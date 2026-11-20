MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electric Powertrain Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global electric powertrain market was valued at USD 198.4 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 224.6 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 612.5 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 10.6% during 2026-2036. The report evaluates electric vehicle sales, component technologies, powertrain costs, pricing, regulation, trade policy, supplier strategies, and long-term growth opportunities.

The market scope includes battery packs, electric motors and generators, power electronics, DC-DC converters, on-board chargers, battery management systems, transmissions and reduction gears, integrated e-axles, electric drive units, and fuel cell systems. It covers battery electric, plug-in hybrid and range-extended, hybrid, and fuel cell vehicles across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, buses, and two- and three-wheelers. Charging infrastructure, conventional combustion powertrains, and rail, marine, aviation, and off-highway applications are excluded.

Electric Vehicle Sales Drive Market Expansion

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global electric car sales exceeded 20 million units in 2025, rising 20% and accounting for 25% of new car sales. Sales are forecast to reach 23 million units in 2026. China represented more than 13 million electric car sales in 2025, followed by Europe with 4.2 million and the U.S. with approximately 1.5 million.

Commercial vehicle electrification is creating additional demand for higher-value electric powertrain systems. During 2025, electric truck sales approximately doubled to more than 400,000 units, electric van sales increased 45% to over 430,000, and electric bus sales rose 12% to nearly 70,000. These vehicles require larger batteries, higher-power motors, and more advanced thermal and power management systems.

Supportive factors include EU CO2 standards, China's new energy vehicle policies, national purchase incentives, tax benefits, and expanding model availability. Technology advances involving LFP batteries, SiC inverters, integrated e-axles, and 800-volt architectures are also reducing costs while improving vehicle range, charging performance, and energy efficiency.

Market Restraints and Emerging Opportunities

Regional policy changes and uneven electric vehicle adoption remain important constraints. U.S. electric car sales fell approximately 45% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. Slower-than-expected e-mobility growth has also prompted supplier restructuring, project cancellations, and asset-related charges. ZF reported a one-off charge of approximately EUR 1.6 billion for 2025, largely associated with restructuring its Electrified Powertrain Technology division.

Battery material exposure, supply concentration, tariffs, local content requirements, and intense price competition create further challenges. China produced more than 80% of global battery cells in 2025, while rare earth magnet supply remains heavily concentrated in the country. Lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite price movements continue to influence battery pack economics and vehicle profitability.

High-growth opportunities include integrated e-axles and X-in-1 electric drive units, which combine multiple powertrain and power conversion functions. The transition to 800-volt platforms is increasing demand for high-voltage motors, SiC inverters, chargers, and related components. Additional opportunities are emerging in plug-in hybrid and range-extended vehicles, electric trucks and buses, battery recycling, second-life applications, sodium-ion batteries, cell-to-pack designs, rare-earth-free motors, and bidirectional charging.

Electric Powertrain Market Segment Highlights



By component: Battery packs hold the largest market share in 2026 due to their high value per vehicle and use across electric and plug-in hybrid platforms. Integrated e-axles & electric drive units are expected to record the highest CAGR as manufacturers pursue lower weight, reduced packaging requirements, and simplified vehicle assembly. Power electronics will also expand strongly as 800-volt systems and SiC inverters gain adoption.

By propulsion type: Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) lead the market in 2026 after representing 65% of electric car sales in 2025. Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR from a limited base, supported by commercial vehicles requiring long range and fast refueling. Plug-in hybrid and range-extended electric vehicles (PHEVs & EREVs) will remain important where charging access is constrained.

By vehicle type: Passenger cars account for the largest share, supported by high annual sales volumes, broad model availability, and policy support in China and Europe. Medium & heavy commercial vehicles are projected to grow fastest because of rising electric truck adoption, large battery requirements, high-power e-axles, and fleet operating cost benefits. By voltage architecture: The 400 V segment leads in 2026 due to its mature, cost-effective supply base. The 800 V & above segment is expected to post the highest CAGR as faster charging, improved efficiency, thinner cabling, and high-power commercial vehicle applications accelerate adoption.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global electric powertrain market in 2026. China remains the primary growth engine, with more than 13 million electric cars sold in 2025, over 90% of global electric truck sales, and more than 7 million electric two-wheelers. The region also benefits from major manufacturers and suppliers, including BYD, CATL, DENSO, Aisin, Hyundai Mobis, and LG Energy Solution. India is prominent in electric three-wheelers, while Thailand and Indonesia are attracting investment in battery and vehicle production.

Europe is forecast to record the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by EU emissions standards, rising electric vehicle adoption, commercial fleet electrification, and established suppliers such as Bosch, ZF, Schaeffler, and Valeo. European electric van sales increased approximately 70% to almost 200,000 units in 2025, while Chinese automakers continue to expand regional sales networks and manufacturing capacity.

North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, supported by electric pickups, SUVs, commercial vehicles, hybrid and range-extended platforms, and localized battery production. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are positioned for faster percentage growth from smaller bases, aided by Chinese vehicle imports, local assembly, electric bus programs, and Gulf-state electrification initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

The electric powertrain market is moderately consolidated, with Tier-1 suppliers, battery manufacturers, vertically integrated automakers, and specialist component companies competing on cost, power density, efficiency, system integration, production scale, and customer relationships. Strategic investment is focused on e-axles, 800-volt technology, SiC power electronics, new battery chemistries, hybrid drives, localization, and commercial vehicle systems.

Recent developments include Magna's July 2026 award from Chery for an 800-volt two-speed eDrive, Astemo's GBP 100 million inverter production line in the U.K., Honda's plan to increase its stake in Astemo, and Mitsubishi Electric's October 2026 joint venture agreement with a Hon Hai (Foxconn) investment company.

Companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BorgWarner Inc., Schaeffler AG, DENSO Corporation, Aisin Corporation, Astemo, Ltd., Magna International Inc., Valeo SE, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation, Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd. (Inovance Automotive), and LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global electric powertrain market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses electric vehicle demand, commercial fleet electrification, regulation, trade policy, and technology trends.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by component, propulsion type, vehicle category, voltage architecture, and region.

Tracks integrated e-axles, X-in-1 systems, 800-volt platforms, SiC electronics, and advanced battery chemistries.

Benchmarks leading suppliers, battery manufacturers, and vertically integrated automakers. Supports sourcing, localization, product development, investment, and market entry decisions.

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