data sharing, and extend recruitment or approval timelines. The 2025 bankruptcy and sale of 23andMe further intensified public scrutiny of genetic data ownership and privacy.

Public funding uncertainty may also affect study volumes. All of Us received approximately USD 158 million from the National Institutes of Health in FY2025, about 71% less than in FY2023. Analytical complexity presents an additional challenge because many associated variants have small effects, occur in regulatory regions, or are difficult to distinguish because of linkage disequilibrium. Datasets containing more than a billion variants require substantial computing resources and specialized statistical expertise.

Segment Outlook

By service type, the market is segmented into genotyping services, imputation & quality control services, statistical & bioinformatics analysis services, and study design & consulting services. Genotyping services are expected to account for the largest share in 2026 because population programs and pharmaceutical studies process very large sample volumes. Statistical & bioinformatics analysis services are projected to record the highest CAGR, supported by demand for fine-mapping, PRS, Mendelian randomization, and integration with health records and multiomic datasets.

By technology, the market includes microarray-based genotyping, sequencing-based genotyping, and other technologies. Microarray-based genotyping is expected to lead in 2026 because of its competitive per-sample cost and established use in major biobanks. Our Future Health's array covers 686,416 variants before imputation. Sequencing-based genotyping is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR as costs decline and adoption expands. All of Us now holds 535,000 whole-genome sequences, highlighting the increasing scale of sequencing-based research.

By application, disease association studies & drug target discovery are expected to represent the largest segment in 2026. PRS development is projected to grow at the fastest rate as biobanks support score development and validation, health systems evaluate risk-based screening, and researchers seek models that perform consistently across ancestries. Pharmacogenomics is also expanding as drug developers investigate genetic factors associated with therapeutic response and adverse events.

Academic & research institutes are expected to remain the largest end-user segment in 2026, reflecting their central role in GWAS execution and public biobank analysis. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are projected to record the highest CAGR as genetically supported target selection and pharmacogenomic research become more important to development strategies. Biobanks & population health programs will continue to generate substantial service demand.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest GWAS services market share in 2026. Growth is supported by All of Us, the Million Veteran Program, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, major research institutions, and providers including Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Azenta. Canada contributes through academic programs and provincial genomics initiatives, although funding constraints may affect some publicly supported projects.

Europe holds a significant share, led by the U.K., where Our Future Health is genotyping millions of participants and UK Biobank remains a widely used research resource. Finland's FinnGen program and national biobank initiatives in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden further strengthen regional demand.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to post the highest CAGR through 2036. Expansion is driven by national biobanks, precision medicine programs, genetically diverse populations, and demand for population-specific datasets. China is expected to hold the largest regional share, supported by large cohorts and providers such as Novogene. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and India also present strong opportunities. Latin America benefits from agricultural genomics and research involving admixed populations, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar support Middle East & Africa growth through national genome programs.

Competitive Landscape

The GWAS services market is moderately fragmented, with technology suppliers, service laboratories, contract research organizations, bioinformatics firms, and university genotyping centers competing for projects. Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific provide leading array platforms, while Eurofins Genomics, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Novogene, Azenta, and Macrogen offer genotyping and sequencing services.

Competition focuses on cost per sample, cohort-scale capacity, data quality, turnaround time, diverse-population coverage, analytical depth, and data security. Providers are investing in high-throughput infrastructure, low-pass sequencing pipelines, cloud analysis platforms, and biobank and pharmaceutical partnerships. Notable developments include Eurofins Genomics' dedicated U.K. laboratory for Our Future Health and the 2025 court-approved acquisition of 23andMe's assets by TTAM Research Institute.

The report profiles Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE through Eurofins Genomics, LGC Limited through Biosearch Technologies, Novogene Co., Ltd., Azenta, Inc., and Macrogen, Inc. It also benchmarks market participants by capacity, pricing, analytical capabilities, strategic developments, partnerships, and competitive position.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global GWAS services market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses demand generated by biobanks, drug discovery, PRS development, and lower-cost genomic technologies.

Evaluates privacy requirements, funding constraints, computational demands, and analytical challenges.

Identifies growth opportunities by service type, technology, application, end user, and region.

Tracks the transition toward sequencing-based GWAS, multi-ancestry research, and AI-enabled post-GWAS analysis. Supports capacity planning, partnership development, market entry, and investment decisions.

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