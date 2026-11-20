Tiffany May Yan Chan, writer, speaker, and advisor, and founder of Love, Power, & Leadership

The former World Economic Forum Global Leadership Fellow's new site opens with Leaders Go First, a manifesto on love as a form of leadership intelligence.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tiffany May Yan Chan, a writer, speaker, and advisor, has launched Love, Power, & Leadership, her new website at lovepowerleadership. Her advisory work, programs for leadership teams, speaking, and essays now live in one place."Boards have long chosen CEOs for their track record," said Chan. "Within a generation, I believe they will also choose them for their capacity to lead with love."Chan began her career at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and earned an MBA at Babson College. She then became a Global Leadership Fellow at the World Economic Forum, where she built the Forum's philanthropic foundations portfolio from the ground up. Today she advises founders and CEOs, board members, heads of family foundations, and senior government leaders."I began bringing love into the rooms where power is held, not in place of power but beside it," said Chan. "That became my life's work."A Manifesto for Leaders: Leaders Go FirstThe manifesto is a call for leaders to go first. Chan argues that what leaders believe and fear becomes the incentives, cultures, and institutions everyone else lives within, so change in a system starts with the people who lead it.Advisory and Programs"Many leaders already agree, in principle, that love belongs in leadership," said Chan. "What holds them back is what I call the embodiment gap: the distance between what they know and what they live when the stakes are high. Closing it isn't about adding something new. It's about releasing what stands in the way."Chan works on that gap privately with a small number of leaders. She also works with boards, executive teams, and leadership communities to close the embodiment gap across organizations and the systems they shape.TalksChan speaks on love, power, and how leaders change the systems they lead. She has led a workshop for Google's Leadership Faculty, the World Economic Forum's alumni community and attendees of COP29, and is a member of the House of Pioneers working group on conscious systemic leadership, which joins a change in consciousness with a change in systems. Feedback from a participant in her workshop for Google's Leadership Faculty, published on her website, reads: "Powerful and provocative. Surprisingly tangible and actionable." Mike Oppenheim, host of the podcast Coffin Talk, called her "one of the five most influential people I've ever had the privilege of learning from."Essays and NewsletterChan's essays are published on the website and in her newsletter of the same name, on Substack at . She is writing her first book.Chan is available for interviews and speaking engagements. Her media kit is at lovepowerleadership/media-kit."I realized the conversation we needed wasn't happening yet," Chan said. "So I'm building a body of work for those ready to lead from a different ground, and clearing a path others can follow."About Tiffany May Yan ChanTiffany May Yan Chan is a writer, speaker, and advisor, and the founder of Love, Power, & Leadership. Her work makes the case that love is a form of leadership intelligence that belongs beside power. She advises founders, CEOs, board members, and heads of family foundations, and has brought her work to Google's Leadership Faculty, COP29, and the House of Pioneers. Earlier, as a Global Leadership Fellow at the World Economic Forum, she built the Forum's philanthropic foundations portfolio. She is writing her first book.

Tiffany May Yan Chan

Love, Power, & Leadership

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Tiffany May Yan Chan Launches a Home for Her Work on Love, Power, and Leadership News Provided By Pink Fins Brand Management November 20, 2026, 15:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations



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