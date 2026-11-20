MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "16S rRNA and Amplicon Sequencing Market Size, Share, and Trends - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global 16S rRNA and amplicon sequencing market was valued at USD 2.12 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 2.33 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 5.46 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2026-2036.

The report evaluates market opportunities across microbiome research, clinical oncology, inherited disease panels, pathogen surveillance, long-read marker gene sequencing, regulatory approvals, pricing, cost per sample, supplier positioning, and emerging applications. The market includes reagents, sequencing instruments, software, bioinformatics, and services used in 16S rRNA, internal transcribed spacer (ITS), human targeted gene panel, viral genome, drug resistance, agricultural genotyping, food testing, and gene editing verification workflows.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Microbiome research remains a major growth driver, supported by the extensive use of 16S rRNA sequencing in human, animal, and environmental studies. ITS sequencing continues to support fungal profiling, while targeted amplicon panels are gaining clinical adoption for identifying actionable mutations in tissue and cytology samples. Hospital laboratories are increasingly implementing rapid in-house next-generation sequencing workflows for oncology, inherited disease, and pharmacogenomic testing.

Public health laboratories also use tiled amplicon sequencing for influenza, RSV, mpox, and other viral threats, while targeted panels support resistance testing for HIV and tuberculosis. However, competition from shotgun metagenomics, hybrid capture panels, whole-genome sequencing, and whole-exome sequencing may limit adoption in applications requiring broader genomic coverage. PCR bias, primer mismatches, chimeras, variable gene copy numbers, and inconsistent microbiome workflows also remain important technical challenges.

Long-read sequencing represents a significant market opportunity. Full-length 16S and ITS analysis can improve taxonomic resolution while retaining the cost advantages of targeted sequencing. Oxford Nanopore Technologies launched its Microbial Amplicon Barcoding Kit 24 V14 in September 2025, offering library preparation approximately one hour after PCR. Other growth opportunities include rapid clinical NGS, CRISPR editing verification, agricultural genomics, food authenticity testing, and environmental DNA analysis.

Clinical and Regulatory Developments

Regulatory approvals are strengthening demand for amplicon-based clinical diagnostics. Thermo Fisher Scientific's Oncomine Dx Express Test received Food and Drug Administration approval in July 2025. The 46-gene test runs on the Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer, delivers results within approximately one day, and supports solid tumor profiling and companion diagnostic testing for sunvozertinib in EGFR exon 20 insertion non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA has also granted premarket approval to Pillar Biosciences' oncoReveal Dx Lung and Colon Cancer Assay.

Clinical microbiome testing is expanding alongside oncology applications. Microba Life Sciences reported a 78% increase in core testing volume to 22,418 tests in fiscal year 2026, highlighting rising demand for commercial microbiome services.

Segment Outlook



Offering: Kits & reagents are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because panels, primers, and library preparation products generate recurring demand. Services are projected to record the highest CAGR as microbiome studies, oncology testing, and gene editing verification are increasingly outsourced.

Target type: Human targeted gene panels are expected to lead in 2026, supported by oncology, inherited disease, and pharmacogenomic testing. 16S rRNA & ITS microbial marker gene sequencing is forecast to grow fastest as microbiome programs expand and laboratories adopt full-length sequencing.

Platform: Short-read sequencing is expected to retain the larger share due to its established use in microbiome studies, clinical panels, and viral surveillance. Long-read sequencing is projected to grow faster, supported by improving accuracy, higher throughput, and full-length 16S and ITS workflows.

Application: Research is expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026. Clinical diagnostics is forecast to register the highest CAGR, driven by companion diagnostic approvals, integrated benchtop sequencing systems, and clinical microbiome testing. End user: Academic & research institutes are expected to lead the market, while hospitals & clinical laboratories are projected to experience the fastest growth as NGS testing moves closer to patient care.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global 16S rRNA and amplicon sequencing market in 2026. Growth is supported by microbiome and genomics funding, widespread clinical NGS adoption, FDA-approved companion diagnostics, public health sequencing capacity, and the presence of major suppliers. Europe also holds a significant share, benefiting from academic research, hospital-based clinical NGS, CE-IVD panels, and demand for validated workflows under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, driven by expanding microbiome research, cancer genomic testing, agricultural genomics, and public health sequencing. China is expected to lead the region, with strong growth anticipated in Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer developing opportunities in agricultural genotyping, pathogen surveillance, resistance testing, and clinical genomics.

Competitive Landscape

Suppliers compete on panel content, accuracy, workflow speed, cost per sample, regulatory approvals, platform compatibility, and software capabilities. The competitive landscape includes sequencing platform manufacturers, panel developers, reagent suppliers, microbiome workflow providers, bioinformatics companies, and sequencing service organizations.

Key companies profiled in the report include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Danaher Corporation through Integrated DNA Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Zymo Research Corporation, and Pillar Biosciences, Inc.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates growth drivers, restraints, trends, and competitive pressures.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, target type, platform, application, end user, and region.

Assesses full-length 16S and ITS sequencing, clinical NGS, pathogen surveillance, and gene editing verification.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolios, workflow performance, regulatory status, and strategic activity. Supports product development, partnerships, regulatory planning, investment analysis, and market entry decisions.

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